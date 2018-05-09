Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ing. Yohany Ortiz/ Facultad de Ingeniería/ 2018-1 Rúbrica de valoración de desempeño del estudiante Programación II – Prim...
Ing. Yohany Ortiz/ Facultad de Ingeniería/ 2018-1 estándares de calidad ISO 9000 y de seguridadinformática ISO 27000.Asumi...
Ing. Yohany Ortiz/ Facultad de Ingeniería/ 2018-1 relacionados con desarrollode software. Conocimientos factuales, nocione...
Ing. Yohany Ortiz/ Facultad de Ingeniería/ 2018-1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Rubrica de Evaluación - Primer 35%

10 views

Published on

Rubricas

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Rubrica de Evaluación - Primer 35%

  1. 1. Ing. Yohany Ortiz/ Facultad de Ingeniería/ 2018-1 Rúbrica de valoración de desempeño del estudiante Programación II – Primer 35% Conocer las característicasbásicas del paradigma en programación orienta a objetos (POO) tales como clases,atributos,métodos, miembros, instancias,objetos, herencia,polimorfismo y encapsulación quesean aplicados en situacionesproblemas para implementar el desarrollo del aplicativo respectivo conformea los requerimientos del usuario y los estándares de calidad ISO 9000 y de seguridad informáticaISO 27000. Niveles de desempeño Art, 74. Escala de calificaciones UNIMINUTO. Estratégica Reflexiona permanentemente sobre la realidady genera estrategias investigativas, creativas e innovadoras, para el cambio e impactoen el contexto. Autónomo Emplea criterios de argumentación investigativa, que le permiten resolver problemas de diversa índole y mayor complejidad, soportados en las competencias desarrolladas. Resolutivo Aplica elementos técnicos en los procesos relacionados con las competencias a desarrollar, que le permiten resolver problemas sencillos del contexto. Receptivo Cuenta connociones sobre la realidadyel ámbito de actuación de las competencias a desarrollar, en un desempeño básico y operativo. Pre-formal Cuenta con conocimientos previos y experiencias, que asocia a nociones sobre las competencias a desarrollar, pero de las cuales no ha generado una estructura de aplicación. Inicial Cuenta de manera aislada con nociones generalizadas sobre las competencias a desarrollar. Tomado de libro: formación integral por competencias. pág. 333 S. Tobón 5 4 3 2 1 0 Valores, actitudes y normas Ser Reflexiona permanentemente sobre la realidady genera estrategias investigativas, conoce las características básicas del paradigma en programación orienta a objetos (POO) tales como clases, atributos, métodos, miembros, instancias, objetos, herencia, polimorfismoy encapsulaciónque sean aplicados en situaciones problemas para implementar el desarrollodel aplicativo respectivo conforme a los requerimientos del usuarioylos Considera criterios que le permitenresolver problemas de diversa índole ymayor complejidad, conoce las características básicas del paradigma en programaciónorienta a objetos (POO) tales como clases, atributos, métodos, miembros, instancias, objetos, herencia, polimorfismoy encapsulaciónque sean aplicados en situaciones problemas para implementar el desarrollo del aplicativo respectivo conforme a los requerimientos del usuarioylos estándares de calidad ISO 9000 yde seguridadinformática ISO 27000. Asumiendocon Considera aspectos técnicos que le permiten resolver problemas sencillos, mediante la conoce las características básicas del paradigma en programaciónorienta a objetos (POO) tales como clases, atributos, métodos, miembros, instancias, objetos, herencia, polimorfismoy encapsulaciónque sean aplicados en situaciones problemas para implementar el desarrollo del aplicativo respectivo conforme a los requerimientos del usuarioylos estándares de calidad ISO 9000 yde seguridadinformática ISO 27000. Asumiendocon responsabilidadel Considera nocionessobre ámbito de actuaciónde las competencias a desarrollar, enla conoce las características básicas del paradigma en programaciónorienta a objetos (POO) tales como clases, atributos, métodos, miembros, instancias, objetos, herencia, polimorfismoy encapsulaciónque sean aplicados en situaciones problemas para implementar el desarrollo del aplicativo respectivo conforme a los requerimientos del usuarioylos estándares de calidad ISO 9000 yde seguridadinformática ISO 27000. Asumiendo con responsabilidadel Considera conocimientos previos yexperiencias, mediante el conocimiento de las características básicas del paradigma en programaciónorienta a objetos (POO) tales como clases, atributos, métodos, miembros, instancias, objetos, herencia, polimorfismoy encapsulaciónque sean aplicados en situaciones problemas para implementar el desarrollo del aplicativo respectivo conforme a los requerimientos del usuarioylos estándares de calidad ISO 9000 yde seguridadinformática ISO 27000 Asumiendocon responsabilidadel desarrollode muypocas Considera de manera aislada nociones, mediante el conocimientode las características básicas del paradigma en programación orienta a objetos (POO) tales como clases, atributos, métodos, miembros, instancias, objetos, herencia, polimorfismoy encapsulaciónque sean aplicados en situaciones problemas para implementar el desarrollodel aplicativo respectivo
  2. 2. Ing. Yohany Ortiz/ Facultad de Ingeniería/ 2018-1 estándares de calidad ISO 9000 y de seguridadinformática ISO 27000.Asumiendo con responsabilidad el desarrollode todas las actividades propuestas. responsabilidadel desarrollode la mayoría actividades propuestas. desarrollode algunasde las actividades propuestas. desarrollode pocas de las actividades propuestas. de las actividades propuestas. conforme a los requerimientos del usuarioylos estándares de calidad ISO 9000 y de seguridad informática ISO 27000. Sin asumir con responsabilidad el desarrollo de todas las actividades propuestas. Procedimientos y técnicas Hacer. Implementa permanentemente soluciones adecuadas, mediante estrategias investigativas, creativas, mediante el conocimientode las características básicas del paradigma en programaciónorienta a objetos (POO) tales como clases, atributos, métodos, miembros, instancias, objetos, herencia, polimorfismoy encapsulaciónque sean aplicados en situaciones problemas para implementar el desarrollodel aplicativo respectivo conforme a los requerimientos del usuarioylos estándares de calidad ISO 9000 y de seguridadinformática ISO 27000. Mediante la solución correcta y completa integral de los problemas relacionados con desarrollode software. Implementa soluciones adecuadas, que le permitenresolver problemas de diversa índole ymayor complejidad, mediante el conocimientode las características básicas del paradigma en programaciónorienta a objetos (POO) tales como clases, atributos, métodos, miembros, instancias, objetos, herencia, polimorfismoy encapsulaciónque sean aplicados en situaciones problemas para implementar el desarrollo del aplicativo respectivo conforme a los requerimientos del usuarioylos estándares de calidad ISO 9000 yde seguridadinformática ISO 27000. Mediante la solución correcta y completa de la mayoría de los problemas relacionados con desarrollode software. Implementa soluciones adecuadas, aplicando elementos técnicos que resuelven problemas simples, mediante el conocimientode las características básicas del paradigma en programaciónorienta a objetos (POO) tales como clases, atributos, métodos, miembros, instancias, objetos, herencia, polimorfismoy encapsulaciónque sean aplicados en situaciones problemas para implementar el desarrollo del aplicativo respectivo conforme a los requerimientos del usuarioylos estándares de calidad ISO 9000 yde seguridadinformática ISO 27000. Mediante la solución correcta y completa de algunos de los problemas relacionados con desarrollode software. Implementa soluciones adecuadas evidenciando nociones en un desempeñobásico, mediante la el conocimientode las características básicas del paradigma en programaciónorienta a objetos (POO) tales como clases, atributos, métodos, miembros, instancias, objetos, herencia, polimorfismoy encapsulaciónque sean aplicados en situaciones problemas para implementar el desarrollo del aplicativo respectivo conforme a los requerimientos del usuarioylos estándares de calidad ISO 9000 yde seguridadinformática ISO 27000. Mediante la solución correcta y completa de pocos de los problemas relacionados con desarrollo de software. Implementa algunas solucionesadecuadas, con conocimientos previos y experiencias, pero sin generar una estructura, la el conocimientode las características básicas del paradigma en programaciónorienta a objetos (POO) tales como clases, atributos, métodos, miembros, instancias, objetos, herencia, polimorfismoy encapsulaciónque sean aplicados en situaciones problemas para implementar el desarrollo del aplicativo respectivo conforme a los requerimientos del usuarioylos estándares de calidad ISO 9000 yde seguridadinformática ISO 27000. Mediante la solución correcta y completa de muypocos de los problemas relacionados con desarrollode software. Implementa de forma aislada solucionescon nociones generales mediante el conocimientode las características básicas del paradigma en programación orienta a objetos (POO) tales como clases, atributos, métodos, miembros, instancias, objetos, herencia, polimorfismoy encapsulaciónque sean aplicados en situaciones problemas para implementar el desarrollodel aplicativo respectivo conforme a los requerimientos del usuarioylos estándares de calidad ISO 9000 y de seguridad informática ISO 27000.Sin lograr la solución correcta y completa de pocos de los problemas
  3. 3. Ing. Yohany Ortiz/ Facultad de Ingeniería/ 2018-1 relacionados con desarrollode software. Conocimientos factuales, nociones, proposiciones, conceptos y categorías Conocer. Establece permanentemente los elementos estructurales actuales, generando estrategias investigativas y creativas, mediante el conocimientode las características básicas del paradigma en programaciónorienta a objetos (POO) tales como clases, atributos, métodos, miembros, instancias, objetos, herencia, polimorfismoy encapsulaciónque sean aplicados en situaciones problemas para implementar el desarrollodel aplicativo respectivo conforme a los requerimientos del usuarioylos estándares de calidad ISO 9000 y de seguridadinformática ISO 27000. Comprendiendo íntegramente los conceptos fundamentalesde análisis, simplificación e implementaciónde desarrollode software. Establece los elementos estructurales actuales, empleandocriterios con soportes de investigación de mayor complejidad, mediante el conocimiento de las características básicas del paradigma en programaciónorienta a objetos (POO) tales como clases, atributos, métodos, miembros, instancias, objetos, herencia, polimorfismoy encapsulaciónque sean aplicados en situaciones problemas para implementar el desarrollo del aplicativo respectivo conforme a los requerimientos del usuarioylos estándares de calidad ISO 9000 yde seguridadinformática ISO 27000.Comprendiendo la mayoría de los conceptos fundamentalesde análisis, simplificación e implementaciónde desarrollode software. Establece los elementos estructurales actuales, aplicandoconceptos técnicos que resuelven problemas simplesde los procesos, mediante el conocimientode las características básicas del paradigma en programaciónorienta a objetos (POO) tales como clases, atributos, métodos, miembros, instancias, objetos, herencia, polimorfismoy encapsulaciónque sean aplicados en situaciones problemas para implementar el desarrollo del aplicativo respectivo conforme a los requerimientos del usuarioylos estándares de calidad ISO 9000 yde seguridadinformática ISO 27000.Comprendiendo algunos de los conceptos fundamentalesde análisis, simplificación e implementaciónde desarrollode software. Establece los elementos estructurales actuales, evidenciandoconceptos básicos, mediante el conocimientode las características básicas del paradigma en programaciónorienta a objetos (POO) tales como clases, atributos, métodos, miembros, instancias, objetos, herencia, polimorfismoy encapsulaciónque sean aplicados en situaciones problemas para implementar el desarrollo del aplicativo respectivo conforme a los requerimientos del usuarioylos estándares de calidad ISO 9000 yde seguridadinformática ISO 27000.Comprendiendo pocos de los conceptos fundamentalesde análisis, simplificación e implementaciónde desarrollode software. Establece los elementos estructurales actuales, con conceptos previos y experiencias, pero sin generar una estructura, mediante el conocimiento de las características básicas del paradigma en programaciónorienta a objetos (POO) tales como clases, atributos, métodos, miembros, instancias, objetos, herencia, polimorfismoy encapsulaciónque sean aplicados en situaciones problemas para implementar el desarrollo del aplicativo respectivo conforme a los requerimientos del usuarioylos estándares de calidad ISO 9000 yde seguridadinformática ISO 27000.Comprendiendo muypocos de los conceptos fundamentales de análisis, simplificación e implementaciónde desarrollode software. Establece de forma aislada los elementos estructurales actuales, con nociones generales, mediante el conocimientode las características básicas del paradigma en programación orienta a objetos (POO) tales como clases, atributos, métodos, miembros, instancias, objetos, herencia, polimorfismoy encapsulaciónque sean aplicados en situaciones problemas para implementar el desarrollodel aplicativo respectivo conforme a los requerimientos del usuarioylos estándares de calidad ISO 9000 y de seguridad informática ISO 27000. Sin lograr una comprensión de pocos de los conceptos fundamentalesde análisis, simplificación e implementaciónde desarrollode software.
  4. 4. Ing. Yohany Ortiz/ Facultad de Ingeniería/ 2018-1

×