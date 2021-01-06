LIRE# A Time for Mercy (Jake Brigance, #3)

Jake Brigance, the protagonist of A Time to Kill, John Grisham?s classic legal thriller is back. This time he's at the epicenter of a sensational murder trial that bitterly divides the citizens of Clanton, Mississippi. A Time to Kill is one of the most popular novels of our time. It established Jake as a classic American hero?a lawyer who seeks truth and justice at all costs, even when his life and reputation are on the line. Brigance returned in 2013?s Sycamore Row, in which he once again found himself embroiled in a deeply divisive trial. Now, in A Time for Mercy, Jake is the court-appointed lawyer for Drew Gamble, a young man accused of murdering a local deputy. Many in Clanton want a swift trial and the death penalty, but Brigance sees it another way. Once he learns the details of the case, he realizes he has to do everything he can to save Drew?who is sixteen. Jake?s commitment to the truth puts his career and the safety of his family at risk. Filled with all the courtroom .

