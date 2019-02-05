Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
new release audio books : Just Like That | Romance Listen to Just Like That and new release audio books new releases on yo...
new release audio books : Just Like That | Romance What's the worst thing that could happen to two commitment-phobes? A on...
new release audio books : Just Like That | Romance Written By: Erin Nicholas. Narrated By: Karen White Publisher: Tantor M...
new release audio books : Just Like That | Romance Download Full Version Just Like That Audio OR Download Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

new release audio books : Just Like That | Romance

10 views

Published on

Listen to Just Like That and new release audio books new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any new release audio books FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

new release audio books : Just Like That | Romance

  1. 1. new release audio books : Just Like That | Romance Listen to Just Like That and new release audio books new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any new release audio books FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. new release audio books : Just Like That | Romance What's the worst thing that could happen to two commitment-phobes? A one-night-stand set-up date-that ends in the ER instead of the bedroom. Now the girl who prides herself on not needing anyone for anything is stuck with a guilt- ridden playboy determined to take care of her until her wrist heals. In spite of his one-night-only rule with women. But hey, there's nothing wrong with making the best of being temporarily stuck together, is there? Because the key word is still temporarily. ​ Contains mature themes.
  3. 3. new release audio books : Just Like That | Romance Written By: Erin Nicholas. Narrated By: Karen White Publisher: Tantor Media Date: November 2018 Duration: 9 hours 30 minutes
  4. 4. new release audio books : Just Like That | Romance Download Full Version Just Like That Audio OR Download Now

×