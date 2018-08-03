New Releases Healing Is Voltage: Healing Eye Diseases Complete

-
Synnopsis :
Healing Eye Diseases is a part of the Healing is Voltage series. Many eye diseases like macular degeneration, cataracts, glaucoma, and uveitis are believed to be incurable. However, using the Healing is Voltage paradigm, they can be reversed in most cases. This book discusses how it can be done.
Author : MD Jerry L Tennant MD
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-5
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces
Format : PDF
Seller information : MD Jerry L Tennant MD ( 8✮ )
