IP INTEGRANTES:  YOLY DUEÑAS GUERRERO  KENIDY ALDRIND DE LA CRUZ LOPEZ
DEFINICIÓN La dirección IP no es más que una dirección o también se puede llamar número que se le asigna al ordenador cuan...
CARACTERÍSTICAS • Si un paquete no es recibido, este permanecerá en la red durante un tiempo finito. • Realiza el "mejor e...
CLASES CLASE A • Esta clase es para las redes muy grandes, tales como las de una gran compañía internacional. Del IP con u...
CLASES CLASE C • Las direcciones de la clase C se utilizan comúnmente para los negocios pequeños a mediados de tamaño. Las...
CAPAS DEL MODELO DE REFERENCIA TCP/IP CLASE D • Utilizado para los multicast, la clase D es levemente diferente de las pri...
ASIGNACIÓN DE DIRECCIONES IP • Desde un servidor DHCP El servidor RRAS obtiene la dirección IP que se asignará a un client...
ASIGNACIÓN DE DIRECCIONES IP  Desde un intervalo de direcciones configurado en el servidor El servidor RRAS obtiene una d...
ASIGNACIÓN DE DIRECCIONES IP • Desde una dirección estática especificada en la cuenta de usuario Se puede configurar una d...
RECOMENDACIOES • No asignar bloques contiguos a grupos diferentes. • Reserve siempre un pequeño grupo al principio para eq...
CONCLUCIONES • Es importante tener el conocimiento necesario de lo que es una dirección IP y cuál es su funcionamiento ya ...
IP
IP

IP

