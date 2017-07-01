Presentación derecho tributario yoheve meléndez

UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO VICERRECTORADO ACADÉMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS JURÍDICAS Y POLÍTICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO Participant...
Es la facultad que tiene el Estado de crear unilateralmente tributos, cuyo pago será exigido a las personas sometidas a su...
CLASIFICACIÓN DE LA POTESTAD TRIBUTARIA Potestad Tributaria Originaria Potestad Tributaria Derivada o Delegada Es cuando e...
CARACTERES DE LA POTESTAD TRIBUTARIA Caracteres de la Potestad Tributaria 1. Abstracto 2. Permanente 3. Irrenunciable 4. I...
LIMITACIONES A LA POTESTAD TRIBUTARIA Limitaciones a la Potestad Tributaria La potestad tributaria no es ilimitada, ella s...
LA COMPETENCIA Su base jurídica la encontramos en el art.156 de la carta Magna En este articulo se encuentra estipulado la...
CLASIFICACION DE LA COMPETENCIA DE LA POTESTAD TRIBUTARIA COMPETENCIA TRIBUTARIA RESIDUAL Es competencia de los estados to...
LOS INGRESOS ESTADALES La mayoría de los ingresos estadales son del situado constitucional, que consiste en una partida pr...
COMPETENCIA DE LOS INGRESOS ESTADALES CONCURRENTE: • Esta competencia corresponde a los estados, que están identificadas e...
EL MUNICIPIO-AUTONOMÍA MUNICIPAL Es delegada al municipio por un ente originario como lo es el poder nacional, quien no es...
POTESTAD TRIBUTARIA MUNICIPAL Existen dos tipos: Base Presunta, es cuando no se han podido obtener los elementos necesario...
POTESTAD TRIBUTARIA DETERMINACION DE LA OBLIGACION TRIBUTARIA MUNICIPAL, PODER TRIBUTARIO BASE CIERTA •Es la comprobada di...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO VICERRECTORADO ACADÉMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS JURÍDICAS Y POLÍTICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO Participante: Yoheve Sugey Meléndez Salas Cédula: V-12.284.064 Materia: Derecho Tributario Docente: Yohana Giménez Sección: SAIA M POTESTAD TRIBUTARIA Junio 2017
  2. 2. Es la facultad que tiene el Estado de crear unilateralmente tributos, cuyo pago será exigido a las personas sometidas a su competencia tributaria espacial. La potestad tributaria implica el poder coactivo estatal de compeler a las personas para que le entreguen una porción de sus rentas o patrimonios, cuyo destino es el de cubrir las erogaciones que implica el cumplimiento de su finalidad de atender a las necesidades públicas. Potestad Tributaria
  3. 3. CLASIFICACIÓN DE LA POTESTAD TRIBUTARIA Potestad Tributaria Originaria Potestad Tributaria Derivada o Delegada Es cuando emana de la naturaleza y esencia misma del Estado, y en forma inmediata y directa de la Constitución de la República. Es la facultad de imposición que tiene el ente Municipal o Estadal para crear tributos mediante derivación, en virtud de una ley y que no emana en forma directa e inmediata de la Constitución de la República.
  4. 4. CARACTERES DE LA POTESTAD TRIBUTARIA Caracteres de la Potestad Tributaria 1. Abstracto 2. Permanente 3. Irrenunciable 4. Indelegable La Potestad Tributaria, al igual que las leyes, es abstracta, pero se deben aplicar en concreto. La potestad tributaria perdura con el transcurso del tiempo y no se extingue. Sólo se extinguirá cuando perezca el Estado. Siempre que exista, ineludiblemente habrá poder de gravar. El Estado no puede desprenderse ni delegar la potestad tributaria. Esta característica es sinónima de la anterior, ya que el Estado no puede renunciar o desprenderse en forma total y absoluta de su potestad tributaria o facultad de imposición tributaria.
  5. 5. LIMITACIONES A LA POTESTAD TRIBUTARIA Limitaciones a la Potestad Tributaria La potestad tributaria no es ilimitada, ella se encuentra limitada por la Constitución de la República. Existen varios prin- cipios Constitucionales que limitan la Potestad Tributaria, y ellos son Principio de Legalidad o Reserva Legal Principio de Capacidad Contributiva Principio de Generalidad Principio de Igualdad Principio de No Confiscatoriedad Contemplado en el Art. 317 de la CR.B.V. Implica solo hechos de la vida real y que son índices de actividad económica. Contemplado en el Art. 133 de la CR.B.V. Contemplado en el Art. 317 de la CR.B.V. Busca la justicia de la tributación en orden de las exigencias de igualdad y equidad.
  6. 6. LA COMPETENCIA Su base jurídica la encontramos en el art.156 de la carta Magna En este articulo se encuentra estipulado la competencia del poder publico nacional, algunos de los cuales son la creación y organización de impuestos territoriales o sobre predios rurales y sobre transacciones inmobiliarias, De la misma manera se encuentran los art. 311 y 313 de la CRBV Estos art. A que el régimen presupuestario esta regido por la máxima de que los ingresos ordinarios deben cubrir los gastos ordinario En conclusión la competencia tributaria se refiere a la facultad del estado para exigir el cumplimiento dela obligación tributaria Es la facultad del derecho que tiene el sujeto activo de ejecutar mandatos al contribuyente
  7. 7. CLASIFICACION DE LA COMPETENCIA DE LA POTESTAD TRIBUTARIA COMPETENCIA TRIBUTARIA RESIDUAL Es competencia de los estados todo lo que no corresponda a la competencia Nacional o Municipal Lo contempla el art. 164 de la CRBV COMPETENCIA TRIBUTARIA CONCURRENTE Son competencias propias del poder Nacional y por disposición expresa de la CRBV Art. 164 LIMITACIONES EXPLICIAS E IMPLICITAS EXPLICITAS IMPLICITAS La Constitución y la leyes señalan cuales son las materias competentes del Poder Nacional y Estadal, y aunque no son señaladas taxativamente como prohibidas a los municipios , no pueden ser ejercidas por estos. Se refieren a aquellas materias que son competencia exclusivas del poder nacional y que le son prohibidas a los municipios y estados , lo que le corresponda por índole o naturaleza (Art. 183 C.R.B.V.) CLASIFICACIÓN
  8. 8. CLASIFICACION DE LA COMPETENCIA DE LA POTESTAD TRIBUTARIA COMPETENCIA TRIBUTARIA RESIDUAL Es competencia de los estados todo lo que no corresponda a la competencia Nacional o Municipal Lo contempla el art. 164 de la CRBV COMPETENCIA TRIBUTARIA CONCURRENTE Son competencias propias del poder Nacional y por disposición expresa de la CRBV Art. 164 LIMITACIONES EXPLICIAS E IMPLICITAS EXPLICITAS IMPLICITAS La Constitución y la leyes señalan cuales son las materias competentes del Poder Nacional y Estadal, y aunque no son señaladas taxativamente como prohibidas a los municipios , no pueden ser ejercidas por estos. Se refieren a aquellas materias que son competencia exclusivas del poder nacional y que le son prohibidas a los municipios y estados , lo que le corresponda por índole o naturaleza (Art. 183 C.R.B.V.) CLASIFICACIÓN
  9. 9. LOS INGRESOS ESTADALES La mayoría de los ingresos estadales son del situado constitucional, que consiste en una partida presupuestaria que le otorga el poder ejecutivo nacional Los estados tienen ingresos sucesivos, así como lo estipula el Art. 167 de la C.R.B.V. 1.- Los procedentes de su patrimonio y de la administración de sus bienes, por ejemplo: cuando ponen en venta y les compran sus activos Fijos tangibles e intangibles. 2.- Las tasas por el uso de sus bienes y servicios, multas y sanciones, y las que les sean atribuidas mediante ley , le pueden atribuir materias concurrentes , que son competencia s del poder nacional. 3.- El producto de lo recaudado por concepto de venta de especies fiscales. 4.- Los recursos que les correspondan por concepto de situado constitucional. Lo equivalente al veinte por ciento del total de los ingresos ordinarios estimados anualmente por el Fisco Nacional la cual se distribuirá entre los estados y el Distrito Capital . 5.- Los demás impuestos, tasas y contribuciones especiales que se les asigne por ley nacional, con el fin de promover el desarrollo de las haciendas públicas estadales. 6.- Los recursos provenientes del Fondo de Compensación Interterritorial y de cualquier otra transferencia, subvención o asignación especial, así como de aquellos que se les asigne como participación en los tributos nacionales, de conformidad con la respectiva ley.
  10. 10. COMPETENCIA DE LOS INGRESOS ESTADALES CONCURRENTE: • Esta competencia corresponde a los estados, que están identificadas en la constitución, como la protección del desarrollo económico y social. RESIDUAL • En esta competencia los Estados tienen competencia en todo lo que no corresponda de conformidad con la Constitución a la competencia nacional o municipal. LIMITACIONES A LA POTESTAD TRIBUTARIA ESTADAL En un Estado federal o en todo sistema de distribución política territorial del Poder Público, la Constitución es la que establece la garantía de la autonomía de los Estados miembros y por tanto sus límites
  11. 11. EL MUNICIPIO-AUTONOMÍA MUNICIPAL Es delegada al municipio por un ente originario como lo es el poder nacional, quien no establece un tributo sino que otorga la potestad al municipio como ente político- territorial, para la creación, recaudación y fiscalización de sus tributos. Es la capacidad que posee los niveles del estado para la creación, recaudación y la administración de los tributos, siempre que esta, este enmarcada en el ámbito de la ley para la obtención de los mismos. Limitaciones de la potestad Tributaria Municipal La Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela (2000), en los artículos 156 y 183 establece las prohibiciones y limitaciones a la potestad tributaria municipal, algunas de las contempladas en el Art. 183 son las siguientes: Crear aduanas ni impuestos de importación, de exportación o de tránsito sobre bienes nacionales o extranjeros, o sobre las demás materias rentísticas de la competencia nacional. Gravar bienes de consumo antes de que entren en circulación dentro de su territorio. Prohibir el consumo de bienes producidos fuera de su territorio, ni gravarlos en forma diferente a los producidos en el. Los Estados y Municipios solo podrán gravar la agricultura, la cría, la pesca y la actividad forestal en la oportunidad, forma y medida que lo permita la ley. Potestad Tributaria Municipal.
  12. 12. POTESTAD TRIBUTARIA MUNICIPAL Existen dos tipos: Base Presunta, es cuando no se han podido obtener los elementos necesarios para determinar el monto imponible, se presume sobre algún hecho o circunstancias conocidas el monto imponible por su vinculación o conexión normal con lo previsto legalmente de una actividad ejercida. Base Cierta, que es la comprobada directamente de los libros y registros contables, facturaciones, contrato de compra- venta, informes proporcionados por el deudor tributario, por terceros u obtenidos directamente por la administración tributaria durante la función investigadora. Poder Tributario Se deriva que la tendencia es a utilizar los términos “poder tributario” y potestad tributaria” como sinónimos, para significar el mismo concepto. En este sentido puede concretarse que en uno y otro caso se refiere a la facultad o posibilidad jurídica del estado de exigir contribuciones con respecto a personas o bienes que se hallan en su jurisdicción. El poder tributario o potestad tributaria a nivel nacional le pertenece a la asamblea nacional. Tal como lo dispone el Artículo 187 de la Constitución de la República Bolivaria na de Venezuela Corresponde a la Asamblea Nacional: 1º Legislar en las materias de la competencia nacional y sobre el funcionamiento de las distintas ramas del Poder Nacional. 6º Discutir y aprobar el presupuesto nacional y todo proyecto de ley concerniente al régimen tributario y al crédito público. (…)
  13. 13. POTESTAD TRIBUTARIA DETERMINACION DE LA OBLIGACION TRIBUTARIA MUNICIPAL, PODER TRIBUTARIO BASE CIERTA •Es la comprobada directamente de los libros y registros contables . •Obtenidos por la administración tributaria durante la función investigadora BASE PRESUNTA •Es cuando no se han podido obtener los elementos para determinar el monto imponible. Con lo previsto legalmente de una actividad ejercida EXISTEN 2 TIPOS PODER TRIBUTARIO Se deriva que la tendencia es a utilizar los términos “poder tributario” y potestad tributaria” como sinónimos, para significar el mismo concepto. El poder tributario o potestad tributaria a nivel nacional le pertenece a la asamblea nacional. Tal como lo dispone el Artículo 187 de la Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela Corresponde a la Asamblea Nacional: 1º Legislar en las materias de la competencia nacional y sobre el funcionamiento de las distintas ramas del Poder Nacional. 6º Discutir y aprobar el presupuesto nacional y todo proyecto de ley concerniente al régimen tributario y al crédito público.

