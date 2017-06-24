REPúBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO DE LA FRONTERA IUFRONT EXTENSIÓN SAN CRISTÓBAL Autor: Abrahan C...
Alternativa Bolivariana para América Latina y el Caribe o ALBA como se la conoce comúnmente, es una propuesta de integraci...
PAÍSES QUE LO INTEGRAN ALCA • Antigua y Barbuda • Argentina • Bahamas • Barbados • Belice • Bolivia • Brasil • Canadá • Ch...
PAÍSES QUE LO INTEGRAN ALBA • Venezuela • Cuba • Bolivia • Nicaragua • Mancomunidad de Dominica • Antigua y Barbuda • Ecua...
SEMEJANZAS ALCA • Busca disminuir la pobreza • Promueve la integración económica y el libre comercio. • Se basó en persegu...
DIFERENCIAS ALCA • Procura únicamente el libre comercio y la libre circulación de mercancías y capitales. • Tiene un carác...
CONCLUSIÓN En base a la investigación planteada, estas dos opciones de integración económica, busca esencialmente la unión...
WEBGRAFIA • https://lapupilainsomne.files.wordpress.com/2015/ 10/alca-alba-523050ee15d10.jpg • http://www.miraicrida.org/A...
Alca vs alba

Alca vs alba

  1. 1. REPúBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO DE LA FRONTERA IUFRONT EXTENSIÓN SAN CRISTÓBAL Autor: Abrahan Carrero C.I. 25.499.896 Carrera. Comercio Exterior
  2. 2. Alternativa Bolivariana para América Latina y el Caribe o ALBA como se la conoce comúnmente, es una propuesta de integración enfocada para los países latino americanos y caribeños que pone énfasis en la lucha contra la pobreza y la exclusión social. Se concreta en un proyecto de colaboración y complementación política, social y económica entre países de esta región, promovido inicialmente por Cuba y Venezuela como contrapartida del Área de Libre Comercio de las Américas o ALCA, impulsada por Estados Unidos. ALCA es una sigla que corresponde a Área de Libre Comercio de las Américas, un proyecto que nació con el propósito de expandir al Tratado de Libre Comercio de América del Norte para abarcar a los demás países americanos, con la excepción de Cuba.
  3. 3. PAÍSES QUE LO INTEGRAN ALCA • Antigua y Barbuda • Argentina • Bahamas • Barbados • Belice • Bolivia • Brasil • Canadá • Chile • Colombia • Costa Rica • Dominicana • Ecuador • El Salvador • USA • Granada ALCA • Guatemala • Guyana • Haití • Honduras • Jamaica • México • Nicaragua • Panamá • Paraguay • Perú • Republica Dominicana • San Vicente y las Granadinas • Santa Lucia • Surinam • Trinidad y Tobago • Uruguay • Venezuela
  4. 4. PAÍSES QUE LO INTEGRAN ALBA • Venezuela • Cuba • Bolivia • Nicaragua • Mancomunidad de Dominica • Antigua y Barbuda • Ecuador • San Vicente y las Granadinas y santa Lucia
  5. 5. SEMEJANZAS ALCA • Busca disminuir la pobreza • Promueve la integración económica y el libre comercio. • Se basó en perseguir la liberación de los mercados estimulando el desarrollo y crecimiento de los diferentes países. ALBA • Pone énfasis en la lucha contra la pobreza • Busca la unión de los países de América Latina y el caribe. • Se basó en la justicia, solidaridad, equidad, cooperación, complementariedad, voluntad común para avanzar al respeto por la soberanía del desarrollo humano.
  6. 6. DIFERENCIAS ALCA • Procura únicamente el libre comercio y la libre circulación de mercancías y capitales. • Tiene un carácter geoestratégico de control supranacional • Da poca importancia a los asuntos sociales, nacionales, entre otros. • Trae pobreza, exclusión social, desempleo, dificulta el desarrollo endógeno local • Es de carácter comercial internacional, se fundamenta en un intercambio, ventas desiguales. ALBA • Procura la integración solidaria y cooperativa de los pueblos de América Latina • Plantea la separación de las dificultades estructurales, desequilibrios y asimetrías en la región • Ofrece un nuevo modelo de desarrollo regional desde la óptica integración económica y comercial, sin olvidar, lo social, nacional y lo cultural. • Brinda oportunidades para el desarrollo económico y social. • Sustituye el Comercio libre por un comercio justo.
  7. 7. CONCLUSIÓN En base a la investigación planteada, estas dos opciones de integración económica, busca esencialmente la unión de las naciones a través de un comercio donde se puedan realizar operaciones comerciales entre los países miembros, los cuales se dan con el intercambio de materia prima o productos terminados entre los mismos, apoyándose mediante convenios comerciales, donde se fundamente el objetivo principal que es la integración.
  8. 8. WEBGRAFIA • https://lapupilainsomne.files.wordpress.com/2015/ 10/alca-alba-523050ee15d10.jpg • http://www.miraicrida.org/ALBA.pdf • https://www.slideshare.net/profluisgomez1/alba- 41400132 • http://fsociocriticacv.blogspot.com/2014/06/alca- vs-alba.html

