Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Eliza: The Story of Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton by Margaret McNamara, Esme Shapiro, Phillipa Soo
Book details Title: Eliza: The Story of Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton Author: Margaret McNamara, Esme Shapiro, Phillipa Soo ...
Description Eliza: The Story of Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton by Margaret McNamara, Esme Shapiro For fans of the musical Ham...
Links for download book Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK
Overview Eliza: The Story of Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton by Margaret McNamara, Esme Shapiro For fans of the musical Hamilt...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[Pdf/ePub] Eliza: The Story of Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton by Margaret McNamara, Esme Shapiro, Phillipa Soo download ebook

6 views

Published on

Eliza: The Story of Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton by Margaret McNamara, Esme Shapiro, Phillipa Soo








Book details



Title: Eliza: The Story of Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton
Author: Margaret McNamara, Esme Shapiro, Phillipa Soo
Pages: 48
Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
ISBN: 9781524765880
Publisher: Random House Children&#039;s Books




Description

Eliza: The Story of Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton by Margaret McNamara, Esme Shapiro For fans of the musical Hamilton, here is a stunning picture book biography about Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton, American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton&#039;s extraordinary wife and an important figure in her own right.

We all know the story of scrappy Alexander Hamilton and his rise in American politics--but how much do we know about his workmate, inspiration, and stabilizing force, Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton? Margaret McNamara employs the letter-writing style of the period to tell the story of Eliza Hamilton, who was born into a family of considerable wealth, power, and influence in Albany, New York, in 1757. Eliza was expected to marry into a similarly powerful family . . . until she met and fell in love with the charismatic Hamilton. She stood by him throughout his tumultuous life, and after his death, she single-handedly collected his papers and preserved them for historians and musical-theater writers of the future. Eliza outlived Hamilton by fifty years; during that time she founded the first orphanage in New York State, raised funds for the Washington Monument, and kept the flame of her husband&#039;s memory and achievements alive. Featuring Esme Shapiro&#039;s exquisite, thoroughly researched art, which mirrors paintings from 18th-century America, this is a beautiful and informative biography with extensive back matter.






Links for download book
Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK






Overview
Eliza: The Story of Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton by Margaret McNamara, Esme Shapiro For fans of the musical Hamilton, here is a stunning picture book biography about Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton, American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton's extraordinary wife and an important figure in her own right.

We all know the story of scrappy Alexander Hamilton and his rise in American politics--but how much do we know about his workmate, inspiration, and stabilizing force, Elizabeth Schuyler Hamil

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[Pdf/ePub] Eliza: The Story of Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton by Margaret McNamara, Esme Shapiro, Phillipa Soo download ebook

  1. 1. Eliza: The Story of Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton by Margaret McNamara, Esme Shapiro, Phillipa Soo
  2. 2. Book details Title: Eliza: The Story of Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton Author: Margaret McNamara, Esme Shapiro, Phillipa Soo Pages: 48 Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI ISBN: 9781524765880 Publisher: Random House Children's Books
  3. 3. Description Eliza: The Story of Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton by Margaret McNamara, Esme Shapiro For fans of the musical Hamilton, here is a stunning picture book biography about Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton, American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton's extraordinary wife and an important figure in her own right. We all know the story of scrappy Alexander Hamilton and his rise in American politics--but how much do we know about his workmate, inspiration, and stabilizing force, Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton? Margaret McNamara employs the letter-writing style of the period to tell the story of Eliza Hamilton, who was born into a family of considerable wealth, power, and influence in Albany, New York, in 1757. Eliza was expected to marry into a similarly powerful family . . . until she met and fell in love with the charismatic Hamilton. She stood by him throughout his tumultuous life, and after his death, she single-handedly collected his papers and preserved them for historians and musical-theater writers of the future. Eliza outlived Hamilton by fifty years; during that time she founded the first orphanage in New York State, raised funds for the Washington Monument, and kept the flame of her husband's memory and achievements alive. Featuring Esme Shapiro's exquisite, thoroughly researched art, which mirrors paintings from 18th-century America, this is a beautiful and informative biography with extensive back matter.
  4. 4. Links for download book Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK
  5. 5. Overview Eliza: The Story of Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton by Margaret McNamara, Esme Shapiro For fans of the musical Hamilton, here is a stunning picture book biography about Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton, American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton's extraordinary wife and an important figure in her own right. We all know the story of scrappy Alexander Hamilton and his rise in American politics-- but how much do we know about his workmate, inspiration, and stabilizing force, Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton? Margaret McNamara employs the letter-writing style of the period to tell the story of Eliza Hamilton, who was born into a family of considerable wealth, power, and influence in Albany, New York, in 1757. Eliza was expected to marry into a similarly powerful family . . . until she met and fell in love with the charismatic Hamilton. She stood by him throughout his tumultuous life, and after his death, she single-handedly collected his papers and preserved them for historians and musical-theater writers of the future. Eliza outlived Hamilton by fifty years; during that time she founded the first orphanage in New York State, raised funds for the Washington Monument, and kept the flame of her husband's memory and achievements alive. Featuring Esme Shapiro's exquisite, thoroughly researched art, which mirrors paintings from 18th-century America, this is a beautiful and informative biography with extensive back matter.

×