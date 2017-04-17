공연 전시 조회 서비스 - pm0603
공연 전시 조회 서비스 - pm0603
공연 전시 조회 서비스 - pm0603
공연 전시 조회 서비스 - pm0603
공연 전시 조회 서비스 - pm0603
공연 전시 조회 서비스 - pm0603
공연 전시 조회 서비스 - pm0603
공연 전시 조회 서비스 - pm0603
공연 전시 조회 서비스 - pm0603
공연 전시 조회 서비스 - pm0603
공연 전시 조회 서비스 - pm0603
공연 전시 조회 서비스 - pm0603
공연 전시 조회 서비스 - pm0603
공연 전시 조회 서비스 - pm0603
공연 전시 조회 서비스 - pm0603
공연 전시 조회 서비스 - pm0603
공연 전시 조회 서비스 - pm0603
공연 전시 조회 서비스 - pm0603
공연 전시 조회 서비스 - pm0603
공연 전시 조회 서비스 - pm0603
공연 전시 조회 서비스 - pm0603
공연 전시 조회 서비스 - pm0603
공연 전시 조회 서비스 - pm0603
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

공연 전시 조회 서비스 - pm0603

38 views

Published on

6시 3분은 공공데이터포털의 공연전시정보조회 api를 사용해서 개발한 공연 전시 조회 서비스입니다. 사용자는 검색, 탐색을 통해 관심있는 공연 정보를 찾아볼 수 있고, 이를 북마크 기능을 이용해서 저장, 관리할 수 있습니다.

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
38
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
5
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

×