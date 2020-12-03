1.orientacion lactancia materna

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. LACTANCIA MATERNA
  2. 2. OBJETIVO DE UNA CONSEJERIA ?
  3. 3. CONDICIONES PARA ORIENTAR EN LM CALIDEZ HUMANA HABILIDADES COMUNICATIVAS Y ACTITUD PERSONAL TENER CONOCIMIENTO EN LACTANCIA GUSTO POR EL TRABAJO DISPONIBILIDAD DE TIEMPO ADQURIR EXPERIENCIA COMO CONSEJERO LIDERAZGO
  4. 4. MOMENTOS DE LACTANCIA
  5. 5. CONOCIMIENTOS INDISPENSABLES EN LM
  6. 6. VIDEO
  7. 7. PREPARACION PARA LA PATERNIDAD Y MATERNIDAD
  8. 8. Control prenatal y la importancia de su asistencia a controles prenatales Control del reci�n nacido Reconocimiento de las causales de la IVE de acuerdo con la sentencia C-355 DE 2006 Cambios fisiol�gicos y psicol�gicos dentro de la gestaci�n, as� como la forma de manejarlos Sentimientos acerca de la imagen corporal , aumento de peso Mecanismos para afrontar la ansiedad por la salud de la madre e hijo
  9. 9. Higiene postural: ejercicios de fortalecimiento del piso p�lvico, actividades de pujo (en colchoneta) Posiciones durante las contracciones Orientaciones sobre la respiraci�n durante las contracciones y el pujo. Colchoneta: estiramiento de columna cervical, hombro y cintura escapular Preparaci�n para la persona que la acompa�e en el trabajo de parto Signos y s�ntomas de alarma (manejo adecuado) Servicios disponibles para asistir frente a las alertas identificadas Esquema de vacunaci�n
  10. 10. Lactancia materna exclusiva y su relaci�n con la construcci�n del v�nculo madre-hijo Posturas durante la lactancia materna Cuidados del reci�n nacido : puericultura Pautas de crianza, estimulaci�n del crecimiento (con actitud cari�osa) T�cnicas, herramientas y h�bitos cotidianos del cuidado del reci�n nacido( ba�o, alimentaci�n , prevenci�n de accidentes . Autonom�a, autoestima, solidaridad, salud, juego, movimiento, creatividad

