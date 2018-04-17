Read Read Turbo Flow | Online Ebook Free

Download Here https://oncroot12.blogspot.com/?book=1439820678

Inventory movement, the pacemaker of the assembly line along with inventory management, how and where parts are used within the factory, requires a detailed inventory plan. This plan is known to Lean operators as A Plan for Every Part (PFEP). This book takes PFEP beyond the manufacturing cell to create a tool for managing the entire supply chain.

