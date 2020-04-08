affixes part 2 suffixes

Successfully reported this slideshow.
https://pixabay.com/photos/books-bookstore-book-reading-1204029/shared under CC0 1 AffixesPart 2: Suffixes https://pixabay...
2 Lesson Vocabulary! Term Definition root the part of a word that has the main meaning and that its other forms are based ...
What is an affix? Letters added to the root of a word that change the meaning of the word. place I was in the right place ...
What is an affix? Letters added to the root of a word that change the meaning of the word. replace I need to replace my sh...
What is an affix? Letters added to the root of a word that change the meaning of the word. replaceable This book is replac...
What is an affix? Letters added to the root of a word that change the meaning of the word. irreplaceable This book is irre...
What is an affix? There are two types of affixes A ____ goes before the root. A ____ goes after the root. place nothing re...
What is an affix? There are two types of affixes A prefix goes before the root. A suffix goes after the root. place nothin...
https://pixabay.com/photos/books-bookstore-book-reading-shop-1204038/ shared under CC0 suffixes https://pixabay.com/photos...
Suffixes Tell me what this sentence means. 1. The house was surrounded by darkness. This sentence means there wasn’t much ...
Suffixes Tell me what this sentence means. 1. She saw a ghost, and lost her sanity. This sentence means that after she saw...
Suffixes Tell me what this sentence means. 1. She was offered a promotion and she accepted without hesitation. This senten...
Let’s practice! Use these words in a sentence. darkness, sanity, hesitation 13https://pixabay.com/photos/books-pages-story...
Suffixes Tell me what this sentence means. 1. I’m passionate about art and I paint everyday. This sentence means I feel st...
Suffixes The suffixes ate, ous, ive, ful mean having the nature or quality of, being full of. These words are adjectives. ...
Let’s practice! Use these words in a sentence. passionate, generous, creative, helpful 16https://pixabay.com/photos/books-...
Suffixes 17 The suffixes ize, en, ify mean to make, or become. These words are ___.
Suffixes 18 The suffixes ize, en, ify mean to make, or become. These words are verbs.
Suffixes Tell me what this sentence means. 1. She emphasized washing your hands. This sentence means she said that washing...
Suffixes The suffixes ize, en, ify mean to make, or become. These words are verbs. Tell me what these sentences mean. 2. S...
Let’s practice! Use these words in a sentence. emphasize, soften, simplify 21https://pixabay.com/photos/books-pages-story-...
22 Summary (abstract) noun adjective verb ness, ity, ion the quality, state, or character of darkness sanity hesitation at...
https://pixabay.com/photos/books-bookstore-book-reading-shop-1204038/ shared under CC0 Let’spractice! https://pixabay.com/...
24 1. She squinted as her eyes adapted to the ___. 2. Social distancing is testing my ___! 3. When Darcy saw the dog run i...
25 1. She squinted as her eyes adapted to the darkness. 2. Social distancing is testing my sanity! 3. When Darcy saw the d...
26 5. My ___ neighbour brings food, medicine and supplies people on our street who are quarantined. 6. My friend Emily is ...
27 5. My generous neighbour brings food, medicine and supplies people on our street who are quarantined. 6. My friend Emil...
28 9. Molly wanted to bake some cookies, so she left the butter on the counter to ___. 10. Alex and Robin decided it would...
29 9. Molly wanted to bake some cookies, so she left the butter on the counter to soften. 10. Alex and Robin decided it wo...
https://pixabay.com/photos/books-bookstore-book-reading-shop-1204038/ shared under CC0 Let’spractice! https://pixabay.com/...
31 Match the prefix and the root  ness ity ate ous ion ness ity ate ous ion 1. gorge___ 2. sick___ 3. collabor___ 4. vali...
32 Match the prefix and the root  ness ity ate ous ion ness ity ate ous ion 1. gorgeous 2. sickness 3. collaborate 4. val...
33 Correct the mistake  ness ity ate ous ion ness ity ate ous ion 1. heaviness 2. sickness 3. enormity 4. validity 5. att...
34 Correct the mistake  ness ity ate ous ion ness ity ate ous ion 1. heaviness 2. sickness 3. enormity 4. validity 5. att...
35 Correct the mistake  ness ity ate ous ion ness ity ate ous ion 1. heaviness 2. sickness 3. enormity 4. validity 5. att...
36 Correct the mistake  ness ity ate ous ion ness ity ate ous ion 1. heaviness 2. sickness 3. enormity 4. validity 5. att...
37 Correct the mistake  ness ity ate ous ion ness ity ate ous ion 1. heaviness 2. sickness 3. enormity 4. validity 5. att...
https://pixabay.com/photos/books-bookstore-book-reading-shop-1204038/ shared under CC0 Let’spractice! https://pixabay.com/...
39 Correct the mistake  1. descript___ 2. care___ 3. privat___ 4. hard___ 5. pur____ 6. explos___ 7. pain___ 8. legal___ ...
40 Correct the mistake  1. descriptive 2. careful 3. privat___ 4. hard___ 5. pur____ 6. explos___ 7. pain___ 8. legal___ ...
41 Correct the mistake  1. descriptive 2. careful 3. privatize 4. harden 5. pur____ 6. explos___ 7. pain___ 8. legal___ 9...
42 Correct the mistake  1. descriptive 2. careful 3. privatize 4. harden 5. purify 6. explosive 7. pain___ 8. legal___ 9....
43 Correct the mistake  1. descriptive 2. careful 3. privatize 4. harden 5. purify 6. explosive 7. painful 8. legalize 9....
44 Correct the mistake  1. descriptive 2. careful 3. privatize 4. harden 5. purify 6. explosive 7. painful 8. legalize 9....
Questions? 45 https://pixabay.com/photos/cup-of-coffee-laptop-office-macbook-1280537/ shared under CC0
Thankyou! Nastashya Wall 204-946-5140 ex. 201 nwall@myenglishonline.ca livelearn.ca
×