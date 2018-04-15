Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ejes hipotal�micos Autor: Yoleidys Camacho
Eje Hipot�lamo-Hip�fisis- hormonas del crecimiento Hipot�lamo Hormona liberadora decrecimiento (GHRH) produce Estimula Hip...
Ejes hipalamo
Ejes hipalamo
Ejes hipalamo
Ejes hipalamo
Ejes hipalamo
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ejes hipalamo

21 views

Published on

EJES DEL HIPOTÁLAMO Y COMO ACTÚA EN NUESTRA VIDA

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ejes hipalamo

  1. 1. Ejes hipotal�micos Autor: Yoleidys Camacho
  2. 2. Eje Hipot�lamo-Hip�fisis- hormonas del crecimiento Hipot�lamo Hormona liberadora decrecimiento (GHRH) produce Estimula Hip�fisis A producir Hormona decrecimiento humano(GH Estimula Crecimiento corporal

×