New Releases Healing Is Voltage: Healing Eye Diseases Complete

Synnopsis :

Healing Eye Diseases is a part of the Healing is Voltage series. Many eye diseases like macular degeneration, cataracts, glaucoma, and uveitis are believed to be incurable. However, using the Healing is Voltage paradigm, they can be reversed in most cases. This book discusses how it can be done.



Author : MD Jerry L Tennant MD

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-5

Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

Format : PDF

Seller information : MD Jerry L Tennant MD ( 8✮ )

Link Download : https://cbookdownload7.blogspot.fr/?book=1463571933

