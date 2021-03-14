Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Universitaria Universidad Politécnica Territorial “Andrés Eloy Blanco” Integrantes: María Fernanda Alvarado C.I: 32.923.765 Yorbelis Santelis C.I: 27.585.220 PNF: “Distribución Y Logística” Sección: 2300
  2. 2. La tercerización de los procesos logísticos es un término frecuente en el mundo de la logística y el transporte debido al número de ventajas que puede llegar a aportar a empresas del sector. Conocida también con el término logística 3PL, se trata de los avances realizados en la externalización por parte de una empresa de la logística y, por consiguiente, de toda la cadena de suministro. Uno de los principales factores para tomar la decisión de apostar por la logística tercerizada es tener en cuenta cuáles van a ser los costes deducidos de todo ello. Para esto, es necesario tener en cuenta los costes inmediatos, los costes directos y también los costes escondidos. Si todo ello cuadra para la empresa, los ahorros directos derivados de la externalización de los servicios logísticos serán evidente casi de inmediato. Es importante resaltar que el proceso de tercerización permite a las empresas de hoy en día reducir y controlar costos operativos, estabilidad en la gestión, garantizar los servicios que brinda, y así mismo mejorar el enfoque estratégico de la organización. En el mundo empresarial, las organizaciones cotidianamente buscan ser competitivas en el mercado, por lo tanto los procesos logísticos y las nuevas tecnologías hacen parte fundamental de su desarrollo, ya que permiten brindarle al cliente un servicio efectivo y eficaz, que permita la empresa ser reconocida. Así como la tercerización es de gran auge en las empresas, la logística nunca ha dejado de ser importante, dado a que gracias a su participación en los procesos operativos, esta se encuentra sumergida en el mundo globalizado, brindado competitividad. Por tanto juega un papel importante en las organizaciones para alcanzar mejores resultados en la gerencia de una empresa, aportando así más estabilidad, responsabilidad y orden a la hora de ofrecer un servicio. Para contratar un servicio 3PL para la logística de distribución le aporta a la empresa mayor flexibilidad y economía en los procesos, ya que estos recaen bajo la responsabilidad del proveedor 3PL. Sin embargo, al no tener el control absoluto sobre la logística de distribución, la empresa debe correr con el riesgo de que su proveedor 3PL no cumpla de manera 100% eficaz con sus responsabilidades. Lo cual, en determinadas circunstancias, puede generar un impacto muy negativo en la reputación de la empresa. Ya sea que se trate de una empresa con flota propia o de un proveedor 3PL de servicios de logística de distribución, el gerente o el jefe de transporte debe asignar correctamente los vehículos que van a cubrir cada una de las rutas logísticas.
  3. 3. Para dicha asignación, el gerente ha de tener en cuenta algunos criterios como los siguientes:  Cantidad de mercancía a entregar en cada ruta.  Peso y tamaño de todos los paquetes.  Distancias entre los puntos de entrega.  Condiciones de las zonas de entrega (rurales, urbanas, asfaltadas, si asfalto, etc.). Si las entregas son demoradas, entonces los clientes quedan insatisfechos con los procesos de logística de distribución, con lo que la imagen y la reputación de la marca se ven afectadas. Para lograr entregas exitosas, es necesario que el gerente o jefe de transporte logístico realice una planificación estratégica de las rutas de distribución, seleccionando aquellas rutas que les permitan a las unidades llegar de forma más directa y rápida hasta los clientes. La logística y la distribución como herramientas competitivas:  La logística y el transporte buscan colocar en ventaja a una empresa frente a las demás desde el punto de vista del cliente.  El Sistema Logístico de una empresa debe encargarse de:  Proveer el producto correcto  En el lugar correcto,  En el tiempo correcto,  En la condición correcta y,  En el costo correcto.

