34. passive voice part 1

Passive Voice part1
2 Active Voice vs Passive Voice In English, all sentences are in either “active” or “passive” voice, please see the follow...
3 Passive Voice Formula: To be + past participle (+ by object) active: We offer online English classes. passive: Online En...
4 How Do You Form the Passive Voice? Tense Form of verb “to be” + P.P. Examples Simple Present am/is/are + past participle...
Ready for a quiz?
6 Please identify the tense of the verb in brackets and complete the sentences in passive voice. Quiz:
7 For example: 1. You _____(will invite)to my birthday party. 1. You will be invited to my birthday party. Future with wil...
8 1. The telephone_______ (invented) by Alexander Graham Bell.
9 1. The telephone was invented by Alexander Graham Bell. Simple past: was/were+ past participle
10 2. These dishes _____ (washed) by Tom not by Amy.
11 2. These dishes were washed by Tom not by Amy. Simple Past: was/were + past participle
12 3. The apple tree ____ (be going to plant) in the front yard.
13 3. The apple tree is going to be planted in the front yard. Future with be going to: be going to be+ past participle
14 4. The pool______ (cleaned) by housekeeping. The pool _____ (close).
15 4. The pool was cleaned by housekeeping. The pool is closed. Simple Present: am/is/are + past participle Simple past: w...
16 5. The snow ______(shoveled) yesterday.
17 5. The snow was shoveled before I went to school. Simple past: was/were+ past participle
18 6. The deal ______(offer) only for today at limited locations.
19 6. The deal is offered only for today at limited locations. Simple Present: am/is/are + past participle
20 7. The novel _____ (wrote) by Steve.
21 7. The novel was written by Steve. Simple past: was/were+ past participle
22 8. Pizza _____(will provide) to everyone at lunch.
23 8. Pizza will be provided to everyone at lunch. Future with will: will be + past participle
24 8. The lunch pack had been prepared when he told me there was no class. Past Perfect: had been+ past participle
25 More practice: Please write sentences in passive voice using the verb and tenses given. An example is provided to help ...
For example: Base verb: bring bring/brought/brought Simple Present: This book is brought by Miss Smith. 26 Simple Past: Th...
Your turn: Base verb: buy buy/bought/bought Simple Present: 27 Simple Past: Future:
Your turn: Base verb: read read/read/read 28 Simple Present: Simple Past: Future:
Questions?
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License
