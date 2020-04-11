Successfully reported this slideshow.
ACTIVIDADES PARA REALIZAR EN EL MES DE ABRIL. LENGUA TEMA 6 del LIBRO: 1. NORMAS DE LA LL E Y. Escribirlas en el cuadernos...
TEMA 9 DEL LIBRO: “LA ECOLOGIA/ 1. LECTURA + ACTIVIDADES PÁG 160. 2. LAS SIGLAS Y ABREVIATURAS. Recoger en el cuaderno del...
BLOQUE: LOS ANGULOS. /TEMA 4 DEL LIBRO + BLOG TEMA 8. 1. REVISAR DIAPOSITIVAS DE LA 30 A LA 35.Estudiar los elementos, y l...
PLANIFICACIÓN DE ACTIVIDADES SEMANAL SEMANA DEL 13 AL 17 LUNES MARTES MIERCOLES JUEVES VIERNES LENGUA TEMA 6 ACTIVIDADES 1...
Actividades para el mes de abril
Actividades para el mes de abril

MATERIALES DE TRABAJO

Actividades para el mes de abril

  1. 1. ACTIVIDADES PARA REALIZAR EN EL MES DE ABRIL. LENGUA TEMA 6 del LIBRO: 1. NORMAS DE LA LL E Y. Escribirlas en el cuadernos. Revisar PowerPoint + libro. 2. ACTIVIDADES PAG 104: Del 1 al 11. 3. ACTIVIDADES ONLINE DEL BLOG. ORTOGRAFIA. TEMA 7 DEL LIBRO: 1. LECTURA PÁG 115. ACTIVIDADES Pág. 116. 2. NORMAS DE LA H. Escribirlas en el cuadernos. Revisar PowerPoint + libro. 3. ACTVIDADES Pág. 120, del 1 al 11 4. ACTIVIDADES ONLINE DEL BLOG. ORTOGRAFIA 5. ESQUEMA DE LA NARRATIVA: Pág. 124 + 168+ PAWERPOIN. (diapositiva 26 al 57.) 6. ACTIVIDADES Pág. 125 y 169 7. BUSCAR UNA LEYENDA PALENTINA Y RECOGERLA EN SU CUADERNO. 8. ACTIVIDADES PÁG 126 (DEL 2 AL 13) 9. 8 ACTIVIDADES PAG 128 (DEL 1 AL 8). 10. ESTUDIAR LOS ESQUEMAS DE LA NARRATIVA Y DE LA OTOGRAFÍA. TEMA 8 DEL LIBRO:/UNIDAD 7 Y 8 DEL BLOG 1. LECTURA. 6º A YA LA TIENE HECHA. 2. PALABRAS ONOMATOPEYICAS. PAWERPOINT*+ LIBRO. 3. ACTIVIDADES PÁG 135 DEL 1 AL 6. 4. NORMAS DEL USO DE LA X. Escribirlas en el cuadernos. Revisar PowerPoint + libro. 5. ACTIVIDADES PÁG 136 DEL 1 AL 11. 6. ACTIVIDADES ONLINE DEL BLOG SOBRE EL USO DE LA X. 7. ACTIVIDADES PÁG 136. 8. ACTIVIDADES PÁG 142 DEL 2 AL 13. 9. ACTIVIDADES PÁG 146 DEL 1 AL 7.
  2. 2. TEMA 9 DEL LIBRO: “LA ECOLOGIA/ 1. LECTURA + ACTIVIDADES PÁG 160. 2. LAS SIGLAS Y ABREVIATURAS. Recoger en el cuaderno del Blog. Estudiar. 3. Actividades pág. 161 del 1 al 7. 4. CLASES DE ORACIONES:  HACER ESQUEMA. PAWERPOIN + LIBRO PÁG 162 Y 178.  ESTUDIAR MUY BIEN EL ESQUEMA.  ACTIVIDADES PÁG 163 (DEL 1 AL 6) Y PÁG 178 (DEL 1 AL 9)  ANALIZAR LAS FRASES QUE TENEMOS ANALIZADAS PARA LA CUARENTENA. LAS 20 PRIMERAS. IMPORTANTE A PARTIR DE AHORA SIEMPRE QUE ANALICEMOS ORACIONES LO HAREMOS TAMBIÉN CON EL TIPO DE ORACIONES TEMA 10 DEL LIBRO. 1. LECTURA + ACTIVIDADES DE COMPRENSIÓN. 2. ORTOGRAFÍA: SIGNOS DE PUNTUACIÓN. ESQUEMAS 3. LOS TEXTOS ARGUMENTATIVOS: HACER ESQUEMA 4. ACTIVIDADES PÁG 183, 184, 187,188. MATEMÁTICAS Para trabajar este tema es imprescindible que sigas el orden de trabajo. Que hagáis las actividades del PowerPoint y que seáis muy organizados en su ejecución. TEMA 8 DEL LIBRO LA MEDIDA. 1. LEER UN POCO LA HISTORIA, Está en el blog y en PowerPoint. 2. S.M.D. DIAPOSITIVAS DEL 5AL 19. Revisarlas, analizarlas, entenderlas y hacer la 20. 3. ACTIVIDADES DEL LIBRO PÁG 144:1,2,3,4 4. ACTIVIDADES DEL BLOG. 7 EJERCICIOS PARA EL CUADERNO: EJERCICIO 3. 5. ACTIVIDADES DEL BLOG. 7 EJERCICIOS PARA EL CUADERNO: EJERCICIO 2. (4 bloques). 6. ACTIVIDADES ONLINE DEL BLOQUE 1-1,1-2,1-3,-1-4. No es necesario que los hagáis todos pero como tienen autocorrección os pueden ayudar a superar los contenidos. BLOQUE DE LA SUPERFICIE. 1. PAWERPOIN. (DIAPOSITIVA DEL 21 AL 26). REVISARLAS, entenderlas lo que quieren decir. 2. Actividades DIAPOSITIVAS 27 Y 28. 3. ACTIVIDADES DEL LIBRO PAG 146 1,2,3,4 4. EJERCICIOS PARA EL CUADERNO DEL BLOG APARTADO 7. EJERCICIO 1. 5. ACTIVIDADES DEL BLOG. 7 EJERCICIOS PARA EL CUADERNO: EJERCICIO 2, BLOQUE 5. 6. ACTIVIDADES ONLINE DEL BLOG. BLOQUE 1-5.
  3. 3. BLOQUE: LOS ANGULOS. /TEMA 4 DEL LIBRO + BLOG TEMA 8. 1. REVISAR DIAPOSITIVAS DE LA 30 A LA 35.Estudiar los elementos, y las definiciones. 2. MEDIR ÁNGULOS. Puedes practicar con ejercicios para el cuaderno del blog ejercicio 7 del 1 al 5. 3. Hacer esquema de los tipos de ángulos. DIAPOSITIVAS DEL 36 AL 50. 4. ESTUDIAR MUY BIEN ESE ESQUEMA... HACER LOS EJERCICIOS DE LAS DIAPOSITIVAS. 5. OPERACIONES CON ÁNGULOS. DIAPOSITIVAS DEL 51 AL 54. 6. ACTVIDADES DEL LIBRO PAG 70 (1, 2,3). PAG 71 (1,2). PAG 78 (1,2) SISTEMA SEXAGESIMAL. SE supone que esto ya lo habéis estudiado. Solo se trata de recordar. Si no es así intentar aprenderlo y si no lo haremos cuando volvamos. 1. REVISAR LAS DIAPOSITIVAS 56 AL 62. OJO CON LAS 62. REVISA Y APRENDE. LA 63-64. 2. HACER LOS EJERCICIOS DE LA 65 AL 73... TIENEN QUE QUEDAR MUY CLARO. SINO HAY QUE RETOMAR. 3. ACTIVIDADES DEL LIBRO PAG 142, EL 1, QUÉ SABES YA. 4. DIAPOSITIVAS DEL 74 AL 78. OPERACIONES. HAY QUE ENTENDERLAS MUY BIEN. REVISAR PARA VER COMO SE HACE. 5. ACTIVDADES DIAPOSITIVAS 79 AL 88. 6. ACTIVIDADES DEL LIBRO PAG 152 1, 2, 3,4. ,PÁG 154 (DEL 1 AL 12), PAG 159 (DEL 1 AL 13) 7. ACTIVDADES DEL BLOG. BLOQUE 7, EJERCICIOS PARA EL CUADERNO: EJERCICIOS 4,5,6,8,9 8. ACTIVIDADES ONLINE DEL BLOG: BLOQUE 3-2 CIENCIAS SOCIALES TEMA 6: LA UNIÓN EUROPEA. 1. HACER UN MAPA DE EUROPA Y COLOREAR LA UE. 2. HACER UN MAPA DE EUROPA Y COLOREAR LA ZONA €. 3. ACTIVIDADES DEL LIBRO PAG DE LA 93 AL 105. 4. ACTIVIDADES ONLINE DEL BLOG. Todos los conceptos estudiados están muy bien explicados en el blog y además los ejercicios son muy chulos, si los hacéis podéis aprender un montón de cosas del tema. Así poco a poco os lo podéis aprender.
  4. 4. PLANIFICACIÓN DE ACTIVIDADES SEMANAL SEMANA DEL 13 AL 17 LUNES MARTES MIERCOLES JUEVES VIERNES LENGUA TEMA 6 ACTIVIDADES 1 Y 2 VOLUNTARIAS. ACTIVIDAD3 TEMA 7 ACTIVIDAD 1 FRASES ANALIZAR 3 TEMA 7 ACTIVIDADES 2 Y 3 VOLUNTARIAS: ACTIVIDAD 4 TEMA 7 ACTIVIDADES 5 Y 6. FRASES ANALIZAR TEMA 7 ACTIVIDAD 7 REVISIÓN SEMANAL. MTEMÁTICAS TEMA 8 ACTIVIDADES 1,2 Y 3. ACTIVIDAD 4 ACTIVIDADES DEL BLOG. 7 EJERCICIOS PARA EL CUADERNO: EJERCICIO 3 ACTIVIDAD 5 ACTIVIDADES DEL BLOG. 7 EJERCICIOS PARA EL CUADERNO: EJERCICIO 2: Bloques 1 y 2 ACTIVIDAD 5 ACTIVIDADES DEL BLOG. 7 EJERCICIOS PARA EL CUADERNO: EJERCICIO 2: BLOQUES 3 Y 4 ACTIVIDAD 6 REVISAR Y COMPLETAR REVISIÓN SEMANAL CIENCIAS SOCIALES ACTIVIDADES 1 Y 2 ACTIVIDADES DEL BLOG. LEER INFORMACIÓN. ACTIVIDADES ONLINE ACTIVIDAD 3 ACTIVIDADES PAG 93 Y 95, 96 SEMANA DEL 20 AL 24 LUNES MARTES MIERCOLES JUEVES VIERNES LENGUA TEMA 7 ACTIVIDADES 8 Y 9 FRASES ANALIZAR MORFOLOGICO. TEMA 8 ACTIVIDAD 2 Y 3 TEMA 8 ACTIVIDADES 4 Y 5 VOLUNTARIAS: ACTIVIDAD 6 TEMA 8 ACTIVIDADES 7 Y 8. TEMA 8 ACTIVIDAD 9 ANÁLISIS SINTACTICO REVISIÓN SEMANAL. MTEMÁTICAS TEMA 8: BLOQUE SUPERFICIE. ACTIVIDADES 1,2 Y 3. ACTIVIDAD 4 ACTIVIDADES DEL BLOG. 7 EJERCICIOS PARA EL CUADERNO: EJERCICIO 1 ACTIVIDAD 5 ACTIVIDADES DEL BLOG. 7 EJERCICIOS PARA EL CUADERNO: EJERCICIO 2: Bloques 5 ACTIVIDAD 6 ACTIVIDADES DEL BLOG ONLINE BLOQUE 1-5 ACTIVIDADES DEL BLOG ONLINE. REPASO. REVISIÓN SEMANAL. CIENCIAS SOCIALES ACTIVIDAD 3 ACTIVIDADES PAG 97 Y 99, 101 ACTIVIDAD 3 ACTIVIDADES PAG 102, 103 ACTIVIDAD 3 ACTIVIDADES PAG 105 Y 106

