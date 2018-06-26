-
A compact, intermediate-level English-Chinese and Chinese-English dictionary covering over 90,000 words and phrases, and over 120,000 translations, including new words in each language. Pinyin romanization and Mandarin pronunciations are given throughout and characters are easily looked up either by pinyin or by radical index.
Author : Oxford Dictionaries
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
Format : PDF
Seller information : Oxford Dictionaries ( 8✮ )
