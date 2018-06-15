[BEST SELLING] Fundamentals of Nursing Care 2e by Marti Burton

-
Synnopsis :
Think. Learn. Do. Take a fresh, new approach to nursing fundamentals that teaches students how to think, learn, and do while they make the connections each step of the way. A practical, student-oriented focus helps LPN students to master safe and effective nursing care by developing the critical thinking and problem solving skills they need to excel in clinical practice.
Author : Marti Burton
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-4
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Marti Burton ( 2✮ )
