Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
YOHANA PE�A C.I:19422.731 ESCUELA 45
EL TALENTO HUMANO ES UNO DE LOS RECURSOS MAS DELICADOS DENTRO DE UNA ORGANIZACI�N PERO ES EL MAS IMPORTANTE, DE SU DESEMPE...
ES LA BUENA GESTION O EL BUEN FUNCIONAMIENTO DE LOS RECURSOS HUMANOS O TALENTO HUMANO QUE SE DESEMPE�AN DENTRO DE UNA EMPR...
PLANIFICAR LOS REQUERIMIENTOS DE LOS RECURSOS HUMANOS. ANALIZAR EL PUESTO DETALLADO PARA LOGRAR UN PERFIL CORRECTO. PROMOV...
ADQUISICION A TRAV�S DE DIVERSAS TECNICAS DE CONTRATACI�N. DESARROLLO A TRAVES DE CAPAPCITACION Y GARANTIZANDO UNA CARRERA...
ANALIZA, MIDE Y EVALUA LAS POLITICAS PRACTICAS QUE CREAN VALOR ECONOMICO AL PERSONAL SE LE CONSIDERA COMO UN ELEMENTO DE N...
LA IMPORTANCIA DE LOS RECURSOS HUMANOS ES TAN IMPPORTANTE DENTRO DE UNA ORGANIZACI�N TANTO O IGUAL QUE CUALQUIER OTRO DEPA...
LA EFICIENCIA EMPRESARIAL PRODUCE EL �XITO Y QUE ESTA EFICIENCIA SE CONSIGUE CUANDO HAY UN EQUILIBRIO ENTRE LOS PUNTOS IMP...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Importancia de los rrhh

10 views

Published on

YOHANA PEÑA
IMPORTANCIA DE LOS RRHH

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Importancia de los rrhh

  1. 1. YOHANA PE�A C.I:19422.731 ESCUELA 45
  2. 2. EL TALENTO HUMANO ES UNO DE LOS RECURSOS MAS DELICADOS DENTRO DE UNA ORGANIZACI�N PERO ES EL MAS IMPORTANTE, DE SU DESEMPE�O DEPENDE LA CALIDAD Y LA EFICIENCIA DE LA PRODUCTIVIDAD DE CUALQUIER EMPRESA U ORGANIZACI�N SIN DEPENDER EL TAMA�O O TIPO DE SERVICIO.
  3. 3. ES LA BUENA GESTION O EL BUEN FUNCIONAMIENTO DE LOS RECURSOS HUMANOS O TALENTO HUMANO QUE SE DESEMPE�AN DENTRO DE UNA EMPRESA, LO CUAL ESTO INDICA EL NIVEL DE �XITO DE ELLA.
  4. 4. PLANIFICAR LOS REQUERIMIENTOS DE LOS RECURSOS HUMANOS. ANALIZAR EL PUESTO DETALLADO PARA LOGRAR UN PERFIL CORRECTO. PROMOVER LA MEJOR FUENTE DE RECLUTAMIENTO. REALIZAR UNA PRESELECCION DE MANERA DETALLADA. REALIZAR LA ENTREVISTA Y RECLUTAR A LOS QUE MAS SE APAGUEN A LAS NECESIDADES DEL PUESTO
  5. 5. ADQUISICION A TRAV�S DE DIVERSAS TECNICAS DE CONTRATACI�N. DESARROLLO A TRAVES DE CAPAPCITACION Y GARANTIZANDO UNA CARRERA EN ASCENSO DONDE SE LE GARANTIZA A LA PERSONA UN CRECIMIENTO GLOBAL. RETENCION A TRAVES DE LA MOTIVACION Y VARIOS INCENTIVOS QUE HAGAN SENTIR A LA PERSONA PARTE FUNDAMENTAL EN LA EMPRESA.
  6. 6. ANALIZA, MIDE Y EVALUA LAS POLITICAS PRACTICAS QUE CREAN VALOR ECONOMICO AL PERSONAL SE LE CONSIDERA COMO UN ELEMENTO DE NIVEL ESTRATEGICO ES UN ENFOQUE DE ADMINISTRACION DE RECURSOS HUMANOS ADMINISTRACION DEL CAPITAL HUMANO. PRODUCE UN VALOR ECONOMICO
  7. 7. LA IMPORTANCIA DE LOS RECURSOS HUMANOS ES TAN IMPPORTANTE DENTRO DE UNA ORGANIZACI�N TANTO O IGUAL QUE CUALQUIER OTRO DEPARTAMENTO, PUES DANDOLE EL VALOR Y EL SIGNIFICADO QUE TIENE SE PUEDE OBTENER LOS AVENCES, LOGROS Y OBJETIVOS ALCANZAR DE MANERA EXITOSA.
  8. 8. LA EFICIENCIA EMPRESARIAL PRODUCE EL �XITO Y QUE ESTA EFICIENCIA SE CONSIGUE CUANDO HAY UN EQUILIBRIO ENTRE LOS PUNTOS IMPORTANTES DENTRO DE UNA ORGANIZACI�N COMO SON: *EL FUNCIONAMIENTO CORRECTO. *EL PERSONAL MOTIVADO. *EL DESARROLLAR LAS PRACTICAS DE ALTO RENDIMIENTO EN LOS RECURSOS HUMANOS. EL 80% DE UNA EMPRESA DEPENDE DEL TALENTO HUMANO, POR ESO SE DEBE CUIDAR, VALORAR Y CULTIVAR.

×