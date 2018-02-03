Read Download Home Fermentation: A Starter Guide | eBooks Textbooks Ebook Free

Fermentation has given us some of the food world s most treasured delights, and with Home Fermentation: A Beginner s Guide, making delicious probiotic foods in your own kitchen has never been easier. The only true beginner s guide to home fermentation, this handy book offers simple yet enticing DIY kitchen projects for all of your favorite ferments, from sauerkraut, pickles and kimchi to kefir and kombucha. Over 100 step-by-step recipes dissect the process of fermenting a wide range of foods and beverages, arming you with basic skills that you will turn to again and again as you experiment with nutritious ferments in your own kitchen. Features include: Insider tips from fermentation experts A troubleshooting guide with room for notes to track your projects Fruit and vegetable ferments for every season Step-by-step illustrations Enjoy all the health benefits and delicious flavors of naturally fermented vegetables and fruits, dairy, beverages, breads, and much more with this invaluable guide for the fermentation novice."

