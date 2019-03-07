Download PDF Normal People: A Novel

Normal People: A Novel by Sally Rooney

















Book details







Title: Normal People: A Novel

Author: Sally Rooney

Pages: 272

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781984822178

Publisher: Crown/Archetype









Description



Normal People by Sally Rooney LONGLISTED FOR THE 2018 MAN BOOKER PRIZE



A wondrous and wise coming-of-age love story from the celebrated author of Conversations with Friends



At school Connell and Marianne pretend not to know each other. He’s popular and well-adjusted, star of the school football team, while she is lonely, proud and intensely private. But when Connell comes to pick his mother up from her job at Marianne’s house, a strange and indelible connection grows between the two teenagers—one they are determined to conceal.

A year later, they’re both studying at Trinity College in Dublin. Marianne has found her feet in a new social world while Connell hangs at the sidelines, shy and uncertain. Throughout their years at university, Marianne and Connell circle one another, straying toward other people and possibilities but always magnetically, irresistibly drawn back together. And as she veers into self-destruction and he begins to search for meaning elsewhere, each must confront how far they are willing to go to save the other.

Sally Rooney brings her brilliant psychological acuity and perfectly spare prose to a story that explores the subtleties of class, the electricity of first love, and the complex entanglements of family and friendship.













Links for download book

Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI



CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK

















Fans love new book EPUB Normal People: A Novel By Sally Rooney PDF Download. Torrent EPUB Normal People: A Novel By Sally Rooney PDF Download and online reading may begin. Today I'm sharing to youNormal People: A Novel EPUB PDF Download Read Sally Rooneyand this ebook is ready for read and download. EPUB Normal People: A Novel By Sally Rooney PDF Download View and read for free. Download from the publisher PDF Normal People: A Novel by Sally Rooney EPUB Download iBooks on your Mac or iOS device. Best book torrent sites Download it here and read it on your Kindle device. Read without downloading EPUB Normal People: A Novel By Sally Rooney PDF Download Book Format PDF EPUB Kindle. HQ EPUB/MOBI/KINDLE/PDF/Doc Read EPUB Normal People: A Novel By Sally Rooney PDF Download