Synnopsis :

Teacher Created Resources is an educational publishing company founded by Mary Dupuy Smith, a classroom teacher. The concept behind this successful line is that they’re aware first-hand about teaching. All the products are "created by teachers for teachers and parents." Inspiring activities help students learn the "how to s" of language arts skills. Busy teachers appreciate the variety of activities, hands-on experiences, and independent learning opportunities presented in the book.6th - 8th Grades.48 pages.



Author : Kathleen Null

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-5

Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces

Format : E-Books

Seller information : Kathleen Null ( 8? )

Link Download : https://semangatlead1000.blogspot.jp/?book=1576904903

