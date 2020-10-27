TEMA 1 : La tierra

Successfully reported this slideshow.
¿Plana o redonda? ¿Cómo es la Tierra?
¿Plana o redonda? ¿Cómo es la Tierra?
1 ¿Plana o redonda? Hoy día, cualquier niño pequeño sabe que la Tierra no es plana. Los antiguos griegos ya sabían que la ...
1 ¿Plana o redonda? El casco del barco desaparece bajo la línea del horizonte antes que el mástil y las velas. ? El barco ...
1 ¿Plana o redonda? Luz del Sol Luna Sombra de la Tierra Otra prueba de que la Tierra es redonda se encuentra observando l...
1 ¿Plana o redonda? Luz del Sol Luna Sombra de la Tierra Luna Fotografía de un eclipse lunar tomada desde la Tierra. Sombr...
1 ¿Plana o redonda? Si la Luna y el Sol son esféricos, ¿por qué iba a ser plana la Tierra?
Si la Luna y el Sol son esféricos, ¿por qué iba a ser plana la Tierra?
La Tierra es el“Planeta Azul”. Buena parte de su superficie está cubierta por mares y
MOVIMIENTOS DE LA TIERRA
Luz solar Movimiento de rotación de la Tierra: el día y la noche: Polo Norte Polo Norte noche Tarda 24 horas cada rotación...
Luz solar Movimiento de rotación de la Tierra: el día y la noche: Polo Norte noche Tarda 24 horas cada rotación completa d...
La Tierra se traslada alrededor del Sol describiendo una órbita plana que recibe el nombre de eclíptica Tarda exactamente ...
7 El sistema Tierra - Luna Fecha Distancia Tierra – Sol Finales de junio 152.100.000 Km (máxima) Finales de diciembre 147....
7 El sistema Tierra - Luna Características del movimiento de traslación terrestre: 1. El eje de rotación está inclinado 23...
La sucesión regular de las estaciones del año es el resultado de: El movimiento de la Tierra alrededor del Sol. •La inclin...
POR EL MOVIMIENTO DE BALANCEO DE LA TIERRA
Zonas astronómicas Noche de 6 meses Díade 6 meses
22 de diciembre Solsticio de invierno 21 de junio Solsticio de verano Los rayos son más oblicuos en el Hemisferio Norte Po...
La Tierra La Luna
7 El sistema Tierra - Luna La Luna es el único satélite natural de la Tierra
SU TAMAÑO ES DE ¼ DE LA TIERRA ESTA A 384000 KM NO TIENE LUZ PROPIA CARACTERISTICAS SU COLOR ES BLANCO GRISACEO MARES: EXT...
Como no hay atmósfera, el cielo se ve negro desde la superficie lunar, incluso de día.
Cráteres de la superficie lunar (por impactos de meteoritos)
Como la Luna no tiene atmósfera, no está protegida contra los impactos de meteoritos.
La gravedad en la Luna es muy baja Los mares de la Luna Aunque reciban este nombre, en ellos no hay agua. Son, simplemente...
Primeras fotos reales de la superficie lunar tomadas por los astronautas de la Misión Apollo
SU TAMAÑO ES DE ¼ DE LA TIERRA ESTA A 384000 KM NO TIENE LUZ PROPIA CARACTERISTICAS SU COLOR ES BLANCO GRISACEO MARES: EXT...
7 El sistema Tierra - Luna La Luna tarda en completar una vuelta completa alrededor de la Tierra unos 28 días. También dur...
Como el periodo de rotación lunar es de 28 días y el de traslación alrededor de la Tierra también es de 28 días, siempre v...
¿Por qué vemos distinta la Luna a lo largo del mes? Así lo vemos desde la Tierra
Las fases de la Luna: Así lo vemos desde la Tierra Veamos más cosas sobre la Luna…
Si pudiésemos ver la Tierra y la Luna desde el Polo Norte tendríamos esto: atardecer noche amanecer día Luz solar Polo Nor...
luna llena cuarto menguante cuarto crecienteLas fases de la Luna atardecernoche amanecer creciente luna nueva día Luz sola...
luna llena menguantecuarto menguante cuarto creciente crecienteRecuerda: luna nueva atardecer amanecer noche día Polo Nort...
SU TAMAÑO ES DE ¼ DE LA TIERRA ESTA A 384000 KM NO TIENE LUZ PROPIA CARACTERISTICAS SU COLOR ES BLANCO GRISACEO MARES: EXT...
Eclipse de Luna Eclipse solar Los eclipses La palabra eclipse significa “ocultación”. La Luna queda oculta El Sol queda oc...
Eclipse solar Así lo veríamos desde el espacio Así lo vemos desde la Tierra Sombra Sombra Penumbra Eclipse total de Sol Ec...
  1. 1. ¿Plana o redonda? ¿Cómo es la Tierra?
  2. 2. 1 ¿Plana o redonda? ¿Cómo es la Tierra?
  3. 3. 1 ¿Plana o redonda? Hoy día, cualquier niño pequeño sabe que la Tierra no es plana. Los antiguos griegos ya sabían que la Tierra es esférica, pero… ¿cómo llegaron a deducirlo? ?
  4. 4. 1 ¿Plana o redonda? El casco del barco desaparece bajo la línea del horizonte antes que el mástil y las velas. ? El barco se aleja hacia el horizonte La curvatura de la Tierra permitía, ya a los griegos, explicar esto.
  5. 5. 1 ¿Plana o redonda? Luz del Sol Luna Sombra de la Tierra Otra prueba de que la Tierra es redonda se encuentra observando los eclipses lunares. En un eclipse lunar la sombra de la Tierra oscurece la Luna durante un rato…
  6. 6. 1 ¿Plana o redonda? Luz del Sol Luna Sombra de la Tierra Luna Fotografía de un eclipse lunar tomada desde la Tierra. Sombra de la Tierra La sombra que la Tierra proyecta sobre la Luna en los eclipses lunares es redonda. La sombra de la Tierra es redonda
  7. 7. 1 ¿Plana o redonda? Si la Luna y el Sol son esféricos, ¿por qué iba a ser plana la Tierra?
  8. 8. 1 ¿Plana o redonda? Si la Luna y el Sol son esféricos, ¿por qué iba a ser plana la Tierra?
  9. 9. La Tierra es el“Planeta Azul”. Buena parte de su superficie está cubierta por mares y
  10. 10. MOVIMIENTOS DE LA TIERRA
  11. 11. Luz solar Movimiento de rotación de la Tierra: el día y la noche: Polo Norte Polo Norte noche Tarda 24 horas cada rotación completa noche día día Vista Vista desde el Polo Norte Oeste Este Polo Sur lateral La Tierra rota de Oeste a Este La Tierra rota en sentido contrario a las agujas del reloj (Imágenes como si el eje de rotación no estuviese inclinado)
  12. 12. Luz solar Movimiento de rotación de la Tierra: el día y la noche: Polo Norte noche Tarda 24 horas cada rotación completa día Vista Oeste Este Polo Sur lateral 89 (Imagen como si el eje de rotación no estuviese inclinado) Este o Levante Oeste o Poniente Aunque nos parezca que el Sol se mueve, no es así. En realidad nos movemos nosotros. El Sol se levanta por el Este y se pone por el Oeste La Tierra rota de Oeste a Este N S E O
  13. 13. La Tierra se traslada alrededor del Sol describiendo una órbita plana que recibe el nombre de eclíptica Tarda exactamente 365,2622 días (un año) SOL El sistema Tierra - Luna7
  14. 14. 7 El sistema Tierra - Luna Fecha Distancia Tierra – Sol Finales de junio 152.100.000 Km (máxima) Finales de diciembre 147.100.000 Km (mínima) Finales de marzo- septiembre 149.600.000 Km (media) La distancia Tierra-Sol varía según las fechas:
  15. 15. 7 El sistema Tierra - Luna Características del movimiento de traslación terrestre: 1. El eje de rotación está inclinado 23,5º con respecto al plano de traslación. 2. El eje de rotación permanece paralelo a sí mismo durante su traslación alrededor del Sol. 3. El Sol no se encuentra en el centro de la órbita que la Tierra describe a su alrededor, ni esta es un círculo perfecto. Por ello la distancia Tierra-Sol varía según las fechas.
  16. 16. La sucesión regular de las estaciones del año es el resultado de: El movimiento de la Tierra alrededor del Sol. •La inclinación del eje de rotación de la Tierra. •La constancia de esa inclinación. Verano InviernoLos rayos son más perpendiculares a la superficie terrestre Inclinando el termómetro la temperatura es menor Mayor temperatura
  17. 17. POR EL MOVIMIENTO DE BALANCEO DE LA TIERRA
  18. 18. Zonas astronómicas Noche de 6 meses Díade 6 meses
  19. 19. 22 de diciembre Solsticio de invierno 21 de junio Solsticio de verano Los rayos son más oblicuos en el Hemisferio Norte Polo Norte Polo Norte Polo Sur Polo Sur Hemisferio Norte: invierno Hemisferio Norte: verano Los rayos son más perpendiculares a la superficie terrestre en el Hemisferio Norte Hemisferio Sur: invierno Hemisferio Sur: verano
  20. 20. La Tierra La Luna
  21. 21. 7 El sistema Tierra - Luna La Luna es el único satélite natural de la Tierra
  22. 22. SU TAMAÑO ES DE ¼ DE LA TIERRA ESTA A 384000 KM NO TIENE LUZ PROPIA CARACTERISTICAS SU COLOR ES BLANCO GRISACEO MARES: EXTENSAS LLANURAS DE POLVO RELIEVE MONTES: ELEVACIONES DEL TERRENO. MONTAÑAS CRATERES: DEBIDO AL IMPACTO DE METEORITOS MOVIMIENTO SOBRE SU EJE ROTACION DURA 28 DIAS PROVOCA QUE SOLO VEAMOS UNA CARA DE LA LUNA MOVIMIENTO ALREDEDOR DE LA TIERRA DURA 28 DIAS. MES LUNAR LA LUNA SE DEBE A QUE EL SOL ILUMINA DIFERENTES TRASLACION PROVOCA LAS FASES LUNARES PARTES. SON 4: LUNA LLENA, LUNA NUEVA, CUARTO CRECIENTE, CUARTO MENGUANTE MOVIMIENTOS MOVIMIENTO ALREDEDOR DEL SOL ACOMPAÑANDO A LA TIERRA. DURA 365 DIAS. ES LA AUSENCIA O LLEGADA DE LUZ A UN ASTRO PROVOCANDO OSCURIDAD SE PRODUCE CUANDO EL S, LA T Y LA L ESTAN EN LINEA. SE PRODUCE SI LA LUNA PASA ENTRE EL S Y T TRASLACION PROVOCA TIPOS SOL PUEDE SER TOTAL O PARCIAL Y ANULAR. LOS ECLIPSES SE PRODUCE CUANDO LA TIERRA ESTA ENTRE S Y LUNA PUEDE SER TOTAL: LA TAPA TOTALMENTE LUNA PARCIAL: SOLO UNA PARTE PROVOCA LA MAREAS SOBRE EL MAR
  23. 23. Como no hay atmósfera, el cielo se ve negro desde la superficie lunar, incluso de día.
  24. 24. Cráteres de la superficie lunar (por impactos de meteoritos)
  25. 25. Como la Luna no tiene atmósfera, no está protegida contra los impactos de meteoritos.
  26. 26. La gravedad en la Luna es muy baja Los mares de la Luna Aunque reciban este nombre, en ellos no hay agua. Son, simplemente, grandes llanuras de nuestro satélite.
  27. 27. Primeras fotos reales de la superficie lunar tomadas por los astronautas de la Misión Apollo
  28. 28. SU TAMAÑO ES DE ¼ DE LA TIERRA ESTA A 384000 KM NO TIENE LUZ PROPIA CARACTERISTICAS SU COLOR ES BLANCO GRISACEO MARES: EXTENSAS LLANURAS DE POLVO RELIEVE MONTES: ELEVACIONES DEL TERRENO. MONTAÑAS CRATERES: DEBIDO AL IMPACTO DE METEORITOS MOVIMIENTO SOBRE SU EJE ROTACION DURA 28 DIAS PROVOCA QUE SOLO VEAMOS UNA CARA DE LA LUNA MOVIMIENTO ALREDEDOR DE LA TIERRA DURA 28 DIAS. MES LUNAR LA LUNA SE DEBE A QUE EL SOL ILUMINA DIFERENTES TRASLACION PROVOCA LAS FASES LUNARES PARTES. SON 4: LUNA LLENA, LUNA NUEVA, CUARTO CRECIENTE, CUARTO MENGUANTE MOVIMIENTOS MOVIMIENTO ALREDEDOR DEL SOL ACOMPAÑANDO A LA TIERRA. DURA 365 DIAS. ES LA AUSENCIA O LLEGADA DE LUZ A UN ASTRO PROVOCANDO OSCURIDAD SE PRODUCE CUANDO EL S, LA T Y LA L ESTAN EN LINEA. SE PRODUCE SI LA LUNA PASA ENTRE EL S Y T TRASLACION PROVOCA TIPOS SOL PUEDE SER TOTAL O PARCIAL Y ANULAR. LOS ECLIPSES SE PRODUCE CUANDO LA TIERRA ESTA ENTRE S Y LUNA PUEDE SER TOTAL: LA TAPA TOTALMENTE LUNA PARCIAL: SOLO UNA PARTE PROVOCA LA MAREAS SOBRE EL MAR
  29. 29. 7 El sistema Tierra - Luna La Luna tarda en completar una vuelta completa alrededor de la Tierra unos 28 días. También dura 28 días la rotación en torno a su propio eje. Por ello la Luna nos muestra siempre la misma cara.
  30. 30. Como el periodo de rotación lunar es de 28 días y el de traslación alrededor de la Tierra también es de 28 días, siempre vemos la misma cara de la Luna. Cara oculta de la Luna Cara visible de la Luna La Luna vista desde su Polo Norte La Tierra vista desde el Polo Norte
  31. 31. ¿Por qué vemos distinta la Luna a lo largo del mes? Así lo vemos desde la Tierra
  32. 32. Las fases de la Luna: Así lo vemos desde la Tierra Veamos más cosas sobre la Luna…
  33. 33. Si pudiésemos ver la Tierra y la Luna desde el Polo Norte tendríamos esto: atardecer noche amanecer día Luz solar Polo Norte Cara iluminada por el Sol Cara no iluminada Luna Vamos a añadir ahora a este esquema lo que vemos desde la Tierra…
  34. 34. luna llena cuarto menguante cuarto crecienteLas fases de la Luna atardecernoche amanecer creciente luna nueva día Luz solar menguante Polo Norte
  35. 35. luna llena menguantecuarto menguante cuarto creciente crecienteRecuerda: luna nueva atardecer amanecer noche día Polo Norte Luz solar
  36. 36. SU TAMAÑO ES DE ¼ DE LA TIERRA ESTA A 384000 KM NO TIENE LUZ PROPIA CARACTERISTICAS SU COLOR ES BLANCO GRISACEO MARES: EXTENSAS LLANURAS DE POLVO RELIEVE MONTES: ELEVACIONES DEL TERRENO. MONTAÑAS CRATERES: DEBIDO AL IMPACTO DE METEORITOS MOVIMIENTO SOBRE SU EJE ROTACION DURA 28 DIAS PROVOCA QUE SOLO VEAMOS UNA CARA DE LA LUNA MOVIMIENTO ALREDEDOR DE LA TIERRA DURA 28 DIAS. MES LUNAR LA LUNA SE DEBE A QUE EL SOL ILUMINA DIFERENTES TRASLACION PROVOCA LAS FASES LUNARES PARTES. SON 4: LUNA LLENA, LUNA NUEVA, CUARTO CRECIENTE, CUARTO MENGUANTE MOVIMIENTOS MOVIMIENTO ALREDEDOR DEL SOL ACOMPAÑANDO A LA TIERRA. DURA 365 DIAS. ES LA AUSENCIA O LLEGADA DE LUZ A UN ASTRO PROVOCANDO OSCURIDAD SE PRODUCE CUANDO EL S, LA T Y LA L ESTAN EN LINEA. SE PRODUCE SI LA LUNA PASA ENTRE EL S Y T TRASLACION PROVOCA TIPOS SOL PUEDE SER TOTAL O PARCIAL Y ANULAR. LOS ECLIPSES SE PRODUCE CUANDO LA TIERRA ESTA ENTRE S Y LUNA PUEDE SER TOTAL: LA TAPA TOTALMENTE LUNA PARCIAL: SOLO UNA PARTE PROVOCA LA MAREAS SOBRE EL MAR
  37. 37. Eclipse de Luna Eclipse solar Los eclipses La palabra eclipse significa “ocultación”. La Luna queda oculta El Sol queda oculto Porque la Tierra se interpone entre el Sol y la Luna Porque la Luna se Interpone entre el Sol y la Tierra
  38. 38. Eclipse solar Así lo veríamos desde el espacio Así lo vemos desde la Tierra Sombra Sombra Penumbra Eclipse total de Sol Eclipse parcial de Sol

×