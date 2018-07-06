Synnopsis :

This book written by attorneys and published by Davenport Press reviews Texas law and provides ready to use Wills and Estate Planning legal forms for Texas. Estate Planning concerns how to arrange things for and control upon illness or death one s property and money, children and dependants, health care, and more. The 9 ready to use Texas forms in this book (which also can be downloaded free) are: 1) Last Will And Testament (lets one give instructions to on death gift property, choose guardians for children and their property, say if less burdensome legal options can be used, pick an executor to handle affairs, and control other matters), 2) Last Will And Testament (No Guardians) (this form is like the standard Will but has no "Guardians" paragraph since it is meant for people without minor children and also not giving property to any minors), 3) Self-Proving Affidavit (this standard form is often signed with a Will to avoid work of later after death showing a Will was signed correctly (by later finding witnesses to the Will signing or someone familiar with everyone s signatures and having them appear in court)), 4) Medical Power Of Attorney (lets health care instructions be given and person be named to control health care in case one cannot later control own health care), 5) Directive To Physicians And Family Or Surrogates (also called a "Living Will" this form lets one say how health care should stop if clearly in terminal condition near death); 6) Do-Not-Resuscitate (this form can be requested from a doctor when in poor health to show paramedics and others to not try restarting the heart, breathing, or other major actions), 7) Statutory Durable Power of Attorney (lets power over one s money, property, and more be shared with a very trusted person often done so they can help do or manage things), 8) Authorization Agreement For Nonparent Relative (lets broad power over a child including health care and education be shared with child s grandparent, aunt or uncle, or



