1 Conditionals Part 2 https://pixabay.com/photos/books-bookstore-book-reading-1204029/shared under CC0
Conditionals What is a conditional? The main idea depends on the conditional in order to be true. 1. If it rains, we will ...
Conditionals Is a conditional definitely going to happen? 1. If it rains, we will get wet. 2. If I win the lottery, I will...
Conditionals Is a conditional definitely going to happen? No, a conditional is an idea that may or may not happen. 1. If i...
The Four Conditionals There are four main conditionals A. zero conditional If I eat too much, I get fat. B. first conditio...
The Four Conditionals There are four main conditionals In “Conditionals Part 2” we will look at the second and third condi...
second conditional https://pixabay.com/photos/books-bookstore-book-reading-shop-1204038/ shared under CC0
C. second conditional If I was offered a million dollars, I still wouldn’t keep working here. 8 https://pixabay.com/photos...
C. second conditional If + past simple…would/wouldn’t If I was offered a million dollars, I still wouldn’t keep working he...
C. second conditional The idea is a different or unlikely present or future. It is an unreal present/future. If + past sim...
C. second conditional Match the two halves of the sentence. 11 1. If I met the Queen of England,___. 2. If I were you,___....
C. second conditional Match the two halves of the sentence. 12 1. If I met the Queen of England, I would say hello. 2. If ...
C. second conditional Reverse the order of the clauses. 13 1. If I met the Queen of England, I would say hello. 2. If I we...
C. second conditional Reverse the order of the clauses. 14 1. If I met the Queen of England, I would say hello. I would sa...
C. second conditional Reverse the order of the clauses. 15 1. If I met the Queen of England, I would say hello. I would sa...
C. second conditional Reverse the order of the clauses. 16 1. If I met the Queen of England, I would say hello. I would sa...
Let’s practice! https://pixabay.com/photos/books-bookstore-book-reading-shop-1204038/ shared under CC0
C. second conditional 1. If you won the lottery what would you buy? If I won the lottery I would buy a big boat. 2. What w...
C. second conditional 1. If you won the lottery what would you buy? If I won the lottery, I would buy a big boat. 2. What ...
C. second conditional 4. What would you do if you could travel back in time? 5. What would you do if you could fly like a ...
C. second conditional 4. What would you do if you could travel back in time? If I could travel back in time, I would visit...
third conditional https://pixabay.com/photos/books-bookstore-book-reading-shop-1204038/ shared under CC0
D. third conditional 23 https://pixabay.com/photos/books-pages-story-stories-notes-1245690/ shared under CC0https://pixaba...
D. third conditional The idea is a different past. It is an unreal past because you can’t change the past. 24 https://pixa...
D. third conditional The idea is a different past. It is an unreal past because you can’t change the past. 25 https://pixa...
D. third conditional Match the two halves of the sentence. 26 1. If she had studied,___. 2. If we had taken a taxi,___. 3....
D. third conditional Match the two halves of the sentence. 27 1. If she had studied, she would have passed the exam. 2. If...
D. third conditional Reverse the order of the clauses. 28 1. If she had studied, she would have passed the exam. 2. If we ...
D. third conditional Reverse the order of the clauses. 29 1. If she had studied, she would have passed the exam. She would...
Let’s practice! https://pixabay.com/photos/books-bookstore-book-reading-shop-1204038/ shared under CC0
D. third conditional 1. If you hadn’t gotten a cold what would you have done? I would have won the race if I hadn’t gotten...
D. third conditional 1. If you hadn’t gotten a cold what would you have done? I would have won the race if I hadn’t gotten...
D. third conditional 4. What would you have done if he’d talked to you? 5. If the explosion had been smaller what would ha...
D. third conditional 4. What would you have done if he’d talked to you? I would have been very surprised if he’d talked to...
Summary A. zero conditional, present simple If I eat too much, I get fat. It is a general truth. B. first conditional, pre...
Let’s practice! https://pixabay.com/photos/books-bookstore-book-reading-shop-1204038/ shared under CC0
37 1. Plants die if they don't get enough water. 2. He would have been on time for the interview if he had left the house ...
38 1. Plants die if they don't get enough water. zero, present simple 2. He would have been on time for the interview if h...
39 6. If the weather wasn't so bad, we would go to the park. 7. If I see her, I'll tell her. 8. She wouldn't have been tir...
40 6. If the weather wasn't so bad, we would go to the park. second, past simple + would/wouldn’t 7. If I see her, I'll te...
Let’s practice! https://pixabay.com/photos/books-bookstore-book-reading-shop-1204038/ shared under CC0
42 1. If you mix red and blue, ___. zero 2. She'll be late ___. first 3. If I had enough money, ___. second 4. If we had p...
43 1. If you mix red and blue, you get purple. zero 2. She'll be late if the train is delayed. first 3. If I had enough mo...
44 5. If Bill phones, ___. zero 6. If it rains, ___. first 7. If he didn’t argue with everyone all the time, ___. second 8...
45 5. If Bill phones, tell him to meet me at the cinema. zero 6. If it rains, I won't go to the park. first 7. If he didn’...
Let’s practice! https://pixabay.com/photos/books-bookstore-book-reading-shop-1204038/ shared under CC0
Writing practice Can you write a sentence in the second conditional and the third conditional? 47https://pixabay.com/photo...
Questions? 48 https://pixabay.com/photos/cup-of-coffee-laptop-office-macbook-1280537/ shared under CC0
Thankyou! Nastashya Wall 204-946-5140 ex. 201 nwall@myenglishonline.ca livelearn.ca
