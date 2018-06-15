-
Published on
Synnopsis :
This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, guest edited by Drs. Bipin Savani and Mohamad Mohty, is devoted to Bone Marrow Transplantation. Articles in this issue include: Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); Acute Lymphoid Leukemia (ALL); Myelodysplastic Syndrome (AML); Myeloproliferative disorders (MPD); Chronic Lymphoid Leukemia; Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML); Multiple Myeloma and Amyloidosis; Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL); Hodgkin Lymphoma (HL); Severe Aplastic Anemia (SAA) and Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH); Sickle Cell Anemia; Thalassemia; Benign immunodeficiency diseases; and Referral to transplant centers.
Author : Bipin Savani
Language : English
Format : PDF
