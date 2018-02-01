Estadistica i terminado 2018-2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 ESCUELA PROFESIONAL DE ADMINISTRACIÓN Y NEGOCIOS INTERNACIONALES TRABAJO ACADÉMICO ESTADÍSTICA I Ciclo: lV Sección: 01 M...
2 DESARROLLO DE PREGUNTAS INTRODUCCIÓN AESTADÍSTICADESCRIPTIVA 1. NOVEDADES S.A.C es una empresa comercializadorade divers...
3 100293270 3270 100291140 1140 110291140 1842 100293338 3338 100293346 3346 110293346 3940 100291435 1435 100293467 3467 ...
4 [2325.5-3147.75> 2736.625 30 78 0.23809524 0.61904762 23.81% 61.90% [3147.75-3970> 3558.875 37 115 0.29365079 0.91269841...
5 d) Calcule el INGRESO MENSUAL promedio, el INGRESO MENSUAL mediano y la desviación estándar. (2,0 Puntos) Promedio: 𝜇 = ...
6 𝜇 = 1 126 348103.75 = 2762.72 Sueldo mediano: 𝑀𝑒 = 𝐿𝑖 + 𝑁 2 − 𝐹𝑖−1 𝑓𝑖 𝐴 𝑀𝑒 = 2325.5 + 126 2 − 48 30 822.25 𝑀𝑒 = 2736.62 ...
7 2. Con los datos de la pregunta 1.) atender lo siguiente: a) Calcule el rango intercuartilico. (1,5 Puntos) 𝑅𝐼 = 𝑄3 − 𝑄1...
8 3. El número medio de automóviles que llegan a una garita de peaje de la ciudad de Lima es de 120 por hora. a) Calcular ...
9 c) Si tal garita puede atender a un máximo de 3 automóviles en 30 segundos, calcular la probabilidad de que en un medio ...
10 𝑃 ( 113000 − 115000 25000 √100⁄ < 𝑍 < 117000 − 115000 25000 √100⁄ ) 𝑃(−0.8 < 𝑍 < 0.8) 𝑃( 𝑍 < 0.8) − P( 𝑍 < −0.08) 0.788...
  1. 1. 1 ESCUELA PROFESIONAL DE ADMINISTRACIÓN Y NEGOCIOS INTERNACIONALES TRABAJO ACADÉMICO ESTADÍSTICA I Ciclo: lV Sección: 01 Modulo: II Código de estudiante: 2016135707 Presentado por: Aquilino Calsin Curo Docente: Segundo A. García Flores DUED-JULIACA 2018-II
  2. 2. 2 DESARROLLO DE PREGUNTAS INTRODUCCIÓN AESTADÍSTICADESCRIPTIVA 1. NOVEDADES S.A.C es una empresa comercializadorade diversos productos para el hogar y la familia, ubicada en la región LIMA, cuenta con 126 promotores de ventas que visitan los barrios, instituciones y oficinas de profesionales para ofrecer sus productos. La tabla siguiente muestra los sueldos netos (S/.) que han obtenido dichos vendedores en un mes del año. Código Ingresos mensuales Código Ingresos mensuales Código Ingresos mensuales 100290889 889 100292935 2935 110292935 1930 100293284 3284 100292064 2064 110292064 1062 100086134 6134 100291621 1621 110291621 2624 100291755 1755 100290994 994 110290994 896 100292922 2922 100291345 1345 110291345 1548 100293001 3001 100293239 3239 110293239 3030 100293434 3434 100293281 3281 110293281 3082 100292046 2046 100277259 7259 110277259 5254 100292300 2300 100292750 2750 110292750 1752 100293655 3655 100291635 1635 110291635 2634 100293119 3119 100293351 3351 110293351 4356 100292160 2160 100293035 3035 110293035 2038 100291488 1488 100292773 2773 110292773 3779 100292503 2503 100293044 3044 110293044 2045 100293949 3949 100293286 3286 110293286 1282 100290858 858 100292481 2481 110292481 3480 100292014 2014 100293656 3656 110293656 4654 100291823 1823 100291885 1885 110291885 4880 100291945 1945 100293418 3418 110293418 2410 100291234 1234 100293365 3365 110293365 2360 100291868 1868 100290681 681 110290681 882 100292025 2025 100293322 3322 110293322 3820 100292133 2133 100291310 1310 110291310 1613
  3. 3. 3 100293270 3270 100291140 1140 110291140 1842 100293338 3338 100293346 3346 110293346 3940 100291435 1435 100293467 3467 110293467 3068 100293253 3253 100292968 2968 110292968 2862 100292417 2417 100293240 3240 110293240 3044 100293275 3275 100293252 3252 110293252 3454 100292833 2833 100291399 1399 110291399 1896 100291734 1734 100293091 3091 110293091 3990 100293040 3040 100291773 1773 110291773 1870 100291450 1450 100290849 849 110290849 946 100086051 6051 100292371 2371 110292371 2670 100290848 848 100293951 3951 110293951 3050 100293438 3438 100283772 3772 110283772 3670 100292440 2440 100291593 1593 110291593 1895 100293154 3154 100293399 3399 110293399 3994 100293219 3219 100293274 3274 110293274 3670 100291098 1098 100295748 5748 110295748 5846 100293053 3053 100293948 3948 110293948 3044 100292061 2061 100293267 3267 110293267 3866 Atienda paso a paso cada uno de los siguientes requerimientos: a) Construya una tabla de distribución de frecuencias. (2,0 Puntos) Primero hallamos la cantidad de intervalos a utilizar con la regla de Sturges. 𝐾 = 1 + 3.322 log 𝑛 𝐾 = 1 + 3.322 log(126) = 7.97 ≈ 8 Ahora hallamos el ancho de cada intervalo. 𝐴 = 𝑚𝑎𝑥 − 𝑚𝑖𝑛 𝐾 𝐴 = 7259 − 681 8 = 822.25 La tabla será Mi fi Fi hi Hi hi% Hi% [681-1503.25> 1092.125 20 20 0.15873016 0.15873016 15.87% 15.87% [1503.25-2325.5> 1914.375 28 48 0.22222222 0.38095238 22.22% 38.10%
  4. 4. 4 [2325.5-3147.75> 2736.625 30 78 0.23809524 0.61904762 23.81% 61.90% [3147.75-3970> 3558.875 37 115 0.29365079 0.91269841 29.37% 91.27% [3970-4792.25> 4381.125 4 119 0.03174603 0.94444444 3.17% 94.44% [4792.25-5614.5> 5203.375 2 121 0.01587302 0.96031746 1.59% 96.03% [5614.5-6436.75> 6025.625 4 125 0.03174603 0.99206349 3.17% 99.21% [6436.75-7259] 6847.875 1 126 0.00793651 1 0.79% 100.00% 126 1 100% b) Grafique el Histograma y el Polígono de Frecuencias absolutas. (1,0 Puntos) c) Grafique una ojiva. (1,0 Puntos)
  5. 5. 5 d) Calcule el INGRESO MENSUAL promedio, el INGRESO MENSUAL mediano y la desviación estándar. (2,0 Puntos) Promedio: 𝜇 = 1 𝑁 ∑ 𝑀𝑖 𝑓𝑖 𝑘 𝑖=1 Mi fi Mi*fi 1092.125 20 21842.5 1914.375 28 53602.5 2736.625 30 82098.75 3558.875 37 131678.375 4381.125 4 17524.5 5203.375 2 10406.75 6025.625 4 24102.5 6847.875 1 6847.875 Total 126 348103.75
  6. 6. 6 𝜇 = 1 126 348103.75 = 2762.72 Sueldo mediano: 𝑀𝑒 = 𝐿𝑖 + 𝑁 2 − 𝐹𝑖−1 𝑓𝑖 𝐴 𝑀𝑒 = 2325.5 + 126 2 − 48 30 822.25 𝑀𝑒 = 2736.62 Desviación estándar: 𝜎 = √ 1 𝑁 ∑( 𝑀𝑖 − 𝜇)2 𝑘 𝑖=1 Mi ( 𝑀𝑖 − 𝜇)2 1092.125 2790914.97 1914.375 719703.109 2736.625 681.375724 3558.875 633849.768 4381.125 2619208.28 5203.375 5956756.93 6025.625 10646495.7 6847.875 16688424.6 40056034.7 𝜎 = √ 1 126 40056034.7 𝜎 = 563.83
  7. 7. 7 2. Con los datos de la pregunta 1.) atender lo siguiente: a) Calcule el rango intercuartilico. (1,5 Puntos) 𝑅𝐼 = 𝑄3 − 𝑄1 La fórmula para calcular los cuartiles es: 𝑄𝑖 = 𝐿𝑖 + 𝑖𝑁 4 − 𝐹𝑖−1 𝑓𝑖 𝐴 𝑄1 = 1503.25 + 1 ∗ 126 4 − 20 28 822.25 = 1840.96 𝑄3 = 3147.75 + 3 ∗ 126 4 − 78 37 822.25 = 3514.43 𝑄2 = 𝑀𝑒 = 2736.62 𝑅𝐼 = 3514.43 − 1840.96 = 1673.47 b) Construya un gráfico de cajas y bigotes. Interprete. (1,5 Puntos) Aproximadamente el 25% de los trabajadores ganan más de S/.2736.62 y menos de S/.7259. Aproximadamente el 25% de los trabajadores ganan más de S/.681 y menos de S/.1840.96. Nota: a) Revise su texto y ayudas. Consulte con su tutor. b) Utilice la calculadora online: http://www.alcula.com/es/calculadoras/estadistica/diagrama-de-caja/ PROBABILIDADES
  8. 8. 8 3. El número medio de automóviles que llegan a una garita de peaje de la ciudad de Lima es de 120 por hora. a) Calcular la probabilidad de que en un minuto cualquiera no llegue automóvil alguno. (1,5 Puntos) Sea X la variable aleatoria definida como la cantidad de vehículos por minuto que llegan a una garita de peaje. 𝜆 = 120 60 = 2 𝑃( 𝑋 = 𝑥) = 𝑒−𝜆 𝜆 𝑥 𝑥! 𝑃( 𝑋 = 0) = 𝑒−220 0! = 0.14 b) Calcular la probabilidad de que en el periodo de tres minutos lleguen más de 5 automóviles. (1,5 Puntos) El promedio de vehículos en 3 minutos será de 𝜆 = 2(3) = 6 𝑃( 𝑋 > 5) = 1 − 𝑃( 𝑋 ≤ 5) 𝑃( 𝑋 > 5) = 1 − ∑ 𝑒−66𝑖 𝑖! 5 𝑖=0 𝑃( 𝑋 > 5) = 1 − ( 𝑒−660 0! + 𝑒−661 1! + 𝑒−662 2! + 𝑒−663 3! + 𝑒−664 4! + 𝑒−665 5! ) 𝑃( 𝑋 > 5) = 1 − 0.44 𝑃( 𝑋 > 5) = 0.56
  9. 9. 9 c) Si tal garita puede atender a un máximo de 3 automóviles en 30 segundos, calcular la probabilidad de que en un medio minuto dado lleguen más automóviles de lo que puede atender. (1,5 Puntos) El promedio en medio minuto será 𝜆 = 120 120 = 1 𝑃( 𝑋 > 3) = 1 − 𝑃( 𝑋 ≤ 3) 𝑃( 𝑋 > 3) = 1 − (∑ 𝑒−31𝑖 𝑖! 3 𝑖=0 ) = 1 − 𝑒−3 (∑ 1 𝑖! 3 𝑖=0 ) 𝑃( 𝑋 > 3) = 1 − 𝑒−3 (1 + 1 + 1 2 + 1 6 ) = 0.87 4. El precio medio de venta de departamentos de estreno durante el último año en cierto distrito de Lima fue de 115000 dólares. La desviación típica de la población fue de 25000 dólares. Se toma una muestra aleatoria de 100 departamentos de estreno de esta ciudad. a) ¿Cuál es la probabilidad de que la media muestral de los precios de venta sea menor que 110000 dólares? (1,5 Puntos) Planteamos lo siguiente: 𝜇 = 115000 𝜎 = 25000 𝑛 = 100 𝑥̅ = 110000 𝑍 = 𝑥̅ − 𝜇 𝜎 √ 𝑛⁄ 𝑃( 𝑥̅ < 110000) 𝑃 ( 𝑥̅ − 𝜇 𝜎 √ 𝑛⁄ < 110000 − 115000 25000 √100⁄ ) 𝑃( 𝑍 < −2) = 𝑃( 𝑍 > 2) = 1 − 𝑃( 𝑍 < 2) 𝑃( 𝑍 < −2) = 1 − 0.97725 𝑃( 𝑍 < −2) = 0.02275 b) ¿Cuál es la probabilidad de que la media muestralde los precios de venta esté entre 113000 dólares y 117000 dólares? (1,5 Puntos) Planteamos lo siguiente: 𝑃(113000 < 𝑥̅ < 117000)
  10. 10. 10 𝑃 ( 113000 − 115000 25000 √100⁄ < 𝑍 < 117000 − 115000 25000 √100⁄ ) 𝑃(−0.8 < 𝑍 < 0.8) 𝑃( 𝑍 < 0.8) − P( 𝑍 < −0.08) 0.78814 − 0.21186 0.57628 c) ¿Cuál es la probabilidad de que la media muestralde los precios de venta esté entre 114000 y 116000 dólares? (1,5 Puntos) Planteamos lo siguiente: 𝑃(114000 < 𝑥̅ < 116000) 𝑃 ( 114000 − 115000 25000 √100⁄ < 𝑍 < 116000 − 115000 25000 √100⁄ ) 𝑃(−0.4 < 𝑍 < 0.4) 𝑃( 𝑍 < 0.4) − 𝑃( 𝑍 < −0.4) 0.65542 − 0.34458 0.31084 "Una voluntad fuerte es la mejor ayuda para alcanzar tus metas

