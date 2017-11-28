To the children, the town was their whole world. To the adults, knowing better, Derry Maine was just their home town: fami...
●Written By: Stephen King ●Narrated By: Steven Weber ●Publisher: Hodder & Stoughton UK ●Date: September 2016 ●Paperback: 1...
Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial. (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No cat...
OR instant access to download It audiobook
During a heavy rainstorm in Derry, Maine, six-year-old George "Georgie" Denbrough is chasing a paper boat down a gutter. T...
Meanwhile, an increasingly unhinged and sadistic Henry Bowers begins focusing his attention on his African- American neigh...
After Eddie is released from the hospital with a broken arm, Ben makes two silver slugs out of a silver dollar, believing ...
Cover
instant access to download Click here to next book
Stephen Edwin King (born September 21, 1947) is an American author of horror, supernatural fiction, suspense, science fict...
Date: June 2014 Duration: 14 hours 21 minutes Mr. Mercedes: A Novel Christine Date: January 2016 Duration: 19 hours 32 min...
The Regulators Date: February 2016 Duration: 12 hours 12 minutes Dolores Claiborne Date: January 2016 Duration: 9 hours 17...
It by Stephen King books summary | audiobooks to download
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

It by Stephen King books summary | audiobooks to download

5 views

Published on

Listen to It by Stephen King audiobooks to download. stream and download audiobooks It by Stephen King to your computer, tablet or mobile phone.

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

It by Stephen King books summary | audiobooks to download

  1. 1. To the children, the town was their whole world. To the adults, knowing better, Derry Maine was just their home town: familiar, well-ordered for the most part. A good place to live. It was the children who saw - and felt - what made Derry so horribly different. In the storm drains, in the sewers, IT lurked, taking on the shape of every nightmare, each one's deepest dread. Sometimes IT reached up, seizing, tearing, killing . . . The adults, knowing better, knew nothing. Time passed and the children grew up, moved away. The horror of IT was deep-buried, wrapped in forgetfulness. Until they were called back, once more to confront IT as IT stirred and coiled in the sullen depths of their memories, reaching up again to make their past nightmares a terrible present reality. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK It by Stephen King it audiobook
  2. 2. ●Written By: Stephen King ●Narrated By: Steven Weber ●Publisher: Hodder & Stoughton UK ●Date: September 2016 ●Paperback: 1184 pages ●Language: English ●Duration: 44 hours 59 minutes ●Genres: Mystery, Thriller & Horror > Horror LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK It audiobook
  3. 3. Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial. (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No catch!) DOWNLOAD as many books as you like (Personal use). Enjoy your Free Audibook!. Join Over 100.000 Happy Listeners. How to download? Enjoy Books in a whole new way. Greats narrators make a story come alive Be more productive. Transform your commute,workout or chores into listening time Listen anytime,anywhere . Listen on your laptop,smartphone or tablet.Listen in your car,on a run,in the office,in the gym... Why Audiobooks? Link in page 4 to listen or download book
  4. 4. OR instant access to download It audiobook
  5. 5. During a heavy rainstorm in Derry, Maine, six-year-old George "Georgie" Denbrough is chasing a paper boat down a gutter. The boat is washed down a storm drain to the dismay of Georgie, who had received the boat as a gift from his older brother Bill. Peering into the drain, Georgie sees a pair of glowing yellow eyes. Startled, Georgie is suddenly confronted by a man dressed in a silver clown suit who introduces himself as "Mr. Bob Gray", a.k.a. "Pennywise the Dancing Clown". Pennywise offers Georgie a balloon which he cautiously refuses; however, the clown entices Georgie to reach into the drain to retrieve his boat and then severs his arm, leaving the boy to bleed to death or die of shock in the gutter. Moments later, when neighbor Dave Gardener gets to Georgie, Georgie is already dead. The following June, Benjamin "Ben" Hanscom, an overweight eleven-year-old boy, is harassed by a gang of bullies led by Henry Bowers, who had threatened to carve his name onto Ben's stomach with his switchblade. On the last day of school, Ben hides from his tormentors in the Barrens, where he befriends Edward "Eddie" Kaspbrak, a hypochondriac boy who believes he has asthma, and William "Bill" Denbrough, Georgie's elder brother who suffers from a stutter and rides on a rusty bike named "Silver". The three boys later befriend fellow misfits Richard "Richie" Tozier, Stanley "Stan" Uris, Beverly "Bev" Marsh, and Michael "Mike" Hanlon, who eventually refer to themselves as "The Losers Club". As the summer draws on, the Losers realize that they have each had an encounter with a seemingly omniscient, alien shape-shifting entity that takes whatever they fear the most: Ben as a mummy, Eddie as a leper, Bill as Georgie's ghost, Richie as a werewolf, Stan as two drowned boys, Beverly as a fountain of blood spurting from her bathroom sink, and Mike as a large, vicious, otherworldly bird, one not found in any of Stan's bird-watching books, that tried to kill him in an encounter at the Ironworks remains. Due to the unknown origin of the monster, refer to the creature as "It" and link It with a series of recent child murders, including that of Edward "Eddie" Corcoran who is killed by the monster of the Gill-man.
  6. 6. Meanwhile, an increasingly unhinged and sadistic Henry Bowers begins focusing his attention on his African- American neighbor, Mike Hanlon and his father, including killing the boy's dog. During early July, Henry and his gang chase the terrified Mike into the Barrens, where he meets and is rescued by, who defeat the bullies in a violent rock fight. Henry, left humiliated and defeated, swears revenge, and Mike joins the now-complete Losers Club. He tells that he was attacked by It a flesh-eating bird and shows them his father's scrapbook of old Derry photos, which reveals It has been around for hundreds of years. begin to suspect that It has control over Derry due to the number of unsolved disappearances and violent tragedies that go unnoticed or seem forgotten by the adults in the town. After further encounters with It of Pennywise and various other manifestations, construct a makeshift American- Indian smokehole which Richie and Mike use to hallucinate It's origins. In doing so they discover that It came to Derry millions of years before in an asteroid-like impact and that every 27 years It awakens from a slumber underneath the town's sewers, usually after some kind of terrible event or tragedy, to feed on children for a period of 12–16 months. to Derry should It return in the future. In late July, Eddie is hospitalized after an attack by Henry Bowers and several of his friends. Spying on them, Beverly witnesses one of the bullies, Patrick Hockstetter, trying to empty a refrigerator which he had been using to trap and kill injured animals, only to be killed by It of flying bloodsucking leeches. Later, discover a message from It written in Patrick's blood warning them that It will kill them.
  7. 7. After Eddie is released from the hospital with a broken arm, Ben makes two silver slugs out of a silver dollar, believing that silver will harm It. The kids return to the house on Neibolt Street where Eddie, Bill, and Richie had previously encountered It, and It attacks them of a werewolf. Beverly shoots a slug from Bill's slingshot at the werewolf, injuring It, and causing It to flee back to the sewers. It, now seeing as a threat, manipulates the minds of Beverly's abusive father, Alvin Marsh, making him angry enough to attempt to kill his daughter, and Henry Bowers, providing him back his missing switchblade (which he had lost earlier while chasing Ben) which he uses to first kill his violent, alcoholic father, Oscar "Butch" Bowers. Henry, accompanied by his two closest friends, Victor "Vic" Criss and Reginald "Belch" Huggins, chases into the sewers with the intention of killing them. At this point the narrative changes and "It" informs the reader that it existed originally in a void between our universe and others, in a dimension known as the Macroverse. It boasts to the reader that It is superior to anything on earth and confirms that it chooses to prey on children because It believes their fears are easier to interpret in a physical form, which It claims is akin to "salting the meat". It attacks the three bullies Frankenstein's monster, ripping Vic's head off and mutilating Belch's face. Henry, driven insane, chases and gets lost. He eventually washes out of the sewers into a nearby river and is blamed for all of the child murders. Meanwhile, Bill discovers the "Ritual of Chüd", an ancient ritual that requires biting the tongue of It, that allows him to enter the Macroverse to confront It, who appears to the children as a giant spider. During the ritual Bill encounters Maturin, an ancient turtle and the creator of our universe (which it vomited up following a stomach- ache), who explains that It can only be defeated during a battle of wills. Bill enters the monster's mind through the Ritual of Chüd and discovers It's true form is a mass of destructive orange lights which It refers to as the "Deadlights". With the help of Maturin, Bill is able to defeat It and send it back to its slumber. After the battle, get lost in the sewers until Beverly has sex with all the boys to connect childhood and adulthood and bring unity back to the group.[6] The Losers then swear a blood oath to return
  8. 8. Cover
  9. 9. instant access to download Click here to next book
  10. 10. Stephen Edwin King (born September 21, 1947) is an American author of horror, supernatural fiction, suspense, science fiction, and fantasy. His books have sold more than 350 million copies, many of which have been adapted into feature films, miniseries, television series, and comic books. King has published 54 novels, including seven under the pen name Richard Bachman, and six non-fiction books. He has written around 200 short stories, most of which have been collected in book collections. His novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption was the basis for the film The Shawshank Redemption which is widely regarded as one of the greatest films of all time and was in fact voted the greatest film of all time by Empire magazine readers in "The 201 Greatest Movies of All Time" poll in March, 2006.
  11. 11. Date: June 2014 Duration: 14 hours 21 minutes Mr. Mercedes: A Novel Christine Date: January 2016 Duration: 19 hours 32 minutes Doctor Sleep Date: September 2013 Duration: 18 hours 32 minutes The Gunslinger Date: January 2016 Duration: 7 hours 20 minutes Sleeping Beauties: A Novel Date: September 2017 Duration: 25 hours 24 minutes Nightmares & Dreamscapes: Volume I Date: February 2009 Duration: 9 hours 35 minutes
  12. 12. The Regulators Date: February 2016 Duration: 12 hours 12 minutes Dolores Claiborne Date: January 2016 Duration: 9 hours 17 minutes Dreamcatcher Movie-Tie In Date: March 2003 Duration: 22 hours 50 minutes The Dead Zone Date: April 2017 Duration: 16 hours 13 minutes 11/22/63: A Novel Date: November 2011 Duration: 30 hours 45 minutes Under the Dome Date: November 2009 Duration: 34 hours 29 minutes

×