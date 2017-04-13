ETIKA BISNIS DAN IMPLEMENTASINYA DI PT METROPOLITAN RETAILMART Dosen : Hapzi, Prof. Dr. MM Oleh : Yosua Mickel Tumbelaka 5...
ABSTRAK Makalah ini bertujuan untuk mengetahui implementasi etika bisnis pada PT Metropolitan Retailmart. Makalah ini meru...
PENGANTAR Puji syukur kehadirat Tuhan Yang Maha Esa atas segala rahmatNYA sehingga makalah ini dapat tersusun hingga seles...
TINJAUAN PUSTAKA A. Teori Pengertian Etika Etika dari asal usul kata, Etika berasal dari bahasa Yunani „ethos‟ yang berart...
3. Norma Hukum adalah norma yang dituntut keberlakuannya secara tegas oleh masyarakat karena dianggap perlu dan niscaya de...
mendorong seseorang untuk melakukan tindakan itu, berarti kalaupun tujuan tidak tercapai, tindakan itu sudah dinilai baik ...
Berasal dari bahasa latin utilis yang berarti “bermanfaat”. Menurut teori ini suatu perbuatan adalah baik jika membawa man...
individual biasanya berasal dari keluarga, agama, dan sekolah. Sebagaiman lain yang menentukan etika perilaku adalah pendi...
pemasok (supplier), investor, pemerintah, lembaga sosial seperti sarikat pekerja,dan sebagainya. Sedangkakan pada tingkat ...
merupakan praktek keutamaan. Prinsip keadilan perlu dilakukan agar setiap orang dalam kegiataan bisnis secara internal mau...
apabila masing-masing pelaku bisnis mematuhi aturan-aturan khusus yang telah disepakati sebelumnya. 3. Indikator etika bis...
2. Kembangkan kode etik. Kode etik merupakan suatu catatan tentang standar tingkah laku dan prinsip-prinsip etika yang dih...
6. Lakukan audit etika secara periodik. Audit merupakan cara terbaik untuk mengevaluasi efektivitas sistem etika. Hasil ev...
F. Manajemen yang Beretika ada tiga tipe manajer dilihat dari sudut etikanya, yaitu: 1. Manajemen Tidak bermoral. Manajeme...
Filosofi manajer bermoral selalu melihat hukum sebagai standar minimum untuk beretika dalam perilaku. F. Tanggung Jawab Pe...
(d) Selalu menekankan tentang kepercayaan kepada karyawan. (e) Membiarkan karyawan mengetahui apa yang sebenarnya mereka h...
(d) Hak memilih apa yang akan dibeli. Sedangkan menurut Zimmerer (1996), hak-hak pelanggan yang harus dilindungi meliputi:...
(e) Hak untuk memilih. Hal terpenting dalam persaingan adalah memberikan hak untuk memilih barang dan jasa yang mereka per...
Dengan pengertian tersebut, CSR dapat dikatakan sebagai kontribusi perusahaan terhadap tujuan pembangunan berkelanjutan de...
METODE PENELITIAN A. Tempat dan Waktu Penelitian 1. Tempat Penelitian Penelitian dilaksanakan di Metro Departemen Store, J...
C. Sampel METRO Department Store adalah salah satu retail terbesar di Indonesia yang mengoperasikan 9 outlet, 5 di Jakarta...
Store lainnya muncul pada 2002 di Mal Taman Anggrek memberikan akses layangan pada konsumen METRO di Jakarta Barat. PEMBAH...
Responsibility (CSR) di penghujung tahun 2012 ini. Kegiatan ini merupakan hasil kerja sama dengan Lembaga Pengajaran Tata ...
lalai akan hal ini sehingga masyarakat kurang terinformasi bahkan tidak mengetahui akan produk yang dihasilkan. Oleh karen...
menjadi langkah awal kesuksesan dari para lulusan sekolah Susan Budihardjo karena kami melihat METRO sebagai arena yang te...
KESIMPULAN PT Metropolitan Retailmart melakukan etika bisnis yang baik dengan menerapkan tanggungjawab sosialnya terhadap ...
DAFTAR PUSTAKA Anonim, (2017). TEORI ETIKA BISNIS. https://yuumenulis.wordpress.com/2012/11/07/teori-etika-etika-bisnis/ (...
  1. 1. ETIKA BISNIS DAN IMPLEMENTASINYA DI PT METROPOLITAN RETAILMART Dosen : Hapzi, Prof. Dr. MM Oleh : Yosua Mickel Tumbelaka 55116120147 PROGRAM STUDI PASCA SARJANA MAGISTER MANAJEMEN FAKULTAS EKONOMI DAN BISNIS UNIVERSITAS MERCU BUANA 2017
  2. 2. ABSTRAK Makalah ini bertujuan untuk mengetahui implementasi etika bisnis pada PT Metropolitan Retailmart. Makalah ini merupakan makalah dengan metode survei observasi. Dimana Observasi yang dilakukan adalah observasi partisipatif, yaitu peneliti mengamati apa yang dikerjakan orang, mendengarkan apa yang diucapkan dan berpartisipasi dalam aktivitas. Observasi partisipasi yang dilakukan adalah observasi parisipasi moderat, yaitu peneliti ikut beberapa kegiatan saja, tidak semua kegiatan. Hasil bahasan makalah ini adalah membahas apa saja kegiatan yang menyangkut etika bisnis oleh PT Metropolitan Retailmart.
  3. 3. PENGANTAR Puji syukur kehadirat Tuhan Yang Maha Esa atas segala rahmatNYA sehingga makalah ini dapat tersusun hingga selesai . Tidak lupa kami juga mengucapkan banyak terimakasih atas bantuan dari pihak yang telah berkontribusi dengan memberikan sumbangan baik materi maupun pikirannya. Dan harapan kami semoga makalah ini dapat menambah pengetahuan dan pengalaman bagi para pembaca, Untuk ke depannya dapat memperbaiki bentuk maupun menambah isi makalah agar menjadi lebih baik lagi. Karena keterbatasan pengetahuan maupun pengalaman kami, Kami yakin masih banyak kekurangan dalam makalah ini, Oleh karena itu kami sangat mengharapkan saran dan kritik yang membangun dari pembaca demi kesempurnaan makalah ini. Jakarta, Maret 2017 Penyusun
  4. 4. TINJAUAN PUSTAKA A. Teori Pengertian Etika Etika dari asal usul kata, Etika berasal dari bahasa Yunani „ethos‟ yang berarti adat istiadat/ kebiasaan yang baik Perkembangan etika yaitu Studi tentang kebiasaan manusia berdasarkan kesepakatan, menurut ruang dan waktu yang berbeda, yang menggambarkan perangai manusia dalam kehidupan pada umumnya disebut juga filsafat moral adalah cabang filsafat yang berbicara tentang praxis (tindakan) manusia. Etika tidak mempersoalkan keadaan manusia, melainkan mempersoalkan bagaimana manusia harus bertindak. a. Norma Umum Norma Umum bersifat umum dan sampai pada tingkat tertentu boleh dikatakan bersifat universal. Norma umum terdiri dari : 1. Norma Sopan santun adalah norma yang mengatur pola perilaku dan sikap lahiriah dalam pergaulan sehari-hari 2. Etika tidak sama dengan Etiket. Etiket hanya menyangkut perilaku lahiriah yang menyangkut sopan santun atau tata krama
  5. 5. 3. Norma Hukum adalah norma yang dituntut keberlakuannya secara tegas oleh masyarakat karena dianggap perlu dan niscaya demi keselamatan dan kesejahteraan manusia dalam kehidupan bermasyarakat. 4. Norma Moral, yaitu aturan mengenai sikap dan perilaku manusia sebagai manusia b. Teori Etika Deontologi Istilah deontologi berasal dari kata Yunani „deon‟ yang berarti kewajiban. „Mengapa perbuatan ini baik dan perbuatan itu harus ditolak sebagai buruk‟, deontologi menjawab : „karena perbuatan pertama menjadi kewajiban kita dan karena perbuatan kedua dilarang‟. Yang menjadi dasar baik buruknya perbuatan adalah kewajiban. Pendekatan deontologi sudah diterima dalam konteks agama, sekarang merupakan juga salah satu teori etika yang terpenting Ada tiga prinsip yg harus dipenuhi : 1. Supaya tindakan punya nilai moral, tindakan ini harus dijalankan berdasarkan kewajiban 2. Nilai moral dari tindakan ini tidak tergantung pada tercapainya tujuan dari tindakan itu melainkan tergantung pada kemauan baik yang
  6. 6. mendorong seseorang untuk melakukan tindakan itu, berarti kalaupun tujuan tidak tercapai, tindakan itu sudah dinilai baik 3. Sebagai konsekuensi dari kedua prinsip ini, kewajiban adalah hal yang niscaya dari tindakan yang dilakukan berdasarkan sikap hormat pada hukum moral universal c. Teori Etika Teleologi Teleologi berasal dari kata Yunani, telos = tujuan. Mengukur baik buruknya suatu tindakan berdasarkan tujuan yang mau dicapai dengan tindakan itu, atau berdasarkan akibat yang ditimbulkan oleh tindakan itu. Dua aliran etika teleologi : Egoisme Etis Inti pandangan egoisme adalah bahwa tindakan dari setiap orang pada dasarnya bertujuan untuk mengejar pribadi dan memajukan dirinya sendiri. Satu-satunya tujuan tindakan moral setiap orang adalah mengejar kepentingan pribadi dan memajukan dirinya. Egoisme ini baru menjadi persoalan serius ketika ia cenderung menjadi hedonistis, yaitu ketika kebahagiaan dan kepentingan pribadi diterjemahkan semata-mata sebagai kenikmatan fisik yg bersifat vulgar. Utilitarianisme
  7. 7. Berasal dari bahasa latin utilis yang berarti “bermanfaat”. Menurut teori ini suatu perbuatan adalah baik jika membawa manfaat, tapi manfaat itu harus menyangkut bukan saja satu dua orang melainkan masyarakat sebagai keseluruhan. Utilitarianisme , teori ini cocok sekali dengan pemikiran ekonomis, karena cukup dekat dengan Cost-Benefit Analysis. Manfaat yang dimaksudkan utilitarianisme bisa dihitung sama seperti kita menghitung untung dan rugi atau kredit dan debet dalam konteks bisnis Utilitarianisme, dibedakan menjadi dua macam : 1. Utilitarianisme Perbuatan (Act Utilitarianism) 2. Utilitarianisme Aturan (Rule Utilitarianism) B. Tingkatan Norma Ada tiga tingkatan norma etika, yaitu: 1. Hukum, berlaku bagi masyarakat secara umum yang mengatur perbuatan yang boleh dilakukan dan tidak boleh dilakukan. Hukum hanya mengatur standar perilaku minimum. 2. Kebijakan dan prosedur organisasi, memberi arahan khusus bagi setiap orang dalam organisasi dalam mengambil keputusan sehari-hari. Parakaryawan akan bekerja sesuai dengan kebijakan dan prosedur perusahaan/organisasi. 3. Moral sikap mental individual, sangat penting untuk menghadapi suatu keputusan yang tidak diatur oleh aturan formal. Nilai moral dan sikap mental
  8. 8. individual biasanya berasal dari keluarga, agama, dan sekolah. Sebagaiman lain yang menentukan etika perilaku adalah pendidikan, pelatihan, dan pengalaman. Kebijakan dan aturan perusahaan sangat penting terutama untuk membantu, mengurangi, dan mempertinggi pemahaman tentang etika perilaku. C. Etika Bisnis Arti etika dapat dibedakan dari sisi praktis dan refleksi. Etika sebagai praktis yaitu sejauhmana nilai-nilai dan norma-norma moral diterapkan dan dilaksanakan dalam berbagaiaktivitas dan kegiatan sehari hari. Atau dapat juga di artikan sebagai apa yang dilakukansesuai dengan nilai dan moral. Etika sebagai praktis berarti moral atau moralitas: apa yangharus dilakukan, tidak boleh dilakukan , pantas dilakukan dan sebagainya. Etika sebagairefleksi adalah pemikiran moral, dimana kita berfikir tentang apa yang dilakukan lebihspesifik yang harus dilakukan atau tidak boleh dilakukan. Etika sebagai refleksi menyorotidan menilai baik buruknya perilaku orang. Dari penjelasan di atas, dapat disimpulkan bahwa etika adalah cabang ilmu falsafat yang mempelajari baik buruknya perilaku manusia ( selaku orang yang menjalankanaktivitas bisnis di perusahaan).etika bisnis dapat dijalankan pada tiga tingkat yaitu makro,meso dan mikro. Pada tingkat makro, etika bisnis mempelajari aspek-aspek moral darisystem ekonomi sebagai keseluruhan. Disini masalah etika disorot pada skala besar.Misalnya: masalah keadilan social masyarakat, terutama berkaitan dengan kaum buruh;masalah utang Negara, kekayaan Negara dan sebagainya. Pada tingkat madya (meso),etika bisnis menyelidiki masalah etis di bidang organisasi dalam hal ini perusahaan, danstakeholder yang berkaitan langsung dengan aktivitas bisnis di perusahaan seperti lembagakonsumen,
  9. 9. pemasok (supplier), investor, pemerintah, lembaga sosial seperti sarikat pekerja,dan sebagainya. Sedangkakan pada tingkat mikro, etika bisnis difokuskan pada individudalam hubungannya dengan ekonomi dan bisnis. Dalam hal ini dipelajari tentang tanggungjawab etis dari karyawan dan atasan, produsen dan konsumen, pemasok dan investor. D. Prinsip-prinsip Etika Bisnis Menurut Sonny Keraf (1998), prinsip-prinsip etika bisnis adalah sebagai berikut: 1. Prinsip Otonomi Otonomi adalah sikap dan kemampuan manusia mengambil keputusan dan bertindak berdasarkan tuntunan hati nuraninya, kesadarannya sendiri mengenai sesuatu kebaikan untuk diberian kepada orang lain. 2. Prinsip Kejujuran Prinsip kejujuran dalam setiap tindakan atau perikatan bisnis merupakan keutamaan. Kejujuran diperlukan dalam pemenuhan syarat-syarat perjanjian dan kontrak. Dalam perikatan perjanjian dan kontrak tertentu, semua pihak saling percaya satu sama lain, bahwa masing-masing pihak tulus dan jujur membuat perjanjian dan kontrak, serius, tulus dan jujur melaksanakan perjanjian. Kejujuran sangat penting artinya bagi kepentingan masing-masing pihak, kejujuran sangat menentukan keberlanjutan relasi dan kelangsungan bisnis selanjutnya. 3. Prinsip Keadilan Tindakan memberikan keadilan terhadap keterlibatan semua pihak dalam bisnis
  10. 10. merupakan praktek keutamaan. Prinsip keadilan perlu dilakukan agar setiap orang dalam kegiataan bisnis secara internal maupun eksternal perusahaan diperlakukan sesuai dengan hak dan kewajiban masing-masing. 4. Prinsip Saling Menguntungkan Kegiatan bisnis perlu memberikan keadaan saling menguntungkan kepada keterlibatan setiap pihak dalam bisnis, hal tersebut merupakan cerminan prinsip keutamaan. Saling menguntungkan merupakan cermin integritas moral internal pelaku bisnis atau perusahaan agar nama baik pribadi atau nama baik perusahaan untuk berbisnis tetap terjaga, dipercaya dan kompetitif. E. Indikator Etika Bisnis Dari berbagai pandangan tentang etika bisnis, beberapa indikator yang dapat dipakai untuk menyatakan apakah seseorang dan suatu perusahaan telah melaksanakan etika bisnis dalam kegiatan usahanya antara lain adalah: Indikator ekonomi; indikator peraturan khusus yang berlaku; indikator hukum; indikator ajaran agama; indikator budaya dan indikator etik dari masing-masing pelaku bisnis. 1. Indikator Etika bisnis menurut ekonomi adalah apabila perusahaan atau pebisnis telah melakukan pengelolaan sumber daya bisnis dan sumber daya alam secara efisien tanpa merugikan masyarakat lain. 2. Indikator etika bisnis menurut peraturan khusus yang berlaku. Berdasarkan indikator ini seseorang pelaku bisnis dikatakan beretika dalam bisnisnya
  11. 11. apabila masing-masing pelaku bisnis mematuhi aturan-aturan khusus yang telah disepakati sebelumnya. 3. Indikator etika bisnis menurut hukum. Berdasarkan indikator hokum seseorang atau suatu perusahaan dikatakan telah melaksanakan etika bisnis apabila seseorang pelaku bisnis atau suatu perusahaan telah mematuhi segala norma hukum yang berlaku dalam menjalankan kegiatan bisnisnya. 4. Indikator etika berdasarkan ajaran agama. Pelaku bisnis dianggap beretika bilamana dalam pelaksanaan bisnisnya senantiasa merujuk kepada nilai- nilai ajaran agama yang dianutnya. 5. Indikator etika berdasarkan nilai budaya. Setiap pelaku bisnis baik secara individu maupun kelembagaan telah menyelenggarakan bisnisnya dengan mengakomodasi nilai-nilai budaya dan adat istiadat yang ada disekitar operasi suatu perusahaan, daerah dan suatu bangsa. 6. Indikator etika bisnis menurut masing-masing individu adalah apabila masing-masing pelaku bisnis bertindak jujur dan tidak mengorbankan integritas pribadinya. Standar Etika dapat dipertahankan melalui: 1. Ciptakan kepercayaan perusahaan. Kepercayaan perusahaan dalam menetapkan nilai-nilai perusahaan yang mendasari tanggung jawab etika bagi pemilik kepentingan.
  12. 12. 2. Kembangkan kode etik. Kode etik merupakan suatu catatan tentang standar tingkah laku dan prinsip-prinsip etika yang diharapkan perusahaan dari karyawan. 3. Jalankan kode etik secara adil dan konsisten. Manajer harus mengambil tindakan apabila mereka melanggar etika. Bila karyawan mengetahui bahwa yang melanggar etika tidak dihukum, maka kode etik menjadi tidak berarti apa-apa. 4. Lindungi hak perorangan. Akhir dari semua keputusan setiap etika sangat bergantung pada individu. Melindungi seseorang dengan kekuatan prinsip morl dan nilainya merupakan jaminan terbaik untuk menghindari untuk menghindari penyimpangan etika. Untuk membuat keputusan etika seseorang harus memiliki: (a) Komitmen etika, yaitu tekad seseorang untuk bertindak secara etis dan melakukan sesuatu yang benar; (b) Kesadaran etika, yaitu kemampuan kompetensi, yaitu kemampuan untuk menggunakan suara pikiran moral dan mengembangkan strategi pemecahan masalah secara praktis. 5. Adakan pelatihan etika. Workshop merupakan alat untuk meningkatkan kesadaran para karyawan.
  13. 13. 6. Lakukan audit etika secara periodik. Audit merupakan cara terbaik untuk mengevaluasi efektivitas sistem etika. Hasil evaluasi tersebut akan memberikan suatu sinyal kepada karyawan bahwa etika bukan sekadar gurauan. 7. Pertahankan standar tinggi tentang tingkah laku, tidak hanya aturan. Tidak ada seorang pun yang dapat mengatur norma dan etika. Akan tetapi, manajer bisa saja membolehkan orang untuk mengetahui tingkat penampilan yang mereka harapkan. Standar tingkah laku sangat penting untuk menekankan betapa pentingnya etika dalam organisasi. Setiap karyawan harus mengetahui bahwa etika tidak bisa dinegosiasi atau ditawar. 8. Hindari contoh etika yang tercela setiap saat dan etika diawali dari atasan. Atasan harus memberi contoh dan menaruh kepercayaan kepada bawahannya. 9. Ciptakan budaya yang menekankan komunikasi dua arah.Komunikasi dua arah sangat penting, yaitu untuk menginformasikan barang dan jasa yang kita hasilkan dan menerima aspirasi untuk perbaikan perusahaan. 10.Libatkan karyawan dalam mempertahankan standar etika. Para karyawan diberi kesempatan untuk memberikan umpan balik tentang bagaimana standar etika dipertahankan.
  14. 14. F. Manajemen yang Beretika ada tiga tipe manajer dilihat dari sudut etikanya, yaitu: 1. Manajemen Tidak bermoral. Manajemen tidak bermoral didorong oleh kepentingan dirinya sendiri, demi keuntungan sendiri atau perusahaan. Kekuatan yang menggerakkan manajemen immoral adalah kerakusan/ketamakan, yaitu berupa prestasi organisasi atau keberhasilan personal. Manajemen tidak bermoral merupakan kutub yang berlawanan dengan manajemen etika. Misalnya, pengusaha yang menggaji karyawannya dengan gaji di bawah upah minimum atau perusahaan yang meniru produk-produk perusahaan lain, atau perusahaan percetakan yang memperbanyak cetakannya melebihi kesepakatan dengan pemegang hak cipta, dan sebagainya (Thomas W. Zimmerer, Norman M. Scarborough,Entrepreneurship and The New Ventura Formation, 1996, hal. 21). 2. Manajemen Amoral. Tujuan utama dari manajemen amoral adalah laba, akan tetapi tindakannya berbeda dengan manajemen immoral. Ada satu cara kunci yang membedakannya, yaitu mereka tidak dengan sengaja melanggar hukum atau norma etika. Yang terjadi pada manajemen amoral adalah bebas kendali dalam mengambil keputusan, artinya mereka tidak mempertimbangkan etika dalam mengambil keputusan. Salah satu conoth dari manajemen amoral adalah penggunaan uji kejujuran detektor bagi calon karyawan. 3. Manajemen Bermoral. Manajemen bermoral juga bertujuan untuk meraih keberhasilan, tetapi dengan menggunakan aspek legal dan prinsip-prinsip etika.
  15. 15. Filosofi manajer bermoral selalu melihat hukum sebagai standar minimum untuk beretika dalam perilaku. F. Tanggung Jawab Perusahaan Menurut Zimmerer, ada beberapa macam pertanggungjawaban perusahaan, yaitu: 1. Tanggung jawab terhadap lingkungan. Perusahaan harus ramah lingkungan, artinya perusahaan harus memerhatikan, melestarikan, dan menjaga lingkungan, misalnya tidak membuang limbah yang mencemari lingkungan, berusaha mendaur ulang limbah yang merusak lingkungan, dan menjalin komunikasi dengan kelompok masyarakat yang ada di lingkungan sekitarnya. 2. Tanggung jawab terhadap karyawan. Semua aktivitas manajemen sumber daya manusia seperti peneriman karyawan baru, pengupahan, pelatihan, promosi, dan kompensasi merupakan tanggung jawaab perusahaan terhadap karyawan. Tanggung jawab perusahaan terhadap karyawan dapat dilakukan dengan cara: (a) Mendengarkan dan menghormati pendapat karyawan. (b) Meminta input kepada karyawan. (c) Memberikan umpan balik positif maupun negatif.
  16. 16. (d) Selalu menekankan tentang kepercayaan kepada karyawan. (e) Membiarkan karyawan mengetahui apa yang sebenarnya mereka harapkan. (f) Memberikan imbalan kepada karyawan yang bekerja dengan baik. (g) Memberi kepercayaan kepada karyawan. 3. Tanggung jawab terhadap pelanggan. Tanggung jawab sosial perusahaan terhadap pelanggan menurut Ronald J. Ebert (2000:88) ada dua kategori, yaitu (1) Menyediakan barang dan jasa yang berkualitas; dan (2) Memberikan harga produk dan jasa yang adil dan wajar. Tanggung jawab sosial perusahaan juga termasuk melindungi hak-hak pelanggan. Menurutnya, ada empat hak pelanggan, yaitu: (a) Hak mendapatkan produk yang aman. (b) Hak mendapatkan informasi segala aspek produk. (c) Hak untuk didengar.
  17. 17. (d) Hak memilih apa yang akan dibeli. Sedangkan menurut Zimmerer (1996), hak-hak pelanggan yang harus dilindungi meliputi: (a) Hak keamanan. Barang dan jasa yang dihasilkan oleh perusahaan harus berkualitas dan memberikan rasa aman, demikian juga kemasannya. (b) Hak mengetahui. Konsumen berhak untuk mengetahui barang dan jasa yang mereka beli, termasuk perusahaan yang menghasilkan barang tersebut. (c) Hak untuk didengar. Komunikasi dua arah harus dibentuk, yaitu untuk menyalurkan keluhan produk dan jasa dari konsumen dan untuk menyampaikan berbagai informasi barang dan jasa dari perusahaan. (d) Hak atas pendidikan. Pelanggan berhak atas pendidikan, misalnya pendidikan tentang bagaimana menggunakan dan memelihara produk. Perusahaan harus menyediakan program pendidikan agar pelanggan memperoleh informasi barang dan jasa yang akan dibelinya.
  18. 18. (e) Hak untuk memilih. Hal terpenting dalam persaingan adalah memberikan hak untuk memilih barang dan jasa yang mereka perlukan. Tanggung jawab sosial perusahaan adalah tidak mengganggu persaingan dan mengabaikan undang-undang antimonopoli (antitrust). 4. Tanggung jawab terhadap investor. Tanggung jawab perusahaan terhadap investor adalah menyediakan pengembalian investasi yang menarik, seperti memaksimumkan laba. Selain itu, perusahaan juga bertanggung jawab untuk melaporkan kinerja keuangan kepada investor seakurat mungkin. G. CSR Tanggung jawab Sosial Perusahaan atau Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) adalah suatu konsep bahwa organisasi, memiliki berbagai bentuk tanggung jawab terhadap seluruh pemangku kepentingannya, yang di antaranya adalah konsumen, karyawan, pemegang saham, komunitasdan lingkungan dalam segala aspek operasional perusahaan yang mencakup aspek ekonomi, sosial, dan lingkungan. Oleh karena itu, CSR berhubungan erat dengan "pembangunan berkelanjutan", yakni suatu organisasi, terutama perusahaan, dalam melaksanakan aktivitasnya harus mendasarkan keputusannya tidak semata berdasarkan dampaknya dalam aspek ekonomi, misalnya tingkat keuntungan atau deviden, tetapi juga harus menimbang dampak sosial dan lingkungan yang timbul dari keputusannya itu, baik untuk jangka pendek maupun untuk jangka yang lebih panjang.
  19. 19. Dengan pengertian tersebut, CSR dapat dikatakan sebagai kontribusi perusahaan terhadap tujuan pembangunan berkelanjutan dengan cara manajemen dampak (minimisasi dampak negatif dan maksimisasi dampak positif) terhadap seluruh pemangku kepentingannya.
  20. 20. METODE PENELITIAN A. Tempat dan Waktu Penelitian 1. Tempat Penelitian Penelitian dilaksanakan di Metro Departemen Store, Jakarta. Agar penelitian ini sesuai dengan apa yang diharapkan maka penulis membatasi ruang lingkup penelitian, yaitu pada Metro Departemen Store yang terletak di Mal Taman Anggrek, Jakarta Barat. Adapun penelitian di lokasi tersebut karena penulis berkepentingan dengan ini pernah bekerja di tempat tersebut sehingga memudahkan bagi penulis. 2. Waktu Penelitian Waktu penelitian ini berlangsung selama kurang lebih 12 bulan, mulai bulan September 2011 sampai dengan bulan Oktober 2012. B. Metode Penelitian Metode yang digunakan dalam penelitian ini ialah metode observasi, yaitu: Observasi yang dilakukan adalah observasi partisipatif, yaitu peneliti mengamati apa yang dikerjakan orang, mendengarkan apa yang diucapkan dan berpartisipasi dalam aktivitas. Observasi partisipasi yang dilakukan adalah observasi parisipasi moderat, yaitu peneliti ikut beberapa kegiatan saja, tidak semua kegiatan.
  21. 21. C. Sampel METRO Department Store adalah salah satu retail terbesar di Indonesia yang mengoperasikan 9 outlet, 5 di Jakarta, 1 di Bandung, 1 di Makasar, 1 di Surabaya dan 1 di Solo. Sebagai grup departemen store yang memiliki banyak jenis barang, prioritas utama METRO adalah fokus melayani kebutuhan konsumen. Komitmen perusahaan adalah untuk melayani konsumen dengan pilihan, kuatlitas, nilai dan layanan terbaik. Filsafat perusahaan adalah menyediakan konsumen dengan kenyamanan dan lingkungan belanja yang ramah untuk setiap kebutuhan. Store METRO yang pertama dibuka pada 1991 pada Pondok Indah Mall menyediakaan kebutuhan masyarakat ekslusif di Pondok Indah dan masyarakat lainnya. Dengan kesuksesan METRO Pondok Indah, store kedua berada di Plaza Senayan yang dibuka di 1995 membawa METRO pada pusat bisnis dan area permukiman yang mewah di Kota Jakarta. Pada 2001, store ketiga berada di Bandung. Bertempat di mal terbesar dan terbaru di Bandung, Supermal Bandung membawa populasi Bandung pada level yang lebih tinggi.
  22. 22. Store lainnya muncul pada 2002 di Mal Taman Anggrek memberikan akses layangan pada konsumen METRO di Jakarta Barat. PEMBAHASAN Kembangkan Industri Fesyen Dalam Negeri Kerjasama METRO Dept. Store dan Lulusan Lembaga Tata Busana Susan Budihardjo Jakarta, 8 Desember 2012 - PT Metropolitan Retailmart yang mengoperasikan METRO Department Store Indonesia, kembali mengadakan sebuah program Corporate Social
  23. 23. Responsibility (CSR) di penghujung tahun 2012 ini. Kegiatan ini merupakan hasil kerja sama dengan Lembaga Pengajaran Tata Busana milik Susan Budihardjo. Dan lewat program ini, METRO mencoba menunjukkan dukungannya terhadap para desainer muda Indonesia dengan menampilkan sejumlah hasil karya mereka yang tersedia secara eksklusif di gerai METRO Pondok Indah dan METRO Senayan hingga 25 Desember mendatang. Promo yang merupakan hasil kerjasama dengan Lembaga Pengajaran Tata Busana milik Susan Budihardjo ini, digelar sebagai bentuk dukungan terhadap kemajuan dunia mode Indonesia dan kreatifitas dari para desainer muda yang mempunyai potensi besar untuk berkembang dan bersaing, baik di dalam negeri maupun di luar negeri. "Sebagai perusahaan ritel yang bergerak di industri fesyen, kami senantiasa berusaha mendukung dan menunjukkan kepedulian kepada para pelaku bisnis lokal yang dalam kesempatan ini adalah calon desainer baru di Indonesia. METRO melihat peluang untuk hasil karya mereka dapat diterima dan diperhitungkan juga keberadaannya di negeri ini," ujar Anskarina Christin selaku Asisten General Manager Marketing METRO Department Store. Anskarina menjelaskan bahwa untuk dapat bertahan dan diterima di dunia bisnis ini, para desainer ini harus dapat mempelajari dan mengetahui siapa pangsa pasar dari koleksi mereka. Selain itu, mereka harus mempunyai strategi untuk memasarkannya agar hasil karya mereka tepat sasaran, karena kerap kali pelaku bisnis
  24. 24. lalai akan hal ini sehingga masyarakat kurang terinformasi bahkan tidak mengetahui akan produk yang dihasilkan. Oleh karena itu, lewat kerja samanya kali ini, METRO berusaha untuk memberikan dukungan dengan pemberian sarana bagi kesebelas desainer untuk menjual hasil karyanya kepada para pelanggan dan memfasilitasi mereka untuk dapat memiliki pengalaman ketika implementasi langsung di dunia nyata perihal bagaimana suatu strategi penjualan dan pemasaran dapat berjalan dengan baik; serta mengedukasi para desainer untuk dapat tetap bereksistensi di dunia fesyen lewat kemampuan memproduksi barang dengan kualitas baik dan tepat waktu serta selalu up to date akan perubahan tren sehingga dapat menjawab apa yang menjadi kebutuhan pasar di saat tersebut. Kesemua hal inilah yang penting untuk mereka ketahui, sehingga target market mereka pada nantinya diharapkan akan menjadi pelanggan setia. Dan prinsip-prinsip tersebutlah yang mendasari bisnis METRO sehingga dapat bertahan sampai saat ini. Sejalan dengan pernyataan dari Anskarina; Susan Budihardjo selaku pemiliki Lembaga Pengajaran Tata Busana sekaligus merupakan desainer senior Indonesia mengungkapkan, "Kami menyambut positif dan berterima kasih atas kesempatan yang diberikan oleh METRO, karena kami menyadari bahwa persaingan di industri ini sangat ketat terutama dengan banyaknya brand yang sudah lebih dahulu muncul dan dikenal. Hal ini kemudian kerap menjadi hambatan untuk kami dapat mengidentifikasi pangsa pasar sehingga strategi yang disusun pun kurang tepat dan berdampak pada hasil karya yang tidak maksimal. Namun, lewat kerja sama yang terjalin ini, kami optimis akan
  25. 25. menjadi langkah awal kesuksesan dari para lulusan sekolah Susan Budihardjo karena kami melihat METRO sebagai arena yang tepat untuk para desainer ini memperdalam kemampuannya berkarya dan memasarkan produknya. Selain itu, prinsip usaha yang dijalankan perusahaan ritel yang sudah bertahan selama 21 tahun ini, diharapkan menjadi role model bagi para lulusan kami untuk mengadaptasinya." Susan mempertegas bahwa hasil karya dari para lulusannya ini tidak kalah dengan para pesaingnya, terutama produk luar negeri. Namun, memang perlu diakui bahwa keterbatasan material baju kerap menjadi penghambat bagi desainer lokal. Contoh lain CSR oleh METRO yang terdapat di laporan tahunan
  26. 26. KESIMPULAN PT Metropolitan Retailmart melakukan etika bisnis yang baik dengan menerapkan tanggungjawab sosialnya terhadap lingkungan. Dengan barang dagangannya yang didominasi oleh pakaian, PT Metropolitan Retailmart melakukan CSR yaitu mendorong penjualan pakaian hasil karya anak dalam negeri.
  27. 27. DAFTAR PUSTAKA Anonim, (2017). TEORI ETIKA BISNIS. https://yuumenulis.wordpress.com/2012/11/07/teori-etika-etika-bisnis/ (18.30 11 April 2017) Ali, Hapzi. (2017). 1. Hapzi Ali, Ethics and Business Concept and Theory. https://pasca- elearning.mercubuana.ac.id/pluginfile.php/45763/mod_resource/content/3/1.%20Hapzi% 20Ali%2C%20Ethics%20and%20Business%20%20Concept%20and%20Theory.pdf (19:00 11 April 2017) Irwinsyah, Aldi (2017) ETIKA BISNIS YANG HARUS DIMILIKI PERUSAHAAN. https://aldiirwinsyah.wordpress.com/2013/01/21/etika-bisnis-yang- harus-dimiliki-perusahaan/ (16:20 13 April 2017) Fariz (2017) INDIKTOR ETIKA BISNIS. http://punyafariz.blogspot.co.id/2016/01/penerapan-etika-bisnis-dalam-perusahaan.html (16:00 13 April 2017) Ali, Hapzi, (2017) 5. Hapzi Ali, Modul, Corporate Social Responsibility. https://pasca- elearning.mercubuana.ac.id/pluginfile.php/64107/mod_resource/content/3/5.%20Hapzi% 20Ali%2C%20Modul%2C%20Corporate%20Social%20Responsibility.pdf (16:10 13 April 2017)

