Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Guilty Wives audio books free download Guilty Wives audio books free download LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Guilty Wives audio books free download No husbands allowed Only minutes after Abbie Elliot and her three best friends step...
Guilty Wives audio books free download Written By: David Ellis, James Patterson. Narrated By: January LaVoy Publisher: Hac...
Guilty Wives audio books free download Download Full Version Guilty Wives Audio OR Download Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Guilty Wives audio books free download

8 views

Published on

Guilty Wives audio books free download

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Guilty Wives audio books free download

  1. 1. Guilty Wives audio books free download Guilty Wives audio books free download LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Guilty Wives audio books free download No husbands allowed Only minutes after Abbie Elliot and her three best friends step off of a private helicopter, they enter the most luxurious, sumptuous, sensually pampering hotel they have ever been to. Their lavish presidential suite overlooks Monte Carlo, and they surrender: to the sun and pool, to the sashimi and sake, to the Bruno Paillard champagne. For four days they're free to live someone else's life. As the weekend moves into pulsating discos, high-stakes casinos, and beyond, Abbie is transported to the greatest pleasure and release she has ever known. What happened last night? In the morning's harsh light, Abbie awakens on a yacht, surrounded by police. Something awful has happened-- something impossible, unthinkable. Abbie, Winnie, Serena, and Bryah are arrested and accused of the foulest crime imaginable. And now the vacation of a lifetime becomes the fight of a lifetime--for survival. GUILTY WIVES is the ultimate indulgence, the kind of nonstop joy-ride of excess, friendship, betrayal, and danger that only James Patterson can create.
  3. 3. Guilty Wives audio books free download Written By: David Ellis, James Patterson. Narrated By: January LaVoy Publisher: Hachette Book Group USA Date: March 2012 Duration: 10 hours 24 minutes
  4. 4. Guilty Wives audio books free download Download Full Version Guilty Wives Audio OR Download Now

×