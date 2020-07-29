Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Salud mental PSICOLOGO EN FORMACION : FRANCIS TORRES VEN Y CHARLA VIA WHATSAPPS SERVICIO COMUNITARIO ESTRATEGIAS PSICOEDUC...
PSICOLOGO EN FORMACION : FRANCIS TORRES VEN Y CHARLA VIAWHATSAPPS SERVICIO COMUNITARIO UNIVERSIDAD YACAMBU ESTRATEGIAS PSI...
PSICOLOGO EN FORMACION : FRANCIS TORRES VEN Y CHARLA VIA WHATSAPPS SERVICIO COMUNITARIO UNIVERSIDAD YACAMBU ESTRATEGIAS PS...
PSICOLOGO EN FORMACION : FRANCIS TORRES VEN Y CHARLA VIAWHATSAPPS SERVICIO COMUNITARIO UNIVERSIDAD YACAMBU ESTRATEGIAS PSI...
ANSIEDAD PSICOLOGO EN FORMACION : FRANCIS TORRES VEN Y CHARLAVEN Y CHARLA VIA WHATSAPPS SERVICIO COMUNITARIO UNIVERSIDAD Y...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

SERVIVIO COMUNITARIO PORTAFOLIO

43 views

Published on

PRESENTACION DE TALLERES Y FOROS CON PACIENTES

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

SERVIVIO COMUNITARIO PORTAFOLIO

  1. 1. Salud mental PSICOLOGO EN FORMACION : FRANCIS TORRES VEN Y CHARLA VIA WHATSAPPS SERVICIO COMUNITARIO ESTRATEGIAS PSICOEDUCATIVAS PARA EL CUIDADO DE LA SALUD MENTAL EN PACIENTES DEL CENTRO AMBULATORIO TIPO 1 DE LA COMUNIDAD HUMBOLDT PARROQUIA CARACCIOLO PARRA ,MUNICIPIO LIBERTADOR DEL ESTADO M�RIDA
  2. 2. PSICOLOGO EN FORMACION : FRANCIS TORRES VEN Y CHARLA VIAWHATSAPPS SERVICIO COMUNITARIO UNIVERSIDAD YACAMBU ESTRATEGIAS PSICOEDUCATIVAS PARA EL CUIDADO DE LA SALUD MENTAL EN PACIENTES DEL CENTRO AMBULATORIO TIPO 1 DE LA COMUNIDAD HUMBOLDT PARROQUIA CARACCIOLO PARRA ,MUNICIPIO LIBERTADOR DEL ESTADO M�RIDA
  3. 3. PSICOLOGO EN FORMACION : FRANCIS TORRES VEN Y CHARLA VIA WHATSAPPS SERVICIO COMUNITARIO UNIVERSIDAD YACAMBU ESTRATEGIAS PSICOEDUCATIVAS PARA EL CUIDADO DE LA SALUD MENTAL EN PACIENTES DEL CENTRO AMBULATORIO TIPO 1 DE LA COMUNIDAD HUMBOLDT PARROQUIA CARACCIOLO PARRA ,MUNICIPIO LIBERTADOR DEL ESTADO M�RIDA
  4. 4. PSICOLOGO EN FORMACION : FRANCIS TORRES VEN Y CHARLA VIAWHATSAPPS SERVICIO COMUNITARIO UNIVERSIDAD YACAMBU ESTRATEGIAS PSICOEDUCATIVAS PARA EL CUIDADO DE LA SALUD MENTAL EN PACIENTES DEL CENTRO AMBULATORIO TIPO 1 DE LA COMUNIDAD HUMBOLDT PARROQUIA CARACCIOLO PARRA ,MUNICIPIO LIBERTADOR DEL ESTADO M�RIDA El insomnio es un trastorno del sue�o que se caracteriza por la incapacidad o dificultad para conciliar el sue�o adem�s de ir acompa�ado de despertar precoz y sue�o nada o poco reparador.
  5. 5. ANSIEDAD PSICOLOGO EN FORMACION : FRANCIS TORRES VEN Y CHARLAVEN Y CHARLA VIA WHATSAPPS SERVICIO COMUNITARIO UNIVERSIDAD YACAMBU ESTRATEGIAS PSICOEDUCATIVAS PARA EL CUIDADO DE LA SALUD MENTAL EN PACIENTES DEL CENTRO AMBULATORIO TIPO 1 DE LA COMUNIDAD HUMBOLDT PARROQUIA CARACCIOLO PARRA ,MUNICIPIO LIBERTADOR DEL ESTADO M�RIDA

×