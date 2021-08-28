Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular Para la Educación Superior Ciencia y Tecnología Instituto ...
La Ingeniería es un Arte que se ha desarrollado paralelamente a la humanidad, acompañando la variación de las necesidades ...
La variable a analizar puede ser la medición de un peso de material, temperatura o distancia kilométrica de un planeta a o...
cuando los hombres dejaron de ser nómadas, y vivieron en un lugar fijo para poder cultivar sus productos y criar animales ...
De todas las pirámides, la del faraón Keops fue la mayor. La Gran Pirámide, como se le conoce ahora, tenía 230.4 m por lad...
Los romanos utilizaron principios simples, trabajo de esclavos y tiempo para producir extensas mejoras prácticas en benefi...
Luego de la caída del Imperio Romano, alrededor del año 200 D.C el desarrollo en la ingeniería migró a India y China. Los ...
Otro evento importante, fue la invención del reloj de cuerda. Hacia 1500 D.C. El inventor Alemán Peter Henlein inventó el ...
posibles soluciones, aquella que funcione de manera más satisfactoria. Esta profesión está fundamentada en conocimiento la...
ambientes fabriles y de servicios. Se considera también el surgimiento de nuevas prácticas administrativas y laborales, es...
Niebel, B (2009): Ingenieria Industrial. Métodos, estándares y diseños de trabajo. Mc Graw Hill. Lanham, Nueva York Valenc...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Engineering
Aug. 28, 2021
62 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Tarea 1 20%

Download to read offline

Engineering
Aug. 28, 2021
62 views

Análisis de línea de tiempo de la ingeniería

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(4.5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(2/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4/5)
Free
On War: With linked Table of Contents Carl von Clausewitz
(4.5/5)
Free
Wizard:: The Life and Times of Nikolas Tesla Marc Seifer
(3/5)
Free
Carrying the Fire: 50th Anniversary Edition Michael Collins
(4.5/5)
Free
Ninety Percent of Everything: Inside Shipping, the Invisible Industry That Puts Clothes on Your Back, Gas in Your Car, and Food on Your Plate Rose George
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(0/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
(5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(2.5/5)
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Tarea 1 20%

  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular Para la Educación Superior Ciencia y Tecnología Instituto Universitario Politécnico Santiago Mariño Extensión Maracay Ing.- Electrónica Ética y Deontología Actividad I Segundo corte Facilitador: Autor: Patricia Márquez Franklin Frias CI: 19608870 Maracay 28 de Agosto de 2021
  2. 2. La Ingeniería es un Arte que se ha desarrollado paralelamente a la humanidad, acompañando la variación de las necesidades humanas en torno a la cultura material. Por otra parte, Ciencia y Tecnología han sido, y siguen siendo, herramientas mediante las cuales el Arte de la Ingeniería ha creado productos, procesos y servicios que han satisfecho las necesidades del ser humano. Tanto el desarrollo de la Ciencia como de la Tecnología y de la Ingeniería, han marcado períodos de la humanidad signados por las características intrínsecas de los objetos inanimados. Fuego, madera, hierro, bronce, industria, etc., han establecido marcas históricas reconocidas con posibilidades utilización y de administrarlos. Más que con el conocimiento propio de ellos. Obviamente que es necesario el conocimiento que proporciona la ciencia, pero es la ingeniería la que crea, día a día, el entorno donde se desenvuelve el ser humano. Los períodos históricos fueron marcados por lo que se creó y no por los conocimientos implicados, aunque éstos fueran indispensables en algunos casos. La ingeniería es una rama de desarrollo humano que ha hecho avanzar a la humanidad en transcurso del tiempo. Valencia (2000) en la revista facultad de ingeniería narra: Ingeniería es el conjunto de conocimientos teóricos, de conocimientos empíricos y de prácticas, que se aplican profesionalmente para disponer de las fuerzas y los recursos naturales, y de los objetos, los materiales y los sistemas hechos por el hombre para diseñar, construir, operar equipos, instalaciones, bienes y servicios con fines económicos, dentro de un contexto social dado, y exigiendo un nivel de capacitación científica y técnica… Definición adaptable dada la anterior paráfrasis para el desarrollo de la actividad; sin embargo, adoptando conceptos del Diccionario de la Real Academia Española, RAE (2021) define como: “conjunto de conocimientos orientados a la invención y utilización de técnicas para el aprovechamiento de los recursos industriales o para la actividad industrial” Esta rama de la ciencia es imprescindible para el mundo moderno; la misma aporta soluciones específicas para determinados problemas según el requerimiento del área; el cual surge de la necesidad de lograr la transformación de un material primo a un producto o el cálculo de variables para la comprensión de una singularidad natural.
  3. 3. La variable a analizar puede ser la medición de un peso de material, temperatura o distancia kilométrica de un planeta a otro. No obstante, también se crea soluciones con la fabricación de equipos o materiales mediante materias primas (dicho anteriormente) para una función imprescindible para tareas u otras labores íntegras en la sociedad. En 1828 el arquitecto británico Thomas Tredgold, presidente de la Institution of Civil Engineers, llamo la ingeniería como el “arte de dirigir las fuerzas de la naturaleza y usarlas para el benéfico del hombre” Se tiene como idea de ingeniero al comisionado que otorga especificaciones preliminares de materiales, dispositivos, pronostica desde costos correspondientes a la terminación un diseño y fabricación de un material. En el periodo de diseño, se utiliza conocimientos e inventiva para idear una variedad posible de soluciones. Este también investiga métodos de obtención de datos con la finalidad de tener resultados sólidos para la fabricación o estudio de componentes u variables. La historia de la civilización es en cierto modo, la de la ingeniería: largo y arduo esfuerzo para hacer que las fuerzas de la naturaleza trabajen en bien del hombre. Esta se concibe como milenaria mucho antes del intento de comprender y anexar una definición. Es concebida tan antigua como la humanidad misma; Los primeros hombres utilizaron algunos principios de la ingeniería para conseguir sus alimentos, pieles y construir armas de defensa como hachas, puntas de lanzas, martillos, entre otros. Claramente no se puede concebir como ingeniero a los primeros humanos, pues ingeniero es quien ejerce la ingeniería ya que construye y concreta ingenios de todo tipo. Valencia (200) narra: La palabra ingeniero nace en la edad media para designar a los constructores de ingenios, aunque junto con el sacerdocio y la milicia, la ingeniería fue de las primeras profesiones en aparecer. DESARROLLO HISTÓRICO El desarrollo de la ingeniería está asociada al comienzo de la civilización humana con la revolución agrícola y producción de alimentos(año 6000 - 3000 A.C.),
  4. 4. cuando los hombres dejaron de ser nómadas, y vivieron en un lugar fijo para poder cultivar sus productos y criar animales comestibles; y adicionalmente, con la aparición de la sociedad urbana (3000-2000 A.C) Los primeros ingenieros fueron arquitectos, que construyeron muros para proteger las ciudades, ingenios y edificios. Luego, los especialistas en irrigación, encargados de facilitar el riego de las cosechas. Mediante los ataques frecuentes a cosechas debido a problemas sociales, aparecen los ingenieros Militares encargados de defender las zonas de cosecha y las ciudades. Se considera que los comienzos de la ingeniería ocurrió en Asia menor o África, con el afianzamiento de las revoluciones, anteriormente mencionadas, ampliaron progresivamente la eficacia productiva del trabajo humano; así se inició el flujo inicial de la ingeniería que provocó alteraciones institucionales en los modos de relación entre hombres. . La administración en ciudades centrales y comercio adoptaron diferentes profesiones como soldados, administradores, entre otros. Quienes se podrían llamar ingenieros son los escribas o artesanos que laboraban en esos periodos de tiempo. en el tiempo. INGENIERÍA EGIPCIA Los egipcios realizaron algunas de las obras más grandiosas de la ingeniería, como el muro de la ciudad de Menfis. Esta antigua capital estaba aproximadamente a 19 Km. al norte de donde está El Cairo en la actualidad. Tiempo después de construir el muro, Kanofer, arquitecto real de Menfis, tuvo un hijo a quien llamó Imhotep, a quien los historiadores consideran como el primer ingeniero conocido. Fue su fama más como arquitecto que como ingeniero, aunque en sus realizaciones entran elementos de la ingeniería.
  5. 5. De todas las pirámides, la del faraón Keops fue la mayor. La Gran Pirámide, como se le conoce ahora, tenía 230.4 m por lado en la base cuadrada y originalmente medía 146.3 m de altura. Contenía unos 2 300 000 bloques de piedra, de cerca de 1.1 toneladas en promedio. INGENIERÍA MESOPOTÁMICA Cultura que floreció junto al agua. Se desarrolló en el norte de Irán, entre el río Tigris y el Eufrates. Los griegos llamaron a esta tierra Mesopotamia "la tierra entre los ríos", a pesar que la sociedad egipcia destacaó en el arte de construir con piedra, gran parte de la ciencia, ingeniería, religión y comercio actuales provienen tanto de Irán como de Egipto. INGENIERÍA GRIEGA Según Valencia (2000) señala que La ciencia griega nace entre 600 y 300 AC. La sociedad griega era consideraba el epicentro del saber; primero a la isla de Creta y luego a la antigua ciudad de Micenas, Grecia. Sus sistemas de distribución de agua e irrigación siguieron el patrón de los egipcios, pero mejoraron materiales y labor. Los ingenieros de este periodo se conocían mejor por el uso y desarrollo de ideas ajenas que por su creatividad e inventiva. Aproximadamente en 440 a. de A.C., Pendes contrató arquitectos para que construyeran templos en la Acrópolis, monte rocoso que miraba a la ciudad de Atenas. Un sendero por la ladera occidental llevaba a través de un inmenso portal conocido como Los Propóleos, hasta la cima. Las vigas de mármol del cielo raso de esta estructura estaban reforzadas con hierro forjado, lo que constituye el primer uso conocido del metal como componente en el diseño de un edificio. Las escalinatas de acceso al Partenón, otro de los edificios clásicos de la antigua Grecia, no son horizontales. Los escalones se curvan hacia arriba, al centro, para dar la ilusión óptica de ser horizontales. En la construcción actual de puentes se toma en cuenta generalmente el hecho de que los que se curvan hacia arriba dan impresión de seguridad, en tanto que los horizontales parecen pandearse por el centro. INGENIERÍA ROMANA
  6. 6. Los romanos utilizaron principios simples, trabajo de esclavos y tiempo para producir extensas mejoras prácticas en beneficio del Imperio Romano. A comparación con las de los griegos, las contribuciones romanas a la ciencia fueron limitadas. La ingeniería romana estaba basada en hechos precedidos, sin embargo, se les puede juzgar como los mejores ingenieros de la antigüedad a pesar de no poseer originalidad. La mayor contribución fue la ingeniería romana civil, especialmente en el diseño y construcción de obras permanentes tales como acueductos, carreteras, puentes y edificios públicos. Una excepción fue la ingeniería militar. La innovación resaltante de los arquitectos de esa época fue la reinvención de la calefacción doméstica central indirecta. El aporte de la ingeniería romana significativa está fundamentada en la construcción de carreteras, principalmente por dos razones: una, que se creía que la comunicación era esencial para conservar un imperio en expansión, y la otra, porque se creía que una carretera bien construida duraría mucho tiempo con un mínimo de mantenimiento. Se sabe que las carreteras romanas duraban hasta cien años antes de que necesitaran reparaciones mayores. Es apenas hasta fechas recientes que la construcción de carreteras ha vuelto a la base de "alto costo inicial - poco mantenimiento". Los acueductos romanos se construyeron siguiendo esencialmente el mismo diseño, que usaba arcos semicirculares de piedra montados sobre una hilera de pilares. Cuando un acueducto cruzaba una cañada, con frecuencia requería niveles múltiples de arcos. Uno de los mejor conservados de la actualidad es el Pont du Gard en Nimes, Francia, que tiene tres niveles. El nivel inferior también tenía una carretera. Los romanos usaron tubería de plomo y luego comenzaron a sospechar que no eran salubre. Sin embargo, el envenenamiento por plomo no se diagnosticó específicamente sino hasta que Benjamín Franklin escribió una carta en 1768 relativa a su uso. INGENIERÍA ORIENTAL
  7. 7. Luego de la caída del Imperio Romano, alrededor del año 200 D.C el desarrollo en la ingeniería migró a India y China. Los antiguos hindúes eran diestros en el manejo del hierro y poseían el secreto para fabricar buen acero desde antes de los tiempos de los romanos. Austria e India fueron los dos centros siderúrgicos principales cuando estaba en su apogeo el Imperio Romano. Rápidamente, los forjadores sirios usaron lingotes de acero indio en Damasco para forjar las hojas de espadas damasquinas. Era uno de los pocos aceros verdaderamente superiores de entonces. Durante unos dos siglos, la capital mundial de la ciencia fue Jundishapur, India. Un monje de Mesopotámica llamado Severo Sebokht dio a conocer a la civilización occidental el sistema numérico indio, que desde entonces hemos llamado números arábigos. La obra de ingeniería prominente bajo la arquitectura oriental fue la Gran Muralla de China. La distancia de un extremo a otro del muro es de aproximadamente 2 240 Km.; sin embargo, hay más de 4 080 Km. de muro en total. Casi toda la muralla tiene aproximadamente 10 m de altura, 8 m de espesor en la base, y se reduce hasta aproximadamente 5 m en la parte superior. A lo largo de esta parte corre un camino pavimentado. Asia desarrolló maquinaria de engranaje desde fechas muy antiguas. Algunos historiadores creen que hacia el año 400 a. de D.C., había engranajes en China. Los chinos fueron los primeros en inventar mecanismos de escape para los relojes INGENIERIA EUROPEA A pesar de que Venecia se enorgullece de sus obras de ingeniería, Florencia tuvo el fl más famoso ingeniero de todos los tiempos Leonardo da Vinci (1452-1519). También considerado como el más grande artista del renacimiento, desarrolló grandes conocimientos en el ámbito de ingeniería y arquitectura que muchos de sus inventos aún se usan en la actualidad. Galileo (1564-1642) fue un hombre de gran versatilidad. Considerado como excelente escritor, artista y músico, también considerado como uno de los principales científicos en este periodo histórico.
  8. 8. Otro evento importante, fue la invención del reloj de cuerda. Hacia 1500 D.C. El inventor Alemán Peter Henlein inventó el reloj de cuerda. También se debe mencionar grandes nombres como Torricelli, Pascal, Fermat, Descartes, Boyle, Hooke, Huygens, Leibniz e Isaac Newton. En esta época se realizaron los primeros intentos para desarrollar la primera máquina de vapor por parte de Papin y Newcomen. Estas primeras máquinas eran muy ineficientes pero marcaron el inicio de las máquinas térmicas como productoras de INGENIERIA DEL SIGLO XX Tres desarrollos de la ingeniería del siglo XIX cambiaron las formas de la vida humana y alteraron la evolución de la histórica. El primero fue la expansión de la revolución industrial, el segundo, el surgimiento de la ingeniería civil como profesión que incluyó la ciencia de la necesidad de la educación científica y técnica como prerrequisito para su práctica. El tercer desarrollo más importante, en correlación al segundo, fue la introducción del método de la ciencia aplicada. El desarrollo de la ingeniería eléctrica, popularizado del motor a combustión interna y la química, originaron la segunda revolución industrial del siglo XX. Que nace así gran cantidad de invenciones destinadas al desarrollo humanístico. Luego se desarrolló la ingeniería en todas sus ramas, como: civil, construcción, transporte, marítima, hidráulica, potencia, sanitaria, mecánica, maquinaria, automotriz, producción, naval, eléctrica, electrónica, microelectrónica, petróleo, entre otros. BENEFICIOS La ingeniería aplica conocimientos y experiencias para que mediante diseños, modelos y técnicas se resuelvan problemas que afectan a la humanidad. También puede entenderse como el arte de tomar decisiones según un conjunto de datos dados, con el fin de obtener solución factible para un cierto problema, entre
  9. 9. posibles soluciones, aquella que funcione de manera más satisfactoria. Esta profesión está fundamentada en conocimiento las ciencias matemáticas y naturales adquirido mediante estudio, experiencia y práctica aplicados a fin de desarrollar formas en que pueda utilizarse de manera económica; materiales y fuerzas naturales en beneficio de la comunidad. En ella, el conocimiento de las matemáticas y ciencias naturales, obtenido mediante estudio, experiencia y práctica, se aplica con juicio para desarrollar formas económicas de utilizar los materiales y las fuerzas de la naturaleza para beneficio de la humanidad y del ambiente. Aspectos fundamentales: 1) Buscar nuevos principios y procesos. 2) El desarrollo – Búsqueda de aplicaciones prácticas al resultado de la investigación 3) La construcción - Planificación del desarrollo del producto. 4) La producción – Elección de procesos para la construcción. 5) Operación - Controlar Producción. 6) Gestión – Análisis de requerimientos del usuario y recomendación de soluciones con la mejor relación calidad / precio. La última etapa de la evolución de la ingeniería es llamada alta eficiencia. Se entiende como el saber que permite hacer mayores labores con menos recursos e incrementos de eficiencia. La inventiva, la precisión, la disminución de la incertidumbre, son los elementos que permiten alcanzar los objetivos. La ingeniería de mayor eficiencia solamente puede conseguirse si los ingenieros tienen contacto cercano con usuarios del producto final. Estas tendencias sugieren un ambiente competitivo para la ingeniería, siendo así una diferente que la actualidad. El surgimiento de las nuevas tecnologías, estimuladas por la competencia, conducirá a nuevos productos y procesos novedosos en los
  10. 10. ambientes fabriles y de servicios. Se considera también el surgimiento de nuevas prácticas administrativas y laborales, estructuras organizativas y métodos de toma de decisión como complementos de estos nuevos productos y procesos. Este avance traerá como desenlace un ambiente altamente competitivo, donde ingenieros necesitarán capacidades significativamente superiores. La publicación de Visionary Manufacturing Challenges for 2020 (1998), brinda aborda temas que tendrán un papel dominante en el desarrollo de ambientes competitivos y escenarios técnicos previstos para, en función del año de publicación, la actualidad. Los autores de este estudio definieron a la fabricación como los procesos, entidades que crean y respaldan productos para clientes. En el desarrollo de esta investigación, se hizo claro que la definición de fabricación se tornara aún más amplia en el futuro conforme emerjan nuevas configuraciones para la emergente empresa fabril y se desdibujen las diferencias entre las industrias de fabricación y las de servicios. El conjunto de estas disposiciones resultan imprescindibles para el ingeniero industrial del futuro, brindándole desenlaces notables respecto de los ambientes cuales trabajará con las capacidades que debería adquirir o desarrollar en la actualidad para ser un participante viable y efectivo en este escenario planteado para años venideros. REFERENCIAS Krick, E(2006): Introduccion a la ingenieria y al diseño en la ingenieria. Editorial Limusa, Mexico DF
  11. 11. Niebel, B (2009): Ingenieria Industrial. Métodos, estándares y diseños de trabajo. Mc Graw Hill. Lanham, Nueva York Valencia, A (2000): Revista facultad de ingenieria. Universidad de Antoquia, Colombia Referencias electrónicas https://www.monografias.com/trabajos71/introduccion- ingenieria/introduccion-ingenieria.shtml

    Be the first to comment

Análisis de línea de tiempo de la ingeniería

Views

Total views

62

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×