경기대학교 대한민국 1세대 아파트를 통해 본 한국인의 주거문화 변화에 관한 연구

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Asia-pacific Journal of Multimedia Services Convergent with Art, Humanities, and Sociology Vol.8, No.4, April (2018), pp. ...
A Study on the Change of the Housing Culture Koreans through the First-generation Apartment in Korea Copyright ⓒ 2018 HSST...
Asia-pacific Journal of Multimedia Services Convergent with Art, Humanities, and Sociology Vol.8, No.4 (2018) ISSN: 2383-5...
A Study on the Change of the Housing Culture Koreans through the First-generation Apartment in Korea Copyright ⓒ 2018 HSST...
Asia-pacific Journal of Multimedia Services Convergent with Art, Humanities, and Sociology Vol.8, No.4 (2018) ISSN: 2383-5...
A Study on the Change of the Housing Culture Koreans through the First-generation Apartment in Korea Copyright ⓒ 2018 HSST...
Asia-pacific Journal of Multimedia Services Convergent with Art, Humanities, and Sociology Vol.8, No.4 (2018) ISSN: 2383-5...
A Study on the Change of the Housing Culture Koreans through the First-generation Apartment in Korea Copyright ⓒ 2018 HSST...
Asia-pacific Journal of Multimedia Services Convergent with Art, Humanities, and Sociology Vol.8, No.4 (2018) ISSN: 2383-5...
A Study on the Change of the Housing Culture Koreans through the First-generation Apartment in Korea Copyright ⓒ 2018 HSST...
Asia-pacific Journal of Multimedia Services Convergent with Art, Humanities, and Sociology Vol.8, No.4 (2018) ISSN: 2383-5...
A Study on the Change of the Housing Culture Koreans through the First-generation Apartment in Korea Copyright ⓒ 2018 HSST...
Asia-pacific Journal of Multimedia Services Convergent with Art, Humanities, and Sociology Vol.8, No.4 (2018) ISSN: 2383-5...
A Study on the Change of the Housing Culture Koreans through the First-generation Apartment in Korea Copyright ⓒ 2018 HSST...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

경기대학교 대한민국 1세대 아파트를 통해 본 한국인의 주거문화 변화에 관한 연구

21 views

Published on

ㅇㅇ

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

경기대학교 대한민국 1세대 아파트를 통해 본 한국인의 주거문화 변화에 관한 연구

  1. 1. Asia-pacific Journal of Multimedia Services Convergent with Art, Humanities, and Sociology Vol.8, No.4, April (2018), pp. 985-998 http://dx.doi.org/10.21742/AJMAHS.2018.04.86 ISSN: 2383-5281 AJMAHS Copyright ⓒ 2018 HSST 985 대한민국 1세대 아파트를 통해 본 한국인의 주거문화 변화에 관한 연구 홍성인1), 임수영2) A Study on the Change of the Housing Culture Koreans through the First-generation Apartment in Korea Seong-In Hong1) , Soo-Young Lim2) 요 약 근대화의 상징이자 한국인의 주거역사의 한 자락을 담당했던 한국의 1세대 아파트들이 점점 사라 지고 있다. 본 연구는 우리나라 1세대 아파트가 한국인의 새로운 주거문화로 자리잡게 된 계기를 알 아보고 현재 우리나라 주거 형태 중 1위를 차지한 아파트 주거가 개선되어야 할 방향을 제시하는데 도움을 주고자 한다. 한국의 아파트 단지는 페리의 근린주구이론의 영향을 받았으며 급격한 도시화와 이에 따른 주택난에 대한 대안으로 형성되었다. 한국의 아파트는 국제건축 원리의 체계적 수용의 결 과물이라기보다는 서구의 이론들이 당시 한국의 역사적, 문화적, 정치적 상황에 맞게 변용되며 나타 난 현상에 가깝다. 초창기 하위계층을 위한 주거형태였던 아파트는 부동산 소유가 확산되면서 점차 도시 중산층의 주거 양식으로 자리 잡았고 현재는 모든 계층이 가장 선호하는 주거 형태가 되었다. 한국의 아파트는 내부 공간에서는 서구식 입식 생활과 전래의 좌식생활이 혼합되어 있다. 서양식 구조와 가구를 도입하였으나 행동양식은 아직 좌식생활의 양상을 보인다. 외부 공간에서는 전통 주거 의 풍수지리에 입각한 남향 선호가 나타나며 이에 따라 단지계획 시 거실 등 일부 공간만이라도 남 향으로 배치하는 현상이 나타난다. 앞으로의 아파트에는 외부의 공공 공간에 대해 관심과 변화가 클 것이다. 현재 유니버설 디자인 등의 새로운 영역이 점점 계획 단계에 반영되고 있다. 점차 자연공간 확보나 편리한 보행환경 등 아 파트 주민들의 삶의 질 향상을 위한 공간 조성이 필수적일 것이다. 핵심어 : 대한민국 1세대 아파트, 아파트, 공동주택 변천과정, 주거문화, 주거문화양식 Abstract The first generation of apartment housing, as a symbol of modernization and a significant change in Received(January 28, 2018), Review Result(February 7, 2018) Accepted(March 9, 2018), Published(April 30, 2018) 1 Graduate student Dept. Architecture, Graduate School Kyonggi Univ., Ganghaksanro 154-42, Yeongtong-gu, Suwon, Korea email: architect-hong@hanmail.net 2 (Corresponding Author) Professor, Dept. Architecture, Kyonggi Univ., Ganghaksanro 154-42, Yeongtong-gu, Suwon, Korea email: hidepark@gmail.com
  2. 2. A Study on the Change of the Housing Culture Koreans through the First-generation Apartment in Korea Copyright ⓒ 2018 HSST986 Korean residential history, has been disappeared gradually. This study aims to understand why the first generation of apartment housing had been settled down as a new way of residence in Korea at 1960s and help proposing direction for the apartment housing, which is the most representative housing style in modern Korea, to be improved. Apartment housing in Korea was affected by neighborhood theory of Ferry and generated as a solution for radical urbanization and housing shortage. So, it is a phenomenon of unplanned applying imported theories to historical, cultural and political situations in Korea, rather than an organized result of accepting CIAM principles. Apartment housing for lower class at the first time had become the one for urban middle class with expansion of purchasing and possessing real estate. Today, it is most popular housing among all classes. Standing lifestyle and sitting lifestyle are mixed in the interior space of Korean apartment. Western structure and furniture have been adopted while sticking to sitting lifestyle yet. South is still favored based on Feng shui custom for the exterior space. The traditional preference have had influence on a layout of residential complex. So, the rooms are placed facing south as much as the can. Exterior space of apartment housing will be a bigger issue in future. Upcoming fields such as universal design or CPTED are increasingly taking place in architectural planning. Spatial care like offering natural environment or easy walking network will be essential for qualified life for the residents. Keywords : First generation apartments in Korea, apartments, Housing change course, Housing Culture, Residential culture style 1. 서론 1.1 연구배경 및 목적 대한민국 근대화의 상징이자 한국인의 새로운 주거역사의 한 자락을 담당했던 1세대 아파트들 이 점점 역사의 뒤안길로 사라져 가고 있다. 2015년 10월 서울 서대문구 독립문로에 위치한 금화 시범아파트가 준공 44년만에 철거되면서 이제 남은 1세대 아파트는 1979년 12월에 준공된 서울 중 구 회현시범아파트와 1978년 1월에 준공된 서울 성북구 정릉스카이 아파트만이 그 명맥을 유지하 고 서있다. 이들 아파트 또한 재건축·재개발의 수순을 피하기는 어려울 것으로 보인다. 본 연구는 1세대 아파트에 대한 범위를 한국전쟁이후인 1950년대부터 1970년대 후반의 박정희정 권과 1980년 택지개발촉진법이 생기면서 전두환 정부의 주택 500만호 건설계획을 수립하기 이전까 지로 한정지었으며 지역적인 범위도 서울시로 제한하였다. 본 연구는 우리나라에서 지어진 1세대 아파트가 한국인의 새로운 주거문화로 자리잡게 된 계기 를 알아보고, 명실공히 대한민국 주거의 1순위로 자리매김한 아파트 주거문화가 개선되어야 할 방 향을 제시하는데 도움을 주고자 한다. 1.2 연구방법 및 절차 본 연구는 전통적으로 단독세대를 이루는 주거의 형태를 유지하며 살아왔던 우리의 주거문화에 서 대규모 콘크리트구조의 집합주거인 우리나라 1세대 아파트를 대상으로 하였다.
  3. 3. Asia-pacific Journal of Multimedia Services Convergent with Art, Humanities, and Sociology Vol.8, No.4 (2018) ISSN: 2383-5281 AJMAHS Copyright ⓒ 2018 HSST 987 대부분이 재건축·재개발사업으로 철거되고, 중구 회현 제2시범아파트와 성북구 정릉스카이아파트 만이 남아 있는 관계로 개발사업 당시에 출간된 서적과 관련자료 등을 활용한 문헌조사를 통해 대부 분 이루어졌다. 이를 통하여 대한민국 초기 아파트 주거가 건축된 배경을 알아보고 그 과정에서의 변 화를 통해 한국인의 주거문화가 어떠한 변화를 거듭해 왔는지 알아보고자 하였다. 2. 문헌고찰 2.1 대한민국 아파트 주거의 등장 주거의 개념을 이해하기 위해서는 주거를 표현하는 용어의 의미를 파악할 필요가 있다. 주거와 관계되는 용어상의 의미는 여러 가지가 있는데 고어(古語)에서 유래된 의미를 다음과 같은 것을 들 수 있다. 프랑스어의 레지덩스(résidence)는‘앉아서 지낸다’는 것이고, 영어의 맨션(mansion)이나 프랑스어의 메종(maison)은 모두 라틴어에서 유래된 것으로‘멈춘다는 뜻의 지(止)’또는‘한 장소에 집거한다’는 것을 의미한다. 또한 영어의 드웰링(dwelling)은‘정지하는 곳이란 뜻의 정(停)’을 나타 낸 말이다. 우리말의 집이라는 뜻의 가(家)도 처음에는 가문(家門)또는 문벌(門閥)을 나타내는 말이 었으나 차츰 영어의 하우스(house), 라틴어의 도무스(domus)등과 같은 의미의‘가사 전반적인 행위 를 하는 곳’이라는 의미를 나타내게 되었다. 공동주택은 이미 기원전 수세기부터 생겼으며, 근대적 집합주택의 발전은 18세기 후반부터의 산업혁명과 그에 따른 노동자계급의 출현, 대량의 인구의 도시집중화로 인한 필수불가결한 현상으로 여겨진다. 다른 나라의 사례를 보면 서양에서는 근대적 초창기의 공동주택은 빈민구제를 위한 서민주택정책의 일환으로 발달된 것이다. 동양에서는 관동 대지진 이후 그 대책의 일환으로 1923년 일본에서 처음 아파트가 세워졌고, 일제시대 우리나라에 영향을 준 것으로 알려져 있다. 우리나라에 아파트라는 용어가 처음 등장한 시기는 일제 강점기로 알려져 있다. 1925년 일본에 의해 발간된 잡지에 처음으로‘아파트먼트’에 대한 기사가 게재되었고, 1931년‘삼천리’라는 잡지에 경성의 여성 합숙소를‘아파-트’라고 소개하면서 일반대중들에게 아파트라는 단어가 언급되기 시작 하였다. 문헌에 따라 차이는 있지만, 우리나라에서 최초로 지어진 아파트는 1933년 일제시대에 지 어진 서울시 서대문구 충정로 3가 250-6번지에 위치한“충정아파트”이다. 지하 1층, 지상 4층, 연면 적 3,471 규모의 콘크리트 구조로, 초창기 건물소유주 일본인 토요다(豊田)의 이름을 딴 한국식 발음인“풍전아파트”로 개칭되었다가“유림아파트”로 변경된다. 1930년대 주택난이 극심할 때 지어 진 충정아파트는 세 개 동이 모여 만들어진 삼각형 모양의 독특한 중정뿐 아니라, 거의 최초로 중 앙난방시설을 갖추었기에 당시 많은 사람들에게 선망의 대상이었다고 한다. 현재 중정에 남아 있 는 거대한 굴뚝이 바로 그때 중앙난방시설의 흔적이다. 현재의 LH공사의 전신인 조선주택영단은 1932년 여러가지 주택 유형을 연구하여 공동주거의 개념으로 아파트 주거를 내놓았으며, 당시 아
  4. 4. A Study on the Change of the Housing Culture Koreans through the First-generation Apartment in Korea Copyright ⓒ 2018 HSST988 파트의 건축적 특징은 다음과 같다. 첫째는 집단 거주성으로, 공동의 계단 또는 복도에 의해 연결되고 공동의 현관에 의해서 외부와 연결되는 주거용 건축물이어야 한다. 둘째는 어느 정도의 높이를 갖는 계층성으로, 높이의 기준은 시대에 따라 조금씩 다르지만 일제 강점기에는 4층 이상이다가 8·15 광복 후에는 5층 이상으로 변 화한다. 이런 높이를 제시하게 된 이유는 일제시대에 아파트라는 이름으로 많이 지어졌던 2층짜리 독신자숙소나 조선전력주식회사·경성전기주식회사3) 에서 많이 지었던 2층짜리 사원용 임대주택도 아파트라 불렸으며 이와 구별하기 위한 것이다. 또 광복 후에 기준을 높여 5층 이상으로 한 이유 는 1960년 ~ 1970년대에 많이 지어졌던 이른바 연립주택과 구별하기 위해서였다. 셋째는 단지의 형성으로 8·15 광복 이전에는 대부분 갖추어져 있지 않았으나, 1970년대 이후의 아파트는 대부분 단지를 형성하여 주택의 집단화뿐만 아니라 유치원, 초등학교, 금융기관 등 각종 생활관련시설인 근린생활시설이 포함되어 계획되었다. 실제 문헌을 보면 1935년 서울 종로구 내자 동에 조선 최초의 아파트인 미쿠니아파트가 지어진 것으로 알려져 있다. 광복이후에는 내자아파트 라는 이름으로 오랫동안 미군용 숙소로 사용되었고, 1960년대 말에 한국인이 인수하여 잠시 호텔 로 사용하다가 이후 도로 확장을 계기로 철거되었다. 해당이후 1952년에 정부는 주택정책의 기본 자료를 구축하고자‘시세일람’을 만들었는데 여기에도 아파트라는 주거유형이 설정되어 있음을 확인 할 수 있다. 그러나 일제강점기부터 이어져 온 목조건물이나 단순히 큰 주택에 여러 가구가 모여 사는 경우를 아파트라 지칭한 것이 대부분이었다. 아파트가 공동주택의 한 유형으로 자리잡은 것 은 1958년 종암아파트로 보기도 하지만 4층이라는 점을 감안하면 현재의 건축법상 공동주택인 아 파트에는 속하지 않는다고도 볼 수 있다. 2.2 주거문화의 변화 본 1950년대 중반이후 마당 딸린 한옥이 사라져 감에 따라 기와를 얹은 정방형의 소형 시멘트 집이 인기를 끌었다. 판상형구조의 기술발전과 김현옥 시장의 도시재개발계획 이후, 몇 개의 아파 트가 생겨났고 옛 도심에 근접한 빈민촌인 정릉동, 홍제동, 한남동이 사라졌다. 이를 대체한 것이 서민주택 혹은 시민주택, 국민주택 등의 명칭으로 불린 아파트들로 10평 내지 15평의 소형면적에 연탄으로 난방을 하는 설비시스템을 갖추었다. 초기에 아파트는 전체 주택건설 중 극소수에 지나 지 않았고 서울 주민들에게 별 호응을 얻지 못하여 중·상류층에서는 여전히 개인주택을 선호했다. 1957년 착공하여 1958년에 준공된 종암아파트는 해방 이후 최초의 아파트로 기록되어 있으며, 국내회사가 독자적인 기술로 처음 시공하고 최초로 수세식변기를 설치한 아파트였다. 평면구조상 편복도식이며, 각 가구는 공용면적 17.3평, 4층, 4동, 총 152가구였다. 내부구조를 보면, 전면에는 발코니를 두었고 현관으로 들어오자마자 작은 화장실이 있고 욕조는 없고 좌변기만 설치되어 있었 다. 독일에서 설계했다고 하며, 지금의 아파트 평면과 별차이가 없었다. 현관문을 열고 들어서면 3) 현재 한국전력공사의 전신
  5. 5. Asia-pacific Journal of Multimedia Services Convergent with Art, Humanities, and Sociology Vol.8, No.4 (2018) ISSN: 2383-5281 AJMAHS Copyright ⓒ 2018 HSST 989 신발 벗는 공간이 있고, 바로 옆은 화장실이 있었다. 방 2개, 거실, 주방, 창고가 있고, 발코니까지 갖추고 있었고, 주방에는 인조대리석 싱크대가 설치되었다. 요즘에는 주방과 거실을 연결하는 설계 가 주류를 이루지만 종암아파트는 현관에서 들어서면 작은 복도가 있어 주방과 거실이 분리됐다. 거실은 거실대로, 주방은 주방대로의 역할이 명확히 구분되어 있었다. 한 가지 특이한 것은 집안에 서도 바닥 높낮이가 달랐다는 점이다. 뜨끈한 온돌바닥을 깔았던 침실은 현관과 주방, 거실보다 한 단이 높았다. 전통의 좌식구조와 서양식 입식구조가 한 공간 안에 공존한 셈이다. 종암아파트 외에도 1950년대 후반기에 몇 군데에 한두 동짜리 아파트가 지어지는데 그것들은 모두 단지성을 지니지 않아 독립된 아파트단지로 다루기는 어렵고 본격적인 아파트단지 건축은 마 포아파트 건설부터 시작되었다. 1962년부터 1964년까지 1, 2차로 나눠지어진 마포아파트 큰 특징은 우리나라 최초로“단지의 개념”을 처음 도입했다는 사실이다. 한 가구 세대가 12평형은 72가구, 15 평형은 31가구, 9평형은 342가구로 계획되었다. 주변지역으로부터 독립적이며 자치적인 주택지구로 계획되어 있으며, 인근에 근린생활시설과 어린이 놀이터, 유치원 등의 공동시설이 모여 있고, 대한 민국 아파트 최초로 관리사무소 건물이 들어서서 단지 전체를 관리하게 된다. [그림 1] 충정아파트 [Fig. 1] Chung-jeong Apartments [그림2] 마포아파트 [Fig. 2] Ma-po Apartments 현재의 아파트 단지 안에서 쇼핑과 레저, 문화생활을 즐길 수 있는 요즘과는 비교할 수 없지만 마포아파트는 이런 발전 가능성을 보여 준 최초의 시도로 보여진다. 마포아파트의 주요특징은 전통 가옥의 흔적이었던 온돌 마루가 완전히 사라지고 서구식 입식 구조를 제대로 구현한 것이 큰 특징이다. 1964년 2차 마포아파트가 건설되기 전까지 이전 아파트 형식의 공동주택은 500호를 약간 넘는 수준에 불과했다. 마포아파트가 처음 건설될때만 해도 아파 트는 사람 위에 사람이 사는 몹쓸 건축물로 인식되었다. 그러나 얼마 지나지 않아 소위 엘리트 계 층이 거주하는 신주거문화로 사람들의 선망의 대상이 되었고 또 얼마 지나지 않아서 서민과 중산 층을 나누는 기준이 되었다. 마포아파트가 1960년대 전반기를 반영하는 대한민국아파트를 대표한 다면, 용산구 동부이촌동에 형성된 아파트단지는 한국이 고도 경제성장을 이룩한 1960년대 후반기 의 한국 경제를 상징하는 아파트라고 할 수 있다. 용산구 동부이촌동에 1968년 공무원아파트단지 는 34동, 1,313가구였으며 12평과 25평타입으로 당시로는 비교적 큰 평수였으며, 단지내에 초등학 교와 중학교, 중심상가, 우체국, 은행, 동사무소 등을 배치한“근린주구방식”을 최초로 도입한 단지 였다. 그뿐만 아니라, 차량동선을 고려한 쿨데삭 시스템과 같은 보차분리개념을 최초로 도입하였
  6. 6. A Study on the Change of the Housing Culture Koreans through the First-generation Apartment in Korea Copyright ⓒ 2018 HSST990 다. [표 1] 한국의 주택정책과 서울의 주요 아파트단지 건설 현황 [Table. 1] Korea's Housing Policy and Construction of Major Apartment Complexes in Seoul 기간 공공기관 법령제정 건설계획 기타 1930 ~ 1945 조선주택공단 (1941) 도시계획령 (1934) 중인주택 주택공단주택 (문화주택) 1946 ~ 1956 한국개발은행 (1954) 주택공단 (국민주택-개인주택) 연립주택 출현 한국전쟁 중 주택 60만호 파괴 1957 ~ 1961 대한주택영단 (1961) 종암아파트 개명아파트 인구 및 주택센서스(1960) 1962 ~ 1966 대한주택공사 (1962) 도시계획법 건축법 토지수용법 (1962) 국토건설종합계획법 토지구획정리사업법 서울도시개발계획 (1966) 마포아파트 (1962-1964) 주택공사 제1차 경제개발 5개년 계획(1962-1966) 경제개발계획에 주택정책 편입 1967 ~ 1976 주택은행 (1969) 60㎡이하 주택에 공공주택 재정 지원 주택건설촉진법 (1972) 아파트지구 정의 (1972) 도시재개발법 (1977) 주택 250만호 건설 10년계획 와우아파트붕괴 (1970) 대규모 주택정책 계획 최초 대규모단지 건설 동부 이촌동 반포단지 잠실단지 등 수출성장 호조 새마을운동 중공업발전 1970년 한강맨션아파트는 23동, 700가구로 건설되었으며, 주거면적은 27평형에서 55평형으로 당 시로서는 지나친 사치를 조장한다는 비난을 받으면서 1970년대 이후 우리나라 아파트주거 대형화 경향을 선도한다. 중산층을 위한 고급아파트를 표방한 한강맨션아파트는 고급자재를 사용하였고, 완전입식구조를 채택했으며, 침실과 부엌을 완벽하게 분리한 형태였다. 한강맨션아파트를 필두로 현재 동부이촌동 지역을 따라 한강변에 새워진 아파트 단지들은 당시 우리나라 부촌을 형성했다. 영화배우와 정치인, 기업인 등 수많은 유명 인사들이 한강맨션아파트에 거주했고, 이후 건설된 반 포와 잠실, 여의도, 압구정 등 중산층을 위한 고급아파트들의 시초가 되었다. 1971년에는 주택공사가 민영아파트라는 이름으로 22평형 748가구를 건설하고, 리바뷰맨션아파트 1동 55가구, 복지아파트 10동, 290가구, 타워맨션 1동, 60가구, 랙스맨션 10동 460가구, 점보맨션 1
  7. 7. Asia-pacific Journal of Multimedia Services Convergent with Art, Humanities, and Sociology Vol.8, No.4 (2018) ISSN: 2383-5281 AJMAHS Copyright ⓒ 2018 HSST 991 동 144가구, 장미맨션 1동 64가구, 코스모스맨션 1동 30가구, 미주맨션 2동 70가구, 왕국맨션 5동 250가구, 청탑아파트 1동 40가구, 수정아파트 1동 83가구, 반도아파트 2동 192가구, 현대아파트 3동 775가구 등이 차례로 건립되었다. [그림 3] 종암아파트 [Fig. 3] Jong-am Apartments [그림 4] 한강맨션아파트 [Fig. 4] Han-gang Mansion Apartments 1970년 9월 25일에 기공하여 1971년 10월에 입주가 시작된 여의도의 시범아파트는 12층 고층아 파트로 한국 최초로 고층아파트의 시작이 되었고, 15평형, 20평형, 30평형, 40평형으로 다양한 구성 으로 계층간의 위화감을 해소하고 쿨데삭시스템, 공원, 초등학교, 중고등학교, 유치원, 동사무소, 경 찰서, 파출소, 쇼핑센터 등을 배치한 단지계획기법을 도입하고 아파트단지의 관리도 입주민이 하는 방식을 최초로 도입한 아파트 단지계획이었다. 1974년부터 삼익아파트, 한양아파트, 삼부아파트, 라 이프주택 등 민간 건설사업자들이 여의도에 아파트단지를 신축하였고, 대교, 한양, 서울, 수정, 공 작, 미주, 백조, 미성, 진주, 목화 등의 아파트단지가 연이어 신축된다. 1971년 여의도 시범아파트가 준공될 당시 주민수가 전무한 상태이던 여의도는 1982년 말 기준으로 8,790가구 38,264명의 주민이 사는 것으로 집계되어 있다. 1974년 주택공사는 반포아파트단지를 준공한다. 22평형에서 42평형 규 모의 중산층용 3,786가구로 형성되었고 당시 엘리베이터 설치가격이 고가인 점을 고려한 5, 6층 높 이의 단지로 구성된다. 그리고 반포아파트의 동편에 1976년 10월부터 한신공영이 24차로 나누어 모두 126개 동 11,429가구분의 고층아파트를 건설하였으며, 그 사이에 대림아파트 7동 632가구, 한 양아파트 4동 367가구, 경남아파트 10동 1,056가구, 우성아파트 4동 408가구, 롯데설악아파트 5동 63가구가 형성된다. 또한 1977년 반포아파트 남쪽 이수지역에 삼호아파트 17개동 1,264가구, 방배 동에 궁전아파트, 경남아파트, 삼익아파트 등이 차례로 들어서게 된다. 1977년 압구정단지에 현대아파트 23동 1,562가구가 건설되었다. 이 아파트는 가장 작은 것이 35 평형, 큰 것은 60평형에 달하는 넓은 면적과 호화로움으로 사람들을 놀라게 한 이 아파트단지는 그 후 동서로 더 확장되어 모두 76개 동 5,909가구의 대규모 현대아파트단지를 형성한다.
  8. 8. A Study on the Change of the Housing Culture Koreans through the First-generation Apartment in Korea Copyright ⓒ 2018 HSST992 [그림 5] 여의도시범아파트 [Fig. 5] Yeouido Demonstration Apartments [그림 6] 반포아파트 [Fig. 6] Ban-po Mansion Apartments 1978년부터 현대아파트단지 동편으로 한양아파트 33개동 2,735가구가 들어섰고, 1982년부터는 현 대아파트단지 서편에 미성아파트단지 12동 1,233가구가 들어서게 된다. 이 거대한 아파트단지는 현 대백화점, 현대고등학교와 더불어 압구정동이라는 이름을 부와 권력자의 집합지 및 사치와 유행의 발상지를 상징하는 대명사가 되게 하였다. 이것은 실로 엄청난 힘이었고 한국인의 주거문화를 바 꾸는데 견인차 역할을 하게 되었다. [그림 7] 현대아파트 [Fig. 7] Hyun-dai Apartments [그림 8] 잠실시영아파트 [Fig. 8] Jam-sil municipal Apartments 1975년 2월 6일 잠실 1~4단지는 서울시민의 각 소득계층에 맞추어 저소득, 중소득층이 골고루 입주할 수 있도록 7.5평 2,410가구, 10평형 600가구, 13평형 7,610가구, 15평형 3,400가구가 들어가 도록 설계되었다. 또한 1975년 같은 해 주공 잠실단지에서 두 구역 떨어진 동편에서는 서울시영아 파트 13평형 80개동 3,000가구가 동시에 건설되고 있었다. 이 당시 통계에 의하면 각각 공사장의 인부가 잠실은 연인원 280만명, 서울시영아파트는 54만 6,000명이 동원된 것으로 집계되어있다. 이 들 단지는 1977년 완공된다. 잠실 104단지가 건설되어 가는 과정에서 한국인 전체의 주생활 기호 의 경향이 크게 바뀌고 있었다. 한 세대의 넓이는 25평형, 건물의 높이 12층이상의 고층아파트 선 호현상과 지역난방시스템과 도시가스 난방시스템을 선호하는 것이었다. 1978년 11월 28일에 준공 된 잠실5단지는 15층, 30동, 3,930가구이고 34평형, 36평형의 두 평형으로 통일하여 계획된다. 이곳 의 특징은 최소의 연료로 최대 난방효율을 높이기 위해 고온수 지역난방을 채택하고 외벽을 이중 블록으로 쌓고 그 사이에 단열재를 넣은 이중벽구조를 채택한 점이다. 또한, 창문도 모두 2중창으 로 설치되었으며, 건축물의 인동거리도 40m에서 70m로 넓어져 개방감 확보도 훨씬 좋아졌다. 외부적으로 고층에서 오는 불안감을 줄이기 위해 전체가구의 발코니를 남쪽 전면에 설치했으며 위험 방지와 미관을 위해 화분대를 설치했다. 당시 주택공사는 잠실 1 ~ 5단지를 건설하면서 여러 가지 방식을 도입한다. 그 중 하나가 1단지에 새마을회관을 건축하는 것이었다. 이 새마을회관의
  9. 9. Asia-pacific Journal of Multimedia Services Convergent with Art, Humanities, and Sociology Vol.8, No.4 (2018) ISSN: 2383-5281 AJMAHS Copyright ⓒ 2018 HSST 993 넓이는 159평으로 새마을 작업장을 마련하여 저소득층 주부들에게 일감을 만들어줌으로써 가계소 득을 향상시키고자 하였다. 또한 새마을 작업장 옆에 어머니회관이 들어섰고 부인들의 여가 선용을 위한 모임터 역할을 하는 것으로 꽃꽂이 교실, 붓글씨 교실, 합창모임 등이 이곳에서 이루어졌다. 어머니회관은 각 단지마다 마련되었으며, 관리사무소, 동사무소 등의 2층이 어머니회관으로 이용되 었다. 이를 기점으로 우리나라 최초의 부인회가 탄생했다. 또한 주택공사는 새마을체육관을 만든다. 연면적 785평에 지하2층, 지상 2층으로 지상에는 실내체육관, 이용실, 미용실이 갖추어지고 지하 1 층에는 수영장, 샤워실, 헬스클럽, 식당이 만들어졌으며, 지하2층은 기계실로 사용되었다. 잠실아파 트단지를 기점으로 이런 부대시설들이 우리나라 아파트단지계획의 기본개념으로 자리잡는 계기를 마련하게 되었다. 2.3 소결 지금까지 문헌자료에서 알 수 있듯이, 우리나라에 아파트가 본격적으로 들어선 시기는 1960년 후반에서 1970년대 초반이다. 서울시의 인구의 급격한 증가로 주택난이 심화되었고 무허가 불량 주택이 난립하자 박정희정부 당시 서울시장이었던 김현옥시장은 1969년~1971년 3년 동안 2,000동 의‘시민아파트’를 건립하라는 특단의 주택공급정책을 내놓게 된다. [표 2] 서울의 인구변천 현황 [Table. 2] Population Changes in Seoul 시기별 인구(단위: 천명) 18 - 19세기 190 1920 250 1945 900 1960 2,450 1970 5,530 1980 8,370 1990 10,620 2000 9,891 이후 마포아파트부터 시작된 아파트 주거개념은 가구별 수세식 화장실과 거실, 온돌방의 좌식생 활에서 침대와 입식생활로의 전환, 한강맨션 이후 일반화된 중앙공급식 난방시스템의 도입으로 중 산층이상의 국민주거형식의 표준이 되었다. 그러나 도심지의 주거단지가 갖추어야 할 요건 중 가장 중요한 것은 어지러운 도심 한가운데에 있으면서도 자연과 공유된 공간에 있는 듯한 착각을 일으키게 하는 것이라 생각한다. 주거생활과
  10. 10. A Study on the Change of the Housing Culture Koreans through the First-generation Apartment in Korea Copyright ⓒ 2018 HSST994 문화생활을 영위하기 위한 모든 편의시설과 도시적 매력이 가까이 있으면서도 그 안에 들어서기만 하면 편안히 휴식을 만끽할 만한 분위기가 갖추어져야 좋은 주거단지일 것이다. 그러기에 도시주 거단지의 설계에서 녹지공간의 확보는 배치계획에서 가장 중요한 일 중의 하나다. 단지의 정체성 과 특색을 살릴 수 있게 계획되며 도심 속의 정원역할을 수행할 수 있어야 한다. 그런데 아쉽게도 우리나라의 수많은 아파트 주거단지는 이러한 기본적인 외부공간의 역할을 해내지 못하는 곳이 대 부분이다. 대개의 아파트단지가 건물 배치 후 생기는 자투리땅을 활용해 조경계획을 하는 것이 오 늘날 우리 아파트단지계획의 현실이다. 우리나라 1세대 아파트 중에서도 이러한 외부공간의 중요성을 염두에 두고 개발된 사례는 찾아 보기 힘들다. 실제로는 열려있지만, 시각적으로나 심리적으로는 외부 도시와 단절된 느낌을 준다. 기계적으로 반복되어 배치되는 동과 동 사이에 뻥 뚫린 하늘이 공허한 느낌을 주는 아파트 단지가 현재 우리주거의 모습이다. 건축가이면서 도시계획가인 프랑스의 르 꼬르뷔지에(Le Corbusier)의 1933년 이론인“빛나는 도 시”를 계승한 대한민국 건축가들의 단지계획에서 볼 수 있는 외부공간이란 그저 건물과 건물 사이 의 건축법적인 한계인 인동간격을 확보하기 위한 수단이며, 하늘에서 내려다 봤을 때 그럴듯해 보 일 뿐 땅에 발을 딛고 선 사람의 시각을 고려하여 조성된 장소는 아니었다. 이러한 성격의 외부공 간은 한 곳에서 다른 곳으로 가는 통로공간에 지나지 않으며 영역성 또한 결여되어 있다. 또한, 대한민국의 아파트단지는 1924년 미국의 도시계획가 인 클래런스 아서 페리(C.A.Perry)가 주창한 주거단지계획인 근린주구이론의 영향을 받아 어린이들이 위험한 도로를 건너지 않고 걸어 서 통학할 수 있는 단지규모를 형성하고 생활의 편리성과 쾌적성, 주민들 간의 사회적 교류 등을 도모할 수 있도록 조성했다. 이런 물리적 환경의 독립성이 아파트단지의 한국형 모델 기본 원리 중 하나인 것은 명확하다. 이러한 근린주구 조성을 위하여 페리는 6가지 계획원칙을 제시하였다. 첫째, 규모로 주거단위는 하나의 초등학교 운영에 필요한 인구규모를 가져야 하고 면적은 인구밀 도에 따라 달라진다. 둘째, 주구의 경계로 주구내 통과교통을 방지하고 차량을 우회시킬 수 있는 충분한 폭원의 간선도로로 계획한다. 셋째, 오픈스페이스로 주민의 욕구를 충족시킬 수 있도록 계 획된 소공원과 레크리에이션 체계를 갖춘다. 넷째, 공공시설로 학교와 공공시설은 주구 중심부에 적절히 통합 배치한다. 다섯째, 상업시설로 주구 내 인구를 서비스할 수 있는 적당한 상업시설을 1 개소 이상 설치하되, 인접 근린주구와 면해 있는 주구 외곽의 교통결절부에 배치한다. 여섯째, 내 부도로체계로 순환교통을 촉진하고 통과교통을 배제하도록 일체적인 가로망으로 교통체계를 계획 한다. 대한민국의 아파트단지는 이 같은 페리의 근린주거양식과 수직적 도시계획을 지향하는 자들의 주장을 받아들인 것으로 보인다. 서울의 급격한 도시성장과 이에 따른 주택난에 혁신적인 대안으 로 아파트는 형성되었다. 근대건축국제회의(CIAM)이 정의한 국제건축의 원리를 체계적으로 수용했다기보다는 19세기에서 20세기 전환기까지 서구에서 탄생한 이론들이 한국적인 역사와 문화적 상황, 풍토성, 당시의 대한
  11. 11. Asia-pacific Journal of Multimedia Services Convergent with Art, Humanities, and Sociology Vol.8, No.4 (2018) ISSN: 2383-5281 AJMAHS Copyright ⓒ 2018 HSST 995 민국의 정치상황 등과 혼합되어 나타난 하나의 현상이라 결론지을 수도 있을 것이다. 이렇게 지어 지기 시작한 대한민국의 아파트는 이후 여러 변화를 꾀한다. 아파트의 기본개념을 처음 도입한 다른 나라에서 찾아보기 힘들 정도로 월등히 좋은 부대시설 을 갖추기 시작했고, 하나의 공동체적 지역 안에서 새로운 주거의 중심기능을 만들어내고 타인과 의 공유공간으로써 넓은 광장과 여러 종류의 근린생활시설 군들을 수용하며, 복합문화센터의 기능 성까지 수용하며 발전하였다. 그러나 주거개념에서 전통과 현대적 개념의 주거개념 간의 불일치성 은 여전히 존재한다. 한국인들은 현대적 주거라 인식하고 있는 아파트 안에서 전통적인 주거에서 행해진 일상의 행동들을 보인다는 것이다. 이것을 내부공간적 측면에서 바라보면 다음과 같다. 첫째, 거실에 들어오기 전에 신을 벗는 행동이다. 서양 아파트에서는 신을 신고 방 안을 돌아다 닌다. 수면을 취할 경우에만 신발을 벗거나 신발을 신고자는 경우도 비일비재하다. 둘째, 식사를 위해 밥상을 옮기는 행위이다. 주방 옆에 식탁이 버젓이 존재하는데도 한국인들은 손님을 맞기 위해서나 좀 더 편안하게 식사를 하기 위해 따로 좌식용 밥상을 펼친다. 셋째, 우리의 음식은 비가공 상태의 재료가 주를 이루며, 이를 다듬고 준비하는 공간이 별도로 필요하다. 또 재료를 다듬는 과정 대부분이 앉아서 이루어진다. 서양식 입식공간에서 이와 같은 작 업이 어려운 점은 실제 사용자에게는 이루 말할 수 없다. 다섯째, 욕실공간이다. 서양에서 개발된 위생도기는 그들의 문화발달에 맞게 진화해 온 것이다. 우리는 샤워를 한다기 보다, 머리를 감고, 세수를 하고, 발을 씻는 각각의 행위를 한다고 볼 수 있 다. 그런 의미에서 서양의 위생도기인 세면대는 손만을 씻기 위한 용도로, 얼굴을 씻거나 머리를 감기에는 크기나 형태적인 면에서 어려움이 많다. 초창기의 아파트에서 생활한 사람들과 오늘날의 한국인 일부는 욕실에서 세면대를 제거하고 별도의 물을 받아 놓기 위한 통을 욕실에 비치하는 경 우가 종종 있다. 이밖에도 여러 면이 있으며, 서양의 아파트 주거문화에서는 찾아보기 힘든 행동들 을 한국인들은 전통주거에서의 행동과 현대의 생활양식의 혼재 속에 지금도 되풀이하고 있는 것이 다. 아파트를 외부적으로 보면, 배치계획상 더 기이한 현상이 나타난다. 한국의 전통주거 계획에서 는 풍수원리에 입각한 남향배치의 중요성을 강조한다. 아파트 단지계획 상 어쩔 수 없는 상황에서 일부 건축물만이라도 남향 배치하는 것은 이러한 전통적 관념을 고수하려는 것으로 해석할 수 있 다. 이를 바탕으로 발코니가 연결된 거실은 남향 배치를 하고, 주방의 창문은 북쪽으로 배치하며, 건물의 입구는 대부분이 남향을 바라볼 수 있도록 배치한다. 이런 남향의 아파트 동배치 때문에 서울의 일부 아파트단지는 풍요롭고 아름다운 한강의 조망을 바라보지 못하고 등지고 있는 경우도 생겨났다. 이런 상황을 풍수지리학로 봐야할지 건축환경계획학에서 말하는 일사량을 고려한 채광 의 문제로 봐야할지 건축학적으로도 고민스럽다. 2010년 대한민국의 직장인 중 맞벌이를 하는 가 구수의 비율은 30~60대 평균 46.47%이며, 여기에 통계에 잡히지 않는 세대분리된 1인가구들을 포 함하면, 낮시간 주거에서 생활하지 않는 인구수는 대한민국 전체 인구수에 대부분을 차지할 것으 로 보인다. 즉, 우리는 저녁시간에서 아침에 동이 틀 무렵을 제외하면 낮 시간에 아파트에 머무르
  12. 12. A Study on the Change of the Housing Culture Koreans through the First-generation Apartment in Korea Copyright ⓒ 2018 HSST996 지 않는다. 이런 상황에서 굳게 닫혀있는 창문과 커튼 안으로 들어올 일사량에 대한 고민을 하는 것이 과연 옳은 일인지 한번쯤 생각해 볼 필요가 있다. 확실한 것은 대한민국의 아파트주거는 한 국인의 전통적인 주거의 개념에서 벗어나지 못했다고 보는 것이 바람직할 것이다. 또한, 현재의 아파트 단지계획은 그 아파트에 입주해 사는 입주민들에게 개인의 안전과 방범의 책임을 전가시키고 있다. 초창기의 아파트는 단지로 구성된 게 아니라 별개의 동과 동으로 구성되 어 있었고, 건축물 외부에서 일어나는 개인의 안전과 방범에 대해서는 관할 경찰서가 책임졌다. 이후 아파트는 변화를 거듭하면서 단지가 형성되었고 거기에 사는 입주민들은 자신들의 단지내 에서의 안전과 방범, 그리고 부대시설의 관리를 위해 경비원 등 관련 직원을 고용하고 거기에 필 요한 재원을 지출한다. 이런 현상 또한 우리나라 아파트 문화의 한 특징이라 할 수 있다. 그럼에도 불구하고, 주거로서 아파트는 문화의 산물로 인식하고 그 안에 담긴 삶의 모습에 대해 이야기하는 매체가 있었던가? 한번쯤 생각하게 된다. 신문이나 방송 등 거의 대부분의 매체가 다 루는 아파트는 삶의 장소가 아닌 재화의 대체수단으로 여겨진다. 어느 지역에 위치하며, 가격이 얼 마이고 몇 평형인지, 어떻게 하면 싸게 사서 비싸게 팔 수 있는지에 대한 전문가 조언이나 광고성 정보만 넘쳐났다. 주거는 인간의 삶을 영위하기 위한 장소이며 돈으로 환산될 수 없는 가족이라는 가치를 담고 있다. 하지만 아쉽게도 오늘날의 아파트는 일확천금의 수단이고 부의 상징이 되어 버 렸다. 아파트하면 떠오르는 이미지가 무엇일까? 비슷한 모습과 규모의 주동들이 일정한 규칙을 가지고 서 있는 공동주택 단지가 그려질 것이다. 흔히 말하는 성냥갑 아파트라는 개념이 우리가 떠오르는 대한민국 아파트의 실체이다. 주동에서 일정한 거리에 위치한 화단이 주동 주변을 둘러싸고 있고 주동과 주동사이의 외부공간에는 미끄럼틀과 그네 등의 아이들의 놀이기구가 놓인 놀이터가 있으 며 거기에서 아이들이 노는 모습이 떠오를 것이다. 이 또한 법적 근거에 의해 설치되었을 뿐, 그곳을 담고 있는 사람에 대한 배려는 미약하다. 이처럼 우리나라의 아파트는 너무 경직되어 있다. 공간구성에서도 외관에서도 일정한 간격으로 설치된 비슷비슷한 모양과 크기의 창문형태, 그 자체가 아파트 입면디자인이 된다. 또한 외부 공간 에서도 일부 사람냄새를 풍기는 모습이 보인다. 바로 아파트단지의 재래시장이다. 시청·구청 에서 는‘불법으로’도로를 점유한 노점행위와 시설물을 단속하고 철거해왔다. 그러나 아파트상가의 슈퍼 마켓 부근에 버젓이 살아남아 과천시 녹도 상에 형성된 속칭‘굴다리시장’영동대로의 인도에 형성된 속칭‘시장’등과 같이 아직도 우리주위에서 영업을 하고 있다. 이러한 현상을 한국인의 구매문화에 서 물건 사기는 단순 기능적 행위라기보다는 총체적인 행사로 간주되며 이를 통해 커뮤니티 공간 이 형성된 게 아닌가 싶다. 3. 결론 흔히들 주거는 삶을 담는 그릇이라고 말한다. 최선의 주거형태는 그 속에 들어가 살 거주자의
  13. 13. Asia-pacific Journal of Multimedia Services Convergent with Art, Humanities, and Sociology Vol.8, No.4 (2018) ISSN: 2383-5281 AJMAHS Copyright ⓒ 2018 HSST 997 삶에 가장 적합하게 계획되어야 할 것이다. 주거의 형태라는 하드웨어가 삶이라는 소프트웨어를 구속하는 것이 아니라, 당연히 삶의 질을 높여주어야 할 것이다. 아파트는 인간의 주거에 대한 기 본적인 욕구를 충족함과 동시에 최소한의 생활공간을 확보하려는 인간의 기본적인 욕구에서 출발 하여 재산 증식수단, 자신의 신분을 대변하는 과시적 소유욕을 충족시키려는 의도에 이르기까지 다양한 사회적, 경제적, 문화적 배경을 안고 있다고 보인다. 우리의 도심 속에 존재하는 아파트 주 거단지의 가장 중요한 요소는 평화로움과 안락함일 것이다. 그렇다면 앞으로 대한민국의 아파트는 주거로서 어떤 기능을 하며, 어떻게 발전해야 할지 생각 해 본다. 지금까지는 중요시되었던 개인의 공간이 아닌, 아파트단지 내 외부공간에 관심을 가지게 될 것이다. 셉테드(CPTED), 유니버설디자인, 빛공해방지법 등 건축계획에 종사하는 사람들은 새로 운 기준들을 계획단계에서 고민할 수밖에 없을 것이고 이것은 아파트단지 내·외부공간을 지금보다 혁신적으로 변화시킬 나갈 것이다. 또한, 치유환경계획에 의한 치유공간으로써 단지계획·공간계획· 식재계획·동선계획·포장계획 등에 관심을 기울이게 될 것이다. 인간의 수명 연장으로 건강과 삶의 질 향상에 대한 관심이 증가하면서 외부공간의 조경계획에 치유효과를 높일 수 있는 다양한 방법들이 아파트단지 내에서 모색될 것이다. 아마도 현재 아파트 단지에 유치원과 어린이 보육시설이 존재하는 것처럼, 병원과 요양원, 실버타운 등의 헬스케어와 관련된 치유시설들이 입주민의 서비스를 위해 존재하게 될지도 모른다. 지금까지는 불편함을 감수 하며 생활할 수밖에 없었던 주거공간은 공간계획시 프라이버시를 적극적으로 고려한 공간적 영역 확보와 주변의 녹지대, 인위적으로 조성된 휴게공간과의 연계방안이 검토될 것이다. 동선계획에서 내부시설과 주변 근린생활시설들 간의 상호동선의 교차연계와 편리하고 보행에 지장을 주지 않을 정도의 완만한 경사로 처리계획과 미끄럼 방지와 자연과 친숙한 소재를 활용한 계획들이 점점 더 늘어날 것이다. 이를 통해 아파트 입주민들의 스트레스 경감과 생활의 즐거움, 치유공간으로써 건강한 삶에 도움을 줄 수 있는 공간조성이 아파트단지계획에 필수적으로 적용될 것으로 보여진다. 최근 아파트 옥상에 채소정원과 과수정원, 노인들을 위한 담소공간 등을 조성하는 것을 보면, 이제 대한민국의 아파트는 예전의 농경사회에서 보여진 주거문화의 형태를 아파트단지에 더 적극 적으로 끌어들이고 있다고 보여진다. 초기 도시의 인구집중화로 인한 아파트주거 도입의 시대적 상황에서 어쩔 수 없는 선택이었다 면, 대한민국의 아파트는 이제 주거의 개념을 넘어 공동체의 커뮤니티를 형성하고 그 한계를 극복 하고자 하는 많은 방법들을 도입하고 시도하였다. 커뮤니티 시설 및 공간의 보행권내에서 기능을 고려한 배치와 공동체의 본질적 의의를 구현할 수 있고 주변 도시환경에 순응하는 지형, 교통 등 의 요인을 포함한 배치계획이 이루어질 것이다. 치유환경에 대한 관심은 아파트내의 단지만이 아 닌, 주변의 환경을 생각하는 뉴어바니즘(new urbanism) 주거단지 계획이 기본개념으로 자리를 잡 을 것으로 생각된다. 이상과 같이 대한민국의 아파트 주거문화는 처음 도입될 때에는 한국인의 의식과 문화의 정체
  14. 14. A Study on the Change of the Housing Culture Koreans through the First-generation Apartment in Korea Copyright ⓒ 2018 HSST998 성을 상실한 채 도시의 급속한 성장과 더불어 어쩔 수 없는 현상이었을 수 있다. 그러나 아파트 주거문화는 시대의 변화에 따라 발전한 것에는 부인할 수 없을 것이고, 시대에 따라 발전을 거듭 해 왔다. 이에 따라 한국인의 정체성과 문화적 관습, 생활방식 등을 그 속에 수용하며 오늘날 우리 의 대표적인 주거문화로 확장되었다. 앞으로 우리의 과제는 아파트 주거문화를 우리의 생활과 가치관에 맞게 더욱 더 발전시켜 온전 한 우리의 주거문화로 자리를 잡게끔 다듬어나가는 것이다. 이를 위해 많은 노력과 연구가 필요할 것이다. References [1] Lee Hae Kyoung, Mental health and healing environment, Korea Contents Association. (2014), Vol.12, No.4, pp. 34-38. [2] Song Jang Mok, Editor, Story of 60 years of Korean city 2, Hanul Publisher, Seoul. (2005). [3] The Korean Institute of Architects, Editor, Introduction to Housing, Kimundang Publisher, Seoul. (2003). [4] Kang Young Hwan, Editor, History of Korean housing culture, Kimundang Publisher, Seoul. (1993). [5] Oh Deck Sung, Editor, Urban design, Kimundang Publisher, Seoul. (2000). [6] Kang Young Hwan, Editor, Korea Apartment Excavator, Hyo-hyung Publisher, Seoul. (2009). [7] Kim Bu Sung, Editor, Planning of urban housing, Bal-un Publisher, Seoul. (1993). [8] Kang Soo Rim, Editor, The trajectory of the housing business in Korea - centered on apartment houses - apartments in Korea, Korea Housing Business Association, Seoul. (1993). [9] Seoul Studies, Editor, The trajectory of the housing business in Korea - centered on apartment houses - apartments in Korea, Korea Space Environment Society, Seoul. (1993). [10] KOREA LAND & HOUSING CORPORATION, Editor, Korea National Housing Corporation 20 years histors, Seoul. (1982) [11] KOREA LAND & HOUSING CORPORATION, Editor, Korea National Housing Corporation 30 years histors, Seoul. (1992) [12] Statistical Office, Editor, Population and Housing Census(RPL), Conducted every five years since 1960 (changed to the 1966 Population Census) [13] Seoul City Hall, Editor, Seoul Statistical Yearbook, Seoul City Hall, Seoul. (1961-1980) [14] Seoul, Republic of Mapo, Editor,Mapo; Yesterday and today tomorrow, Republic of Mapo, Seoul. (1992) [15] Korean Architects Association, Editor, Urban housing changes, Modern Architecture in Korea Publisher, Seoul. (1994) [16] Korea Housing Association, Editor, Korea Housing Association 15 years, Korea Housing Association Publisher, Seoul. (1995) [17] Hong Seong-in, Convergence Research Letter. (2017), Vol.3, No.4, October, pp.1-4

×