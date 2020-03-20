Successfully reported this slideshow.
BULLYING Y CYBERBULLYING. DOS FENÓMENOS DE ACTUALIDAD EN LA ESCUELA Yolanda Martín Criado El desarrollo de la función dire...
APROXIMACIÓN CONCEPTUAL  Comportamiento intencional para provocar daño, que es de carácter verbal, físico o relacional, q...
Principales características del bullying  La agresión hacia la víctima es repetitiva, frecuente, se prolonga durante cier...
FORMAS DE BULLYING NATURALEZA DE LA AGRESIÓN CONDUCTAS AGRESIÓN FÍSICA DIRECTA Golpear, dar patadas, empujones AGRESIÓN FÍ...
MANIFESTACIONES DEL ACOSO ESCOLAR GRADO DE ACOSO ESCOLAR (en %) 10,2 5,4 4,9 4,8 4,1 3,9 3,6 3,2 1,7 1,4 1,4 0,9 0,7 0 2 4...
LUGARES O MOMENTOS DEL ACOSO ESCOLAR LUGARES O MOMENTOS DEL ACOSO ESCOLAR (en %) 25,1 3,9 6,0 18,5 6,1 6,4 7,6 9,0 7,6 9,8...
Consecuencias para la víctima  CONSECUENCIAS: PARA LA VÍCTIMA:  Bajo rendimiento académico y fracaso escolar.  Ansiedad...
 Bajo rendimiento académico, fracaso escolar y rechazo a la escuela.  Muchas conductas antisociales y delictivas.  Difi...
Consecuencias para los observadores  Miedo.  Sumisión.  Pérdida de empatía.  Desensibilización.  Insolidaridad.  Int...
BULLY DANCE • Propuesta para niños de 8 a 10 años • http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jlB8kvphc M
CYBERBULLYING
DEFINICIÓN • Belsey (2005) conceptúa el CB como el uso vejatorio de algunas tecnologías de la información y la comunicació...
Diferencias entre el bullying y el cyberbullying Bullying (cara a cara) Cyberbullying (ciberespacio) Visible Determinado t...
FORMAS DE CYBERBULLYING (Flores, 2008). • Colgar en internet una foto comprometida o datos delicados • Dar de alta, con fo...
FORMAS DE CYBERBULLYING • Dar de alta la dirección de correo electrónico en determinados sitios • Usurpar su clave de corr...
PREVALENCIA • SEXO: en España mayor prevalencia de las chicas como víctimas y de los chicos como agresores (Calvete et al,...
CONSECUENCIAS • VÍCTIMAS: más problemas de estrés, ira, frustración, rabia, tristeza, miedo e impotencia, trastornos de la...
PREVENCIÓN/INTERVENCIÓN 1. INSTITUCIONAL: protocolos y normativa. Trabajo en todo el centro educativo. 2. FAMILIAR. 3. GRU...
PREVENCIÓN/INTERVENCIÓN • CONSEJOS PARA MADRES, PADRES Y DOCENTES: – Lugar y tiempo de utilización – Uso conjunto y confia...
PREVENCIÓN/INTERVENCIÓN • CONSEJOS PARA LAS Y LOS MENORES: – No dar datos personales – No facilitar libremente la direcció...
PREVENCIÓN E INTERVENCIÓN • MATERIALES: – Kit Stop Cyberbullying – Cyberbullying: guía práctica para madres y padres (Afta...
Bullying y cyberbullying
  2. 2. APROXIMACIÓN CONCEPTUAL  Comportamiento intencional para provocar daño, que es de carácter verbal, físico o relacional, que es repetitivo y perdura en el tiempo, en el que no media provocación y existe asimetría de poder entre agresor y víctima (Rigby, 2002).  No es bullying cuando un alumno: • Se mete con otro de forma amistosa o como en un juego. • Discute o pelea con otro que tiene la misma fuerza.
  3. 3. Principales características del bullying  La agresión hacia la víctima es repetitiva, frecuente, se prolonga durante cierto tiempo y va progresando en intensidad.  La intención del agresor es intimidar a la víctima.  El agresor ataca o intimida a la víctima mediante agresiones físicas, verbales o psicológicas.  El acosado percibe al acosador como más fuerte que él y se siente intimidado y excluido.  La víctima no provoca el comportamiento agresivo.  Existe una relación jerárquica de dominación-sumisión entre el agresor y la víctima.  El acosado se encuentra en una situación de indefensión de la que no puede salir por sí mismo.
  4. 4. FORMAS DE BULLYING NATURALEZA DE LA AGRESIÓN CONDUCTAS AGRESIÓN FÍSICA DIRECTA Golpear, dar patadas, empujones AGRESIÓN FÍSICA INDIRECTA Esconder, romper o robar cosas de la víctima AGRESIÓN VERBAL DIRECTA Intimidar, insultar, amenazar AGRESIÓN VERBAL INDIRECTA Lanzar rumores, hablar mal de otro a sus espaldas, poner motes EXCLUSIÓN SOCIAL Ignorar, no dejar participar
  5. 5. MANIFESTACIONES DEL ACOSO ESCOLAR GRADO DE ACOSO ESCOLAR (en %) 10,2 5,4 4,9 4,8 4,1 3,9 3,6 3,2 1,7 1,4 1,4 0,9 0,7 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 Burlas por rasgos físicos Ridiculizar en público con burlas o gestos Agresiones físicas Rechazo al manifestar opiniones Amenazas verbales públicas o privadas Romper, ocultar, ensuciar cosas Rechazo en los trabajos en grupo Toqueteo o manoseo sin consentimiento Arrinconar en contra de la voluntad Impedir el libre acceso Insultos o amenazas mediante mensajes Amenazar pidiendo dinero o material Amenazar pidiendo trabajos o apuntes
  6. 6. LUGARES O MOMENTOS DEL ACOSO ESCOLAR LUGARES O MOMENTOS DEL ACOSO ESCOLAR (en %) 25,1 3,9 6,0 18,5 6,1 6,4 7,6 9,0 7,6 9,8 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 En el patio En los baños En los pasillos En el aula cuando no está el profesor En el aula cuando está el profesor En el gimnasio En los vestuarios Fuera del centro los fines de semana Fuera del centro durante los días de clase En las entradas y salidas del centro
  7. 7. Consecuencias para la víctima  CONSECUENCIAS: PARA LA VÍCTIMA:  Bajo rendimiento académico y fracaso escolar.  Ansiedad y depresión.  Sentimiento de culpabilidad.  Autoconcepto negativo, baja autoestima y auto desprecio.  Carencia de asertividad.  Terror y pánico.  Distimia (alteraciones del estado de ánimo, como la tristeza) y autolisis (ideación de suicidio).  Inseguridad, alteraciones de la conducta …….  ……………….
  8. 8.  Bajo rendimiento académico, fracaso escolar y rechazo a la escuela.  Muchas conductas antisociales y delictivas.  Dificultades para el cumplimiento de normas.  Relaciones sociales negativas.  Autoconcepto negativo pero alta autoestima y nula  autocrítica.  Falta de empatía.  Falta de sentimiento de culpabilidad  Crueldad e insensibilidad Consecuencias para el agresor
  9. 9. Consecuencias para los observadores  Miedo.  Sumisión.  Pérdida de empatía.  Desensibilización.  Insolidaridad.  Interiorización de conductas antisociales y delictivas para conseguir deseos.  Sentimiento de culpabilidad.  Persistencia de síntomas a largo plazo y en edad adulta
  10. 10. BULLY DANCE • Propuesta para niños de 8 a 10 años • http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jlB8kvphc M
  11. 11. CYBERBULLYING
  12. 12. DEFINICIÓN • Belsey (2005) conceptúa el CB como el uso vejatorio de algunas tecnologías de la información y la comunicación (TIC), como el correo electrónico, los mensajes del teléfono móvil, la mensajería instantánea, los sitios personales, y/o el comportamiento personal en línea difamatorio, de un individuo o un grupo, que deliberadamente, y de forma repetitiva y hostil, pretende dañar a otra persona.
  13. 13. Diferencias entre el bullying y el cyberbullying Bullying (cara a cara) Cyberbullying (ciberespacio) Visible Determinado tiempo y lugar Difusión lenta Grandes esfuerzos para mantener Dentro del Centro escolar Anónimo Cualquier momento y lugar Difusión rápida y masiva Fácil de mantener Fuera de la escuela
  14. 14. FORMAS DE CYBERBULLYING (Flores, 2008). • Colgar en internet una foto comprometida o datos delicados • Dar de alta, con foto incluida, a la víctima en una web donde se trata de votar a la persona más fea, a la menos inteligente, y cargarle de “puntos” o “votos” para que aparezca en los primeros lugares • Crear un perfil o espacio falso en nombre de la víctima, donde se escriban a modo de confesiones en primera persona determinados acontecimientos personales, demandas explícitas de contactos sexuales, etcétera. • Dejar comentarios ofensivos en foros o participar agresivamente en chats haciéndose pasar por la víctima
  15. 15. FORMAS DE CYBERBULLYING • Dar de alta la dirección de correo electrónico en determinados sitios • Usurpar su clave de correo electrónico • Hacer circular rumores en los cuales a la víctima se le suponga un comportamiento reprochable, ofensivo o desleal • Etc. • Kowalski et al. (2010) añaden.: – Paliza feliz (happy slapping) • OTRAS: – Grooming – Sexting
  16. 16. PREVALENCIA • SEXO: en España mayor prevalencia de las chicas como víctimas y de los chicos como agresores (Calvete et al, 2010; Ortega et al, 2008). • EDAD: el curso donde más conductas se denuncia es 2º ESO (13 años). • EN PORTUGAL: • https://ciberbullying.wordpress.com/tag/portugal/
  17. 17. CONSECUENCIAS • VÍCTIMAS: más problemas de estrés, ira, frustración, rabia, tristeza, miedo e impotencia, trastornos de la alimentación, descenso de resultados académicos, absentismo escolar e ideación de suicidio. • Se favorece por: información disponible 24h, acosadores anónimos, proceso continuo, difícil eliminar el material publicado, accesible de forma pública largos periodos de tiempo. • ACOSADORES: dificultades para acatar las normas, bajo comportamiento prosocial, falta de empatía, absentismo escolar, conductas delictivas y mayor posibilidad de consumo de drogas y alcohol.
  18. 18. PREVENCIÓN/INTERVENCIÓN 1. INSTITUCIONAL: protocolos y normativa. Trabajo en todo el centro educativo. 2. FAMILIAR. 3. GRUPAL: con todo el aula 4. INDIVIDUAL. http://www.infanciaytecnologia.com/
  19. 19. PREVENCIÓN/INTERVENCIÓN • CONSEJOS PARA MADRES, PADRES Y DOCENTES: – Lugar y tiempo de utilización – Uso conjunto y confianza – Provisión de lugares interesantes – Revisar el historial – Utilizar software de filtrado – Vigilancia de la información publicada on-line – Atención a los síntomas después de utilizar el ordenador
  20. 20. PREVENCIÓN/INTERVENCIÓN • CONSEJOS PARA LAS Y LOS MENORES: – No dar datos personales – No facilitar libremente la dirección de e-mail – Tener cuidado con los ficheros que te llegan por sorpresa – No abrir correo spam con mensajes publicitarios – Mantener la clave en secreto – Si te molestan por la red pide ayuda – Nunca te cites por primera vez con alguien a solas – No te creas los chollos y los regalos – Confía siempre en tu padre y tu madre – Alguien desconocido no es tu amigo o amiga
  21. 21. PREVENCIÓN E INTERVENCIÓN • MATERIALES: – Kit Stop Cyberbullying – Cyberbullying: guía práctica para madres y padres (Aftab, 2006) – http://www.ciberbullying.com/cyberbullying/ – www.pantallasamigas.net NOTICIAS: http://www.ciberbullying.com/cyberbullying/c asos-de-ciberbullying/ VÍDEO: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3vlfCQgSN M0

