NEFROLOGIA LESION RENAL AGUDA ESM IPN

LESIÓN RENAL AGUDA
Definición  Síndrome clínico denotado por un descenso agudo en la tasa de filtración glomerular, suficiente para disminui...
Factores de riesgo
Causas  Es frecuentemente resultado de factores tubulares y vasculares Renal
Causas de lesión renal aguda
Lesión aguda prerrenal
Fisiopatología Alteración de la perfusión renal con una caída de la presión de filtración capilar glomerular Estímulo de A...
Fisiopatología Hipoperfusión renal Vasodilatación arteriolar aferente y vasoconstricción arteriolar eferente Presiones de ...
Lesión renal aguda post-renal Intratubulares Extrarrenales Precipitación de cristales insolubles o proteínas Aumento de pr...
Lesión renal aguda renal
Causas de NTA
Daño tubular en NTA  Generalmente es causado por una combinación de lesión isquémica que resulta en el agotamiento de ATP...
Hipoperfusión renal Requerimiento energético  Pacientes sometidos a cirugía mayor, trauma, hipovolemia severa, sepsis y q...
Factores hemodinámicos Alteraciones de la autorregulación renal Vasoconstricción intrarrenal Retroalimentación tubuloglome...
Alteraciones de la autorregulación renal  Ocurre normalmente entre presiones arteriales sistólicas de 80-150 mmHg, manten...
Vasoconstricción renal  En la NTA, el FSR se reduce 30-50%  Angiotensina II  Endotelina 1  Adenosina  Tromboxano A-2 ...
Retroalimentación tubuloglomerular  La disminución resultante en la TFG limita la administración de Na a los túbulos daña...
Daño al endotelio tubular  La célula tubular puede resultar lesionada debido a la isquemia (agotamiento de los depósitos ...
Daño epitelial Disrupción del citoesqueleto Translocación anormal de Na-K-ATPasa Pérdida de la polaridad y reabsorción pro...
Agentes nefrotóxicos
Agentes nefrotóxicos
Hemólisis y pigmentos
Fases/Etapas de Sutton
Se reconocen 5 estados fisiopatológicos • Disminuye FSR pero se mantiene la integridad celular Agresión hemodinámica o tóx...
Clasificación
CLASIFICACIÓN Clasificación RIFLE Clasificación AKIN  Parámetros: descensos del filtrado glomerular (%), elevaciones rela...
Diferencias entre ambos sistemas:  La clasificación AKIN incluye en su estadio 1 pequeños incrementos de la creatinina sé...
Evaluación clínica y diagnóstico
Evaluación clínica  Inicialmente se debe identificar el tipo de lesión (pre, renal o post)  Identificar etiología  Valo...
Evaluación clínica Anamnesis Antecedentes Signos de uremia grave Volumen urinario e ingesta hídrica Exploración física Sit...
Biomarcadores tempranos: cistatina C  Inhibidor de las cistein proteasas  Se sintetiza y libera en sangre de forma const...
Gelatinasa asociada con lipocalina del neutrófilo (N-GAL)  Siderocalina o lipocalina 2  Se expresa a niveles bajos en ri...
Kidney Injury Molecule (KIM-1)  GP transmembrana, familia de las inmunoglobulinas  Altamente expresada en células de túb...
IL-18  Citocina proinflamatoria  Se induce en tubulo proximal en respuesta a isquemia  Detección en orina pocas horas d...
DETERMINACIÓN DE LA CAUSA  ¿Pre renal o post renal?  Evaluación del volumen urinario  Oligúrica )<500 ml/24 hrs)  No o...
Pruebas de laboratorio  Las pruebas de laboratorio iniciales incluyen un análisis de orina y un panel metabólico básico c...
Cristales y células epiteliales (NTA temprana) Cristal hialino (pre renal)Agregación de células epiteliales NTA: cristal «...
Parámetros de funcionalidad renal  Están encaminados a determinar si el riñón está respondiendo fisiopatológicamente a la...
Parámetros para determinar la funcionalidad de la LRA
Excreción fraccional de sodio y urea  Estima la función renal tubular  Las células tubulares renales reabsorben sodio en...
Biopsia renal  Ausencia de diagnóstico etiológico  NTA no resuelta de 3 semanas de evolución  Sospecha de glomerulonefr...
Biopsia renal Vacuolización Pérdida del borde en cepillo Dilatación tubular Infiltración de leucocitos
Tratamiento  Peso y balance hídrico diario.  Mantener una diuresis mayor de 600 cc/d.  Mantener presión arterial adecua...
Tratamiento
Referencias  Johnson, Richard J. Feehally, John, Floege, Jürgen. Comprehensive clinical nephrology. Elsevier. Fifth editi...
Exposicion sobre lesion renal aguda, bibliografia basada en Johnson Comprehensive Clinical Nephrology, ESM IPN 2017, HOSPITAL SIGLO XX1 IMSS

  Muerte celular
    ×