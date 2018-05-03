Click here https://tonatoonjess.blogspot.co.uk/?book=0750696249

"Security: A Guide to Security System Design and Equipment Selection and Installation, 2ed" is the first comprehensive reference for electronic security systems. In eight chapters, it guides the reader through selection, installation, testing, and maintenance of security equipment in 35 categories, from interior and exterior sensors to security systems. The uninformed purchaser, the security-conscious manager, and the novice security practitioner will find that this book demystifies the black art of security systems design via clear descriptions of operation principles and extensive practical advice. The more knowledgeable reader will find a unique reference and compendium of information usually found in many separate sources. Each device explained in this book is broken down into sections covering its principles of operation, uses, applications, equipment types, and advantages and disadvantages. This important reference outlines the data objectively, enabling the reader to independently make informed judgments about competing bids or proposals, compile a brief, and design or maintain a security system. Neil Cumming is a partner at Dodd, Cumming, and Love, Consulting Engineers in Plymouth, England. As Projects Manager for all security projects, he is directly responsible for the design of all security systems from inception to completion for a variety of clients. In this role, Mr. Cumming has designed and supervised the installation of security systems on private and military sites throughout Britain and the Middle East. Starting working life as an apprentice electrician, Mr. Cumming later studied at the City University, London, earning a degree in Building Services and Environmental Engineering. This work is a comprehensive reference for electronic security systems. It guides the reader through all aspects of electronic security systems from selection to maintenance. It uses detailed descriptions of operations principles and practical advice to make the use of se

