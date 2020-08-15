Successfully reported this slideshow.
República Bolivariana De Venezuela Ministerio Del Poder Popular Instituto Universitario Politécnico Santiago Mariño Bomba ...
Esquema • BOMBA DE CAVIDAD PROGRESIVA • BOP INTEGRALES • EQUIPO ACOPLE FLEXIBLE • EQUIPO ANCLAS DE TORQUE • EQUIPO ANCLAS ...
BOMBA DE CAVIDAD PROGRESIVA La bomba de cavidad progresiva (BCP) de fondo, está totalmente capacitada para levantar la pro...
BOP INTEGRALES Sus siglas en inglés Blowout Preventer significan Sistema que Impide Reventones. Es un equipo mecánico proy...
• EQUIPO ANCLAS DE TORQUE : Son un accesorio mecánico conectado directamente al niple de paro de la bomba cuya función es ...
TIPOS DE BOMBA DE CAVIDAD PROGRESIVA • Configuración Tubular : La configuración de BCP Tubular o convencional, el proceso ...
• Ventajas Geometría Multi Lóbulos: • Más producción • Más levantamiento • Menos velocidad • Bombas más cortas
  1. 1. República Bolivariana De Venezuela Ministerio Del Poder Popular Instituto Universitario Politécnico Santiago Mariño Bomba De Cavidad Progresiva Integrante Yorman González Cedula 26.375.018 Carrera 50
  2. 2. Esquema • BOMBA DE CAVIDAD PROGRESIVA • BOP INTEGRALES • EQUIPO ACOPLE FLEXIBLE • EQUIPO ANCLAS DE TORQUE • EQUIPO ANCLAS DE GAS • TIPOS DE BOMBA DE CAVIDAD PROGRESIVA • GEOMETRÍA
  3. 3. BOMBA DE CAVIDAD PROGRESIVA La bomba de cavidad progresiva (BCP) de fondo, está totalmente capacitada para levantar la producción petrolera nacional con una alta efectividad Sus siglas son BCP significan Bomba de Cavidad Progresiva es una bomba de desplazamiento positivo compuesta por un rotor metálico móvil y una fase estacionaria (estator) que está recubierto internamente por elastómero de forma de doble hélice Al accionarse la bomba, el movimiento entre el rotor y el estator crea cavidades progresivas donde se desplaza el fluido este tipo de bombas se caracteriza por operar a baja velocidades y permitir manejar volúmenes de gas sólidos en suspensión y cortes de agua las bombas de cavidad progresiva utilizan un rotor de forma helicoidal de (n) número de lóbulos el cual hace girar dentro de un estator en forma de helicoide de (n+1) número de lóbulos Las dimensiones de los dos elementos que componen la bomba BCP (rotor y estator) generan un interferencia la cual crea líneas de sellos que definen las cavidades al girar el rotor estas cavidades se desplazan o progresan en un movimiento combinado de traslación y rotación lo cual se manifiesta en un movimiento helicoidal de las cavidades desde la succión a la descarga de la bomba
  4. 4. BOP INTEGRALES Sus siglas en inglés Blowout Preventer significan Sistema que Impide Reventones. Es un equipo mecánico proyectado a la seguridad del sistema BCP de fondo, creando una restricción en el espacio anular ubicado entre la sarta de cabillas y la sarta de la tubería del pozo una de las grandes ventajas del sistema, determinante como catalogación integral es que posee un cuerpo rígido que reduce la altura de la instalación del cabezal debido a que la T de flujo está integrada en este sistema posee orificio para prueba del sello ojales para izamiento y sirve de colgadera de tubería de Producción • EQUIPO ACOPLE FLEXIBLE : Utilizado para transferir el movimiento generado por el motor al cabezal de rotación consta de dos piezas metálicas y una goma en su interior la cual posee una resistencia a la torsión dependiendo de la potencia de los equipos de superficie se muestra el acople flexible existen cuatro formas de flexión absorben todo tipo de golpes, vibración y desalineamiento 1. TORSIONAL: Los acoples de elemento flexible tienen una capacidad excepcional de absorber los golpes y amortiguar las vibraciones 2. ANGULAR: el diseño único de los acoples dentados, permite la absorción del desalineamiento angular sin desgaste 3. PARALELO: El desalineamiento paralelo se absorbe sin desgaste o pérdida considerable de energía. La elasticidad lateral del elemento flexible minimiza las cargas sobre los rodamientos que normalmente se asocian con el desalineamiento paralelo 4. AXIAL: Los acoples flexibles pueden ser usados en aplicaciones con un limitado movimiento axial la compresibilidad axial de los elementos flexibles permite que el eje flote, sin transmitir en lo absoluto la carga en ella
  5. 5. • EQUIPO ANCLAS DE TORQUE : Son un accesorio mecánico conectado directamente al niple de paro de la bomba cuya función es evitar la desconexión del tubo sobre la bomba el ancla anti torque es accionado girando la sarta de tubería en sentido horario (180 °) hasta que el accesorio despliegue las aletas que se fijarán directamente en el revestidor Este dispositivo impide el movimiento rotacional en sentido anti-horario de la sarta de tubería y del estator de la bomba. Su finalidad es evitar la pérdida de la tubería o del estator en el pozo ya que al activarse la bomba la vibración que esta provoca, genera un movimiento en la sarta el cual puede desenroscar la tubería en cualquier punto de ella y perder la competición de la Bomba de Cavidad Progresiva del pozo • EQUIPO ANCLAS DE GAS: Son tres secciones de anclas de 3 pies cada una, con céntricos en los revestidos de producción cuya función es provocar una doble separación de gas en el fluido que se desea producir, la primera separación es natural el gas es desprendido del fluido que genera un nivel de sumergencia en el espacio anular del revestidor-tubería • VENTAJAS o Alta eficiencia con bajo consumo de energía o Bajo costo de inversión o Requiere baja presión de entrada de succión de la bomba o Muy buena resistencia a la abrasión o Simple instalación y operación o Bajo mantenimiento o Equipos de superficie de pequeñas dimensiones o Bajo nivel de ruido
  6. 6. TIPOS DE BOMBA DE CAVIDAD PROGRESIVA • Configuración Tubular : La configuración de BCP Tubular o convencional, el proceso de completación del estator y rotor se realiza por partes separadas es decir la instalación del estator se desarrolla con la sarta de tubería de producción y posteriormente se realiza la instalación de la sarta de cabillas con el rotor • Configuración Insertable : La configuración de BCP Insertable se asemeja al sistema de una BCP convencional con la diferencia de que el equipo se ensambla en superficie y su instalación es mediante la sarta de cabillas por dentro de la tubería de producción minimizando el tiempo de intervención y el costo asociado a esta actividad • ELASTÓMEROS : Los elastómeros son la base del sistema BCP en el que está moldeado el perfil de doble hélice del estator de su correcta determinación y su interferencia con el rotor depende en gran medida la vida útil y eficiencia de la BCP • GEOMETRÍA : Existen distintas geometrías en bombas BCP y las mismas están relacionadas directamente con el número de lóbulos del estator y rotor • Ventajas Geometría Simple Lóbulos: o Menor número de etapas o Mayores velocidades o Menos torque hidráulico o Mayor manejo de fluidos a baja presión
  7. 7. • Ventajas Geometría Multi Lóbulos: • Más producción • Más levantamiento • Menos velocidad • Bombas más cortas

×