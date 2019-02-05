Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
new release audio books : Just Like That | Romance
1.
new release audio books : Just Like That |
Romance
Listen to Just Like That and new release audio books new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any new release audio
books FREE during your Free Trial
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
2.
new release audio books : Just Like That |
Romance
What's the worst thing that could happen to two commitment-phobes? A one-night-stand set-up date-that ends in the
ER instead of the bedroom. Now the girl who prides herself on not needing anyone for anything is stuck with a guilt-
ridden playboy determined to take care of her until her wrist heals. In spite of his one-night-only rule with women. But
hey, there's nothing wrong with making the best of being temporarily stuck together, is there? Because the key word is
still temporarily.
Contains mature themes.
3.
new release audio books : Just Like That |
Romance
Written By: Erin Nicholas.
Narrated By: Karen White
Publisher: Tantor Media
Date: November 2018
Duration: 9 hours 30 minutes
4.
new release audio books : Just Like That |
Romance
Download Full Version Just Like
That Audio
OR
Download Now
Be the first to comment