Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3

Garden maintenance services walsall

Jan. 27, 2022
0 likes 0 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Business

Welcome to Gill's Building Supplies, Get the building painting & decorating services in Walsall. We offer the best services for Ironmongery, garden maintenance, plasterboard and insulation, tools and tool hire, building materials and building decorative aggregates in Walsall.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) M.J. Fievre
(4/5)
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
(4.5/5)
Free
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(4.5/5)
Free
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(4.5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wanlin Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Just Work: How to Root Out Bias, Prejudice, and Bullying to Build a Kick-Ass Culture of Inclusivity Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free

Garden maintenance services walsall

  1. 1. GREAT VALUE, EXCELLENT SERVICE Our family-run business has been supplying landscaping and building projects across the West Midlands for over 30 years. We take pride in servicing all our customers; from DIYers and self- builders, through to large trade firms. The knowledge of our staff, the 60,000ft2 of stock at our Walsall and Aldridge sites, and one of the largest, most flexible fleets of vehicles around make us the no.1 supplier in the area. Visit us in-store, email, or call us for immediate delivery. CALL AND COLLECT If you’d rather collect in person, why not let us take the load. Simply call or email ahead, and we’ll load your order straight into your car or truck when you arrive. DECORATIVE AND COMMERCIAL PAVING From traditional to contemporary, we stock a large range of paving to suit all budgets and tastes. Ready for delivery now. BLOCK PAVING We hold a vast array of decorative and commercial block paving to suit all budgets and tastes. Call us for delivery today. DECORATIVE AGGREGATES We hold huge stocks, from loose materials through to bulk for immediate delivery, as well as smaller bags for take away, NATURAL STONE AND PORCELAIN PAVING From riven sandstone to large format porcelain, our products are of the best quality and value, and are all ethically sourced. BUILDING MATERIALS We have what you need to get the job done, from cement to plaster, and sand to blocks. BRICKS We hold a large range of bricks from various suppliers for immediate delivery or collection. We are also based next to one of the countries largest brick manufacturers. PLASTERBOARD AND INSULATION
  2. 2. We stock a large range of plasterboard, general loft insulation and more specialist fire protection products. FENCING/SHEDS/DECKING We are proud to be one of the region’s largest suppliers of fencing products. Give us a call or pop in to store and we will have what you need. DECORATIVE SLEEPERS New or old? You decide. The important thing with these heavy sleepers is we can deliver great quality to you today! BARK/TOPSOIL/COMPOST We have loose bark and topsoil in stock, in addition to bags of compost, bark and topsoil. All of which are available for easy collection and delivery. TIMBER We stock sawn, kiln-dried, rough tanilised – you name it, we have it. Give us a call or come in to the store and pick up what you need today. FLOGAS As your local Flo-Gas stockist we always have enough in stock to fire your BBQ or heat your home. Let our friendly staff help assist you in getting the heat back to your life! PAINTING & DECORATING We supply the trade and DIYers with quality trade paints, wood treatments and general decorating supplies. We only stock the most trusted brands at the best possible prices. PLUMBING Come into store for all of you general plumbing needs – you’ll be amazed at the supplies we have, just when you need them. ELECTRICAL
  3. 3. We stock all of your general electrical requirements – we have everything you need to get your spark back. TOOLS AND TOOL HIRE We have the tools to get the job done – come in to select from our large range of great value hand tools or ask about hiring larger tools. GARDEN MAINTENANCE From lawn care to general tools, we have all you need to ensure your garden looks perfect. IRONMONGERY A large selection of products including door handles, door furniture, locks, bolts and kitchen handles. GET IN TOUCH OR VISIT US NOW Gill’s Building and Garden Supplies, Unit 75, Brickyard Road, Walsall, WS9 8SR 01922 452221 01922 452266 https://gillsbuildingsupplies.com/

×