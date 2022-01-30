Successfully reported this slideshow.
Micro servoces-choose-the-right-tools-programing-language

Jan. 30, 2022
choose the right technology to build your micro-service
C#,Python and Golang are three different languages, witch programming language fit you need
Performance, scalability and simplicity are key word to choose the right one
Cloudready.club

Micro servoces-choose-the-right-tools-programing-language

  1. 1. Choose the right technology to build your micro-service Programming Language
  2. 2. Agenda • The history of programming Language • DotNet core JIT & AOT • Python the swiss knife • Golang the newborn in the family • Solving Fibonacci challenge • Comparing performance • Conclusion https://github.com/CloudReady-club/fibonacci
  3. 3. Compiled to machine code Interpreted language Run time support languages 1970 1990 2010 C C++ Objective-C Perl Python VB Ruby JAVA PHP JavaScript .Net Go Rust High Level programing languages timeline .Net Core
  4. 4. DotNet Core SDK DotNet runtime Start application using dotnet command Just in time complication
  5. 5. Publish with target OS configuration Native Code Native Code Native Code DotNet Core SDK Execution Operating System Native code Needs some libraries installed Ahead of time complication C# Compiler F# Compiler Visual Basic Compiler JScript Compiler
  6. 6. Go Used by Kubernetes • Designed at Google in 2007 • Version 1.0 releases in March 2012 • Post-OOP programming language • C language family • C++ like performance • Safe memory management • Cross platform compiling to native code • Used only for Backend development • Support concurrency pattern : Go routine
  7. 7. Go compiler with target OS Native Code Native Code Native Code Go SDK Execution Operating System Native code Ahead of time complication Golang Source code
  8. 8. Fibonacci challenge
  9. 9. await Host.CreateDefaultBuilder(args) .ConfigureWebHostDefaults(config => { config .ConfigureKestrel(options => { options.Listen(IPAddress.Any, 8082, listenOptions => { listenOptions.Protocols = HttpProtocols.Http1AndHttp2; }); }) .Configure(app => { app.UseRouting() .UseEndpoints(endpoint => { endpoint.MapGet("/fibonacci" ,GetFibonacci); endpoint.MapGet("/healthz", GetHealthz); }); }); }) .Build() .RunAsync(); Start Web Server DotNet
  10. 10. Start Web Server Go func main() { http.HandleFunc("/fibonacci", getFibonacci) http.HandleFunc("/healthz", getHealthzt) err := http.ListenAndServe(":8080", nil) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } }
  11. 11. Start Web Server Pyhton from flask import Flask app = Flask(__name__) if __name__ == "__main__": from waitress import serve serve(app, host="0.0.0.0", port=8080)
  12. 12. private BigInteger Fibonacci(){ var a = new BigInteger(0); var b = new BigInteger(1); BigInteger tmp; var limit = BigInteger.Pow(10,9999); while(BigInteger.Compare(a,limit) < 0) { a = BigInteger.Add(a,b); tmp = a; a = b; b = tmp; } return a; } func fibonacci() *big.Int { a := big.NewInt(0) b := big.NewInt(1) var limit big.Int limit.Exp(big.NewInt(10), big.NewInt(9999), nil) for a.Cmp(&limit) < 0 { a.Add(a, b) a, b = b, a } return a } fibonacci.cs Fibonacci Algorithm def getFibonacci(): a = 0 b = 1 limit = 10 ** 9999 while a < limit: a = a + b a,b = b,a return a fibonacci.go fibonacci.py
  13. 13. Performance C# with JIT compilation C# with AOT Compilation Python Go Total lines of code 66 lines 66 lines 35 lines 58 lignes Binary Package size after build 1.1 MB (Just in time) 38 Mo N/A 4.6 MB Docker base image mcr.microsoft.com/dotnet/aspnet:6.0 amd64/alpine:3.14 python:3.8-alpine gcr.io/distroless/base- debian11 Docker image size 209 MB 48 MB 58 MB 24 MB AVG Response time (load test 10 users X 10 requests) 3077 ms 2562 ms 1440 ms 731 ms Memory footprint 22 Mi 16Mi 18Mi 2 Mi Stress test 20 users during 10 mn 98% Errors 10% Errors 0% errors 0% Errors
  14. 14. Performance
  15. 15. Performance • Go and python services scale up to 8 replicas • Dotnet services scale up to 5 replicas • Go and Python services scale before dotnet services • Go scale down just after the end of stress test • Python service takes more time to scale down due to CPU usage after the end of the test • Dotnet services need more time to scale up => need more time to start new instance
  16. 16. Golang Python Dotnet Core • Performance • Memory usage • Service start time • Learning curb • New programing language • Maturity of the language • Mature programing language • Simplicity of the code • Availability of different packages • The most used programing language • Micro-services application • Application for the cloud • Interpreted language • Memory efficiency • Data Science, AI,bigData • Mature programing Platform • General propose Platform • Support of Microsoft • Implement JIT & AOT compilation • Performance and memory efficiency • Service start time • Monolith application • UI application Multi-platform Pros Cons Used for Conclusion
  17. 17. https://github.com/CloudReady-club/fibonacci https://cloudready.club

