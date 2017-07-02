Alumna: Joselyn Lopez. Docente: Abg. Thania Giménez Materia: Seguro de transporte
Primeramente debemos entender el origen del seguro, la aparición y desarrollo del seguro va aparejado con la evolución de ...
En el seguro de transporte, la póliza de seguro constituye el documento primordial y dado el carácter eminentemente formal...
pagar al prestamista el precio del riesgo, según esta fórmula, los comerciantes adelantaban en oro o especies una cantidad...
de los siguientes riesgos que afecten al vehículo transportador: choque, vuelco, embarrancamiento, incendio, rayo, explosi...
Seguros, primera ley que regula la materia de seguros en Venezuela, inspirada en la Ley Suiza de Supervigilancia. Esta ley...
Bibliografías: https://www.universales.com/acerca-de/la-historia-del-seguro/ http://www.segurodetransporte.mx/seguros-tran...
Seguro de Transporte.

Historia
Definición.
Clasificación.
Seguro de Transporte en Venezuela.

  1. 1. Alumna: Joselyn Lopez. Docente: Abg. Thania Giménez Materia: Seguro de transporte
  2. 2. Primeramente debemos entender el origen del seguro, la aparición y desarrollo del seguro va aparejado con la evolución de las distintas formas de organización social se remonta a las antiguas civilizaciones griega, romana, probablemente a los babilonios e hindúes quienes efectuaban contratos a la gruesa financiando pérdidas, existían unas formas de seguro no monetarias sin bases técnicas ni jurídicas sino como un sentimiento de solidaridad ante el infortunio y como mecanismo de distribución de riesgos consideradas formas muy primitivas de seguro contra las malas cosechas, en la Antigüedad y la Edad Media. En la actualidad, Se puede decir sin temor a equivocarnos que es en esta época, en la que el seguro adquiere su verdadero desarrollo, principalmente en el siglo XX, con la creación de las más fuertes, mayores y poderosas empresas aseguradoras y reaseguradoras en el mundo, sobre bases altamente técnicas y científicas, y usando los elementos y conceptos más modernos conforme se les fue descubriendo, tales como la ley de los grandes números, el cálculo de probabilidades, las tablas de mortalidad, los cálculos actuariales, etc. Se ha llegado a tal grado de desarrollo, que hubo necesidad de la creación de oficinas fiscalizadoras gubernamentales. Tenemos que definir que es el seguro de transporte son los medios que ofrecen una protección a sus productos paso a paso a lo largo de su viaje, es decir, cubrir las mercancías contra los diversos riesgos que pueden afectarlas durante su traslado de un lugar a otro y además, durante determinados períodos (estancias) o situaciones (maniobras de carga y descarga), relacionados con el transporte. El seguro de transporte es aquel contrato celebrado con alguna aseguradora por medio del cual ésta asume los daños y pérdidas materiales imprevistas a los objetos transportados en caso de traslado por vía terrestre, aérea o marítima, para los riesgos que estén expresamente contratados. Este seguro puede ser contratado por cualquier persona que tenga un interés sobre las mercancías transportadas (empresas privadas, públicas o personas físicas).
  3. 3. En el seguro de transporte, la póliza de seguro constituye el documento primordial y dado el carácter eminentemente formal que reviste el contrato de seguro, su existencia es necesaria para su validez. En la póliza de seguro se contratan los riesgos asegurables en la cual el asegurador, por el pago de una prima determinada por parte del asegurado, se obliga a indemnizar este último por las pérdidas o daños causados a los bienes durante el transporte normal, de acuerdo con las condiciones generales, particulares o especiales pactadas. La indemnización constituye la característica fundamental para el seguro de transporte. Los principios de indemnización están basados en que nadie puede pretender indemnizaciones superiores al daño sufrido. Adicionalmente el seguro no puede constituir causa de lucro o beneficio para el asegurado. La indemnización por parte del asegurador no debe presentar una situación más ventajosa que si el siniestro no hubiese ocurrido. El valor asegurable deberá corresponder al valor que tengan los bienes en el lugar de destino, en el momento de la terminación del viaje, de acuerdo a las siguientes bases: Valor de la mercancía, Fletes, Impuestos de importación, Gastos aduanales, Empaque o embalaje y Demás gastos inherentes al transporte. El origen del seguro del transporte si bien el origen del seguro de transporte puede decirse que se pierde en la noche de los tiempos, se sabe que nace a la sombra del transporte marítimo, es decir, El préstamo marítimo Cuando el dueño de una embarcación no disponía de dinero para iniciar una aventura marítima, solicitaba un préstamo a un mercader, quien proporcionaba el préstamo para que inicie la aventura; en caso que la aventura tuviera éxito, el dueño de la embarcación pagaba el valor del préstamo, más altos intereses, por el contrario, si la embarcación se perdía, el dueño de la embarcación no estaba obligado a pagar el valor del préstamo ni tampoco el porcentaje de los intereses. También se crea una forma llamada "préstamo a la gruesa". Es una variante del contrato de mutuo, que consiste en que el prestamista entrega dinero u otros bienes fungibles a un naviero para realizar transporte marítimo, obligándose el naviero a
  4. 4. pagar al prestamista el precio del riesgo, según esta fórmula, los comerciantes adelantaban en oro o especies una cantidad al jefe de una expedición marítima, de la que resarcían al feliz regreso de la misma. Siglos XIII y XIV; las Cruzadas posibilitaron el resurgimiento del comercio internacional del cual Venecia fue el centro principal y, en esa medida, el lugar donde habría de resurgir del seguro como institución. Al reactivarse el comercio marítimo internacional, resurgió también el préstamo a la gruesa, en 1234, se expidió la Bula del Papa Gregorio que marcó el inicio del fin del préstamo a la gruesa pues se prohibió a todo cristiano prestar dinero a intereses aparece la «polizza» en Génova en 1347, primera póliza por el que se aseguraba el buque Santa Clara desde Génova hasta Mallorca. En 1434, se dicte la primera formulación positiva de un derecho sobre seguros: las Ordenanzas de Barcelona, que al parecer son la primera forma de legislación específica sobre la materia de la que se tiene conocimiento. Comenzado el Siglo XVII nació en Londres una de las instituciones más importantes del seguro moderno, En un café de Lombard Street, de propiedad de Edward Lloyd, solían reunirse los interesados en recibir noticias sobre cargamentos y embarcaciones. Los Underwriters, no representaban solo sus propios intereses sino los del sindicato de inversionistas privados, entre los que se encontraban: viudas nobles, burgueses acomodados, miembros del parlamento o sacristanes enriquecidos. Existen tres tipos de categorías El Seguro de Transporte Marítimo este Garantiza los riesgos de navegación que puedan afectar tanto al buque transportador como a la carga transportada de riesgos como por ejemplo pérdida total del buque, abandono debido al naufragio, abordaje, incendio, temporal, echazón, explosiones de calderas, averías o roturas de máquinas. El Seguro de Transporte Terrestre este Cubre los despachos terrestres efectuados por el asegurado, en vehículos autorizados, desde el momento que salen del almacén de origen, durante el tránsito y hasta su llegada al almacén de destino, contra las pérdidas o daños materiales a los bienes asegurados a consecuencia
  5. 5. de los siguientes riesgos que afecten al vehículo transportador: choque, vuelco, embarrancamiento, incendio, rayo, explosión, huracán, tornado, ciclón, desplome de puentes, alcantarillas, muelles y plataformas, deslizamiento de tierras, crecientes de aguas navegables, varadura, encalladura o hundimiento de embarcaciones lacustre, fluviales o marítimas de servicio regular que se utilicen como medio de transporte auxiliar. En el Seguro de Transporte Aéreo este Cubre desde que la mercancía sale desde el almacén de origen, hasta el destino final bien sea en el aeropuerto y/o almacenes del asegurado. Seguro de transporte en Venezuela, Desde finales del siglo XIX hasta julio de 1935, no hay intervención del Estado, solamente regían las disposiciones del Código de Comercio de 1919, en cuanto lo que el mismo refería sobre los actos de comercio. En 1886, se funda la "C. A. De Seguros Marítimos", con sede en Maracaibo. Posteriormente ésta suspende sus operaciones y en 1919 da origen a la "Compañía Seguros Marítimos del Zulia". En Caracas, se funda la Compañía de Seguros Comerciales "La Venezolana", y luego, en 1914 se fusiona con la C. A. "La Previsora". En 1935 se crea "Seguros Fénix", quien se fusiona en 1930 con La Previsora. Paralelamente, en ese mismo año, se establecen en el país las compañías "Pan American Life Insurance Company" (norteamericana) y "Sun Insurance Office Limited" (inglesa). En julio de 1935 se promulga la Ley de Inspección y Vigilancia de las Empresas de
  6. 6. Seguros, primera ley que regula la materia de seguros en Venezuela, inspirada en la Ley Suiza de Supervigilancia. Esta ley fue derogada y en 1938 se promulga una nueva en la Gaceta Oficial Nº 19.648, y el Reglamento de la misma se dictó en abril de 1939, siendo derogado posteriormente por el Reglamento de julio de 1948. En junio de 1965, se aprueba la Ley de Empresas de Seguros y Reaseguros se promulgó en la Gaceta Oficial Extraordinaria Nº 964 del 9 de julio de 1965 y se reimprimió en la Gaceta Oficial Extraordinaria Nº 970 del 26 de julio del mismo año. Esta última y el reglamento dictado en julio de 1948, constituyen el marco jurídico que regula.
  7. 7. Bibliografías: https://www.universales.com/acerca-de/la-historia-del-seguro/ http://www.segurodetransporte.mx/seguros-transporte.php http://saia.uts.edu.ve/moodle/pluginfile.php/636403/mod_resource/content/1/EL_S EGURO_EN_VENEZUELA_CODIGO_DE_COMERCIO.pdf

×