Mt-Times Online

  1. 1. 이번 겨울에 즐길 수있는 6 가지 모바일 게임 겨울이 드디어 시작되었고 꽤 추워요. 이 황량한 날에 침대에서 나오기가 더 어려우십니까? 그렇다면 혼자가 아닙니다. 우리 중 많은 사람들이 그렇게 느낍니다. 우리가 아무것도하지 않고 담요에 싸서 자고 싶게 만드는 것이 부진과 느슨해지기 때문입니다. 기온이 떨어지면 날이 짧아지고 더 많은 음식을 먹고 싶은 충동과 TV 시청은 우리를 덜 활동적으로 만듭니다. 추울 때 가장 좋아하는 간식을 먹으면서 집 주위를 돌아 다니는 유혹을 느끼지만 건강에 심각한 손상을 줄 수도 있습니다. 의미있는 일이나 보람있는 일을하는데 시간을 사용할 수 있다면 더 좋지 않겠습니까? 우리 중 많은 사람들이 휴식을 취하고이 어두운 날을 이길 수있는 여행을하기에 충분히 운이 좋지 않습니다. 우리는 당신을 도울 것입니다. 따라서 뜨거운 커피 한 잔을 마시고 모바일 게임 산업에서 화제를 일으키는 인기 게임에 대해 알아보십시오. 우리는 당신 이이 멋진 모바일 게임에 대해 배운 후, 당신은 당신이 감싸 담요를 던져 휴대 전화에 도달 할 수 있습니다 내기. 이번 겨울에 인기있는 모바일 게임 1. 씨족의 충돌 Clash of Clans는 모바일 게임 역사상 가장 인기있는 모바일 게임 중 하나입니다. 클랜의 충돌만큼 인기있는 게임은 없습니다. 이 게임은 인기가 높아서 여러 번의 분사를 일으켰습니다. 게임의 전제는 매우 간단합니다. 왕국을 건설하고 상대를 상대로 왕국을 방어하며 상대방을 부로 부를 부를 수 있습니다. 이 과정에서 자신의 클랜을 구성하고 서사적 일족 전투에서 경쟁하게됩니다. 클랜 충돌의 큰 성공은 전략 기반 모바일 게임이 항상 증가하는 잠재 고객을 가지고 있음을 증명합니다. 내용이 잘 잡히면 게임에서 항상 참가자를 찾습니다. 이 어둡고 헷갈리는 날에, 씨족의 충돌은 뇌 세포를 자극하는 올바른 종류의 사료 일 수 있습니다. 게임을 무료로 다운로드하고 인앱 구매를 통해 작업을 빠르게 완료 할 수 있습니다.
  2. 2. 2. 제국의 시대: 성 공성 Age of Empires: Castle Siege는 Clash of Clans와 비슷합니다. Britons, Teutons 및 Kievan과 같은 문명을 선택하고, 요새를 구축하고 병력을 수비하여 약탈자로부터 문명을 방어하는 게임입니다. 게임 메커니즘은 대부분 클래시 오브 클랜과 비슷합니다. 원래 Windows 플랫폼에서 개발 된 Android 버전의 게임이 올해 출시되어 게이머들에게 인기를 끌었습니다. 3. Baahubali: 게임 인도 영화 산업에서 Baahubali는 컬트와 같은 지위를 개발했습니다. Moonfrog 게임 스튜디오는 "먹튀검증 : The game"을 개발했습니다. 목적은 다양한 침략으로부터 Mahishmati 왕국을 보호하는 것입니다. 이 게임에서는 사령관으로 시작하여 함정, 막사 및 수비대와 같은 다양한 전략을 배치하여 적의 세력으로부터 왕국을 보호해야합니다. 영화에서와 같이 Kattappa 및 Bhallaladeva와 같은 캐릭터가 등장합니다. 인디언 모바일 게이머라면이 게임을 놓칠 여유가 없습니다! 4. 콜 오브 듀티: 영웅 Call of duty: Heroes는 클랜의 충돌과 더 공통적 인 액션 / 전략 게임입니다. 이 게임을 통해 플레이어는 서사시 전투에 맞설 준비가 된 기지를 건설하고 개발하고 강화할 수 있습니다. /이 게임에서 플레이어는 전설적인 영웅 군대와 듀티 프랜차이즈를 부르는 숙련 된 군인을 지휘 할 수 있습니다. Captain Prince, Walcroft 등의 전설적인 캐릭터가이 게임에 등장합니다. 안드로이드에서 나오는 비슷한 게임의 군단 중에 Call of duty는 그 자체의 단순한 게임 메커니즘으로 유명합니다. 5. 고양이 : 충돌 경기장 터보 스타 CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars는 액션이 가득한 게임으로, 엔지니어링과 디자인 기술을 사용하여 상대를 이길 수있는 완벽한 배틀 머신을 만들어야합니다. 이 게임에서 플레이어와 상대방은 모두
  3. 3. 고양이입니다. 게임에 들어가면 웃기게 들릴 수 있습니다. 야만적 인 순간을 거쳐야 할 수도 있습니다. 상대 고양이를 멸망시키기 위해 전투 기계를 완벽하게 제작해야하기 때문에 순전히 전략입니다. 그러나 귀여운 부분은 항상 튀어 나와서 게임을 안내하는 고양이입니다. 6. 온라인 러미 APP 카드 게임에 관심이있는 사람이라면 온라인 러미 게임을해볼 수 있습니다. 러 미는 성공하기 위해서는 기술과 전략의 조합이 필요한 게임입니다. Play 스토어 / APP 스토어에는 요즘 실제 현금으로 러미를 재생할 수있는 수많은 러미 앱이 있습니다. 게임은 재미있을뿐만 아니라 보람도 있습니다. 적절한 러미 앱을 사용하면 이동 중에 러미를 재생하고 인생의 모든 순간을 흥미롭고 보람있게 만들 수 있습니다. 러미 다운로드 APK는 무료이며 온라인 러미를 재생하는 번거 로움없는 방법을 제공합니다.

