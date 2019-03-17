Eliza: The Story of Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton by Margaret McNamara, Esme Shapiro, Phillipa Soo

















Title: Eliza: The Story of Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton

Author: Margaret McNamara, Esme Shapiro, Phillipa Soo

Pages: 48

ISBN: 9781524765880

Publisher: Random House Children's Books









Description



Eliza: The Story of Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton by Margaret McNamara, Esme Shapiro For fans of the musical Hamilton, here is a stunning picture book biography about Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton, American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton's extraordinary wife and an important figure in her own right.



We all know the story of scrappy Alexander Hamilton and his rise in American politics--but how much do we know about his workmate, inspiration, and stabilizing force, Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton? Margaret McNamara employs the letter-writing style of the period to tell the story of Eliza Hamilton, who was born into a family of considerable wealth, power, and influence in Albany, New York, in 1757. Eliza was expected to marry into a similarly powerful family . . . until she met and fell in love with the charismatic Hamilton. She stood by him throughout his tumultuous life, and after his death, she single-handedly collected his papers and preserved them for historians and musical-theater writers of the future. Eliza outlived Hamilton by fifty years; during that time she founded the first orphanage in New York State, raised funds for the Washington Monument, and kept the flame of her husband's memory and achievements alive. Featuring Esme Shapiro's exquisite, thoroughly researched art, which mirrors paintings from 18th-century America, this is a beautiful and informative biography with extensive back matter.













