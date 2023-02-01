Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sustainable Urban Metabolism.pdf

Feb. 01, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Education

The presentation is the review of the book titled 'Sustainable Urban Metabolism' by Paulo Ferrao and John E. Fernandez for academic purpose. The section of the book reviewed here mainly discusses the three stages of urbanization, aging urban population and the fields contributing to urban metabolism topic.

The presentation is the review of the book titled 'Sustainable Urban Metabolism' by Paulo Ferrao and John E. Fernandez for academic purpose. The section of the book reviewed here mainly discusses the three stages of urbanization, aging urban population and the fields contributing to urban metabolism topic.

Education
Sustainable Urban Metabolism.pdf

  1. 1. JAN 27, 2023 YISHAK TEKLEGIORGIS Urban and Regional Planning PhD Program Book review Sustainable Urban Metabolism (pages 36 - 54) Paulo Ferrao & John E. Fernandez
  2. 2. JAN 27, 2023 YISHAK TEKLEGIORGIS Urban and Regional Planning PhD Program Content Chapter 2: Urban Metabolism: Resource Consumption of Cities >> Three Phases of Urbanization >> Aging Urban Population Chapter 3: Intellectual Foundations and Key Insights >> An Intellectual History with a Future >> Fields Contributing to Urban Metabolism
  3. 3. JAN 27, 2023 YISHAK TEKLEGIORGIS Urban and Regional Planning PhD Program Three phases of Urbanization >> Cities undego three major phases of Urbannization Phase 1 Phase 2 >> Initiation of Urbanization >> Design & constructions of Streets, building & network of infrastructures >> Entails the input of enormous quantities >> Densification of the Urban fabric >> Intensity of materialization begins to decrease >> Constant maintenance and repair >> Consumption of energy continues to increase
  4. 4. JAN 27, 2023 YISHAK TEKLEGIORGIS Urban and Regional Planning PhD Program Cont. Phase 3 Phase 4 >> Slowing of the rate of urban expansion and population increase >> Incremental densification of its urban fabric >> City becomes more service-oriented >> Energy consumption will keep increasing >> Transition to a sustainable future >> fundamental structural shifts in the acquisition and distribution of critical urban resources >> Using of renewable energy Remains Aspiration
  5. 5. JAN 27, 2023 YISHAK TEKLEGIORGIS Urban and Regional Planning PhD Program Stages of Urbanization Four stages of urbanization and associated with material and energy consumption
  6. 6. JAN 27, 2023 YISHAK TEKLEGIORGIS Urban and Regional Planning PhD Program >> Population are growing older, decreasing birth rates and increasing life expectancies >> Older population group: >>> less eonomically productive >>> Incur greater health care costs >>> Less consumption >>> Less prone to engage in risky criminal behavior >> Urban places offer ease of access to health care, markets and cultural and other activities Aging Urban Population
  7. 7. JAN 27, 2023 YISHAK TEKLEGIORGIS Urban and Regional Planning PhD Program >> Urban Activities are a powerful method to understand consumptions in the city >>> are not spatially generic >>> easy to understand flow of resources >>> To link urban resource studies with researches in other disciplines >>> Activities constitute the life and soul of urban spaces >> Energy and material flows devoted to three broadly inclusive sets of urban activities 1. The provision of habitable space (built environment) 2. The provision of goods and services of all types (product) 3. The provision of the movement of goods and people (transportation) Urban Activities and an Urban Metabolism framework
  8. 8. JAN 27, 2023 YISHAK TEKLEGIORGIS Urban and Regional Planning PhD Program Cont. Urban Metabolism framwork
  9. 9. JAN 27, 2023 YISHAK TEKLEGIORGIS Urban and Regional Planning PhD Program >> Development of simplified model of urban metabolism can illustrate 1. Energy and material flows 2. Relationships of urban biogeochemical processes; 3. Primary interactions between socioeconomic and biogeochemical activities, 4. Critical positive or negative behaviors of the urban zone. Simplified model of urban metabolism
  10. 10. JAN 27, 2023 YISHAK TEKLEGIORGIS Urban and Regional Planning PhD Program >> Simplified model of urban metabolism can provide 1. Overall direction to planners, engineers, designers, and policymakers 2. Understanding of the interaction between urban socioeconomic and biogeochemical processes; 3. Tools for the assessment of a diverse range of urban resource issues 4. Tools to aid in the early development of green city initiatives 5. Insights into aspects of the fundamental resource consumption behavior 6. Direction in the development of models and assesment of cities 7. Direction in the development of a general typological scheme of cities based on distinct resource consumption profiles. Cont.
  11. 11. JAN 27, 2023 YISHAK TEKLEGIORGIS Urban and Regional Planning PhD Program Book review Sustainable Urban Metabolism (BR-6) Andrew knight & Les Ruddock CHAPTER THREE: Intellectual Foundations and Key Insights
  12. 12. JAN 27, 2023 YISHAK TEKLEGIORGIS Urban and Regional Planning PhD Program >> Experiencing a city becomes a daily routine for most of humanity >> Contemporary city become highly multidisciplinary >> Critical resource constraints (water, energy, food, and clean air), >> Global climate change, and societal priorities such as national and regional security and resilience An Intellectual History with a Future
  13. 13. JAN 27, 2023 YISHAK TEKLEGIORGIS Urban and Regional Planning PhD Program >> To outline the overlapping intersts and priorities of distict field >> To survey the current state of the emerging intellectual foundation of urban metabolism >> Listing of the most important questions relevant to urban metabolism. >> Places the work of these fields in an important causal framework that relates societal metabolism to environmental consequences. >> to outline the overlapping intersts and priorities of distict field Purpose of the chapter
  14. 14. JAN 27, 2023 YISHAK TEKLEGIORGIS Urban and Regional Planning PhD Program Topics of Common Interest >> Four key topics forming intellectual framework to define urban metabolism. 1. Ideas and methodologies that define the notion of societal metabolism Ecologiest Odum (1953) 2. An understanding the complete domination and exploitation of every useful mineral and biological resource. 3. Economic value in the urban context and the associated impacts on the regional and global environment serving that context are inextricably linked 4. The adoption of alternative disciplinary structures and processes that serve the critical need for integration studies.
  15. 15. JAN 27, 2023 YISHAK TEKLEGIORGIS Urban and Regional Planning PhD Program >> Industrial ecology >> Environmental resource managment >> Urban and regional Planning >> Environmental Research & Engineering >> Architectural design and civil engineering >> Urban ecology >> Ecological economics >> Urban economics and economic geography >> Urban morphology, scaling laws and rank size >> Systems dynamics >> Sociology Tier 1 Tier 2 Tier 3 Fields that have contributed directly to the development of strategies for sustainable cities fields that have made indirec but made important contribution to a continuing development of urban metabolism fields contributing to urban research generally, the value of the work for urban metablism is not yet entirely clear Fields contributing to Urban Metabolism
  16. 16. JAN 27, 2023 YISHAK TEKLEGIORGIS Urban and Regional Planning PhD Program Cont. A relational diagram of the temporal and spatial coverage of various disciplines versus their emphasis on analytical and synthetic activities. Synthetic is used here as an activity in which analysis is applied to a design or technology proposal
  17. 17. JAN 27, 2023 YISHAK TEKLEGIORGIS Urban and Regional Planning PhD Program Cont. Industrail Ecology and Environmental resource managment >> Took primary role in orginating, developing and promoting the conceptual framework, methods and tools of urban metabolism >> Growing list and depth of methodological approaches and tools >> Industrial ecology has been advanced as science of sustainability >> both didn‘t provide professional discipline rather key insights into the sudy of urban resources Tier 1
  18. 18. JAN 27, 2023 YISHAK TEKLEGIORGIS Urban and Regional Planning PhD Program Urban and Regional Planning >> Inherently oriented toward future visions of alternative urban scenarios >> Formulating strategies for resource efficiency in the urban context. >> Cities across the glob with smart concept are examples Cont.
  19. 19. JAN 27, 2023 YISHAK TEKLEGIORGIS Urban and Regional Planning PhD Program
  20. 20. JAN 27, 2023 YISHAK TEKLEGIORGIS Urban and Regional Planning PhD Program Environmental Research and Engineering >> It combines knowledge, technology development, and implementation with systems analysis and modeling in addressing urban resource flows. >> Consulting services such as Arup, CH2M Hill, CDM SmITH >> Offer engineering, planning, logistical analysis achieving gains toward resource efficiency >> Advising design and construction of carbon-restricted or carbon-neutral cities >> promise of the smart grid for urban energy efficiency Cont.
  21. 21. JAN 27, 2023 YISHAK TEKLEGIORGIS Urban and Regional Planning PhD Program Lesson to take >> Comprehensive understanding of the stages of urbanization and its effect >> Design concern to the aging population >> Expanding the boundries of fields and interdisciplinary approach >> Critical about the overall resource usage
  22. 22. JAN 27, 2023 YISHAK TEKLEGIORGIS Urban and Regional Planning PhD Program The End! Contact Yishak Teklegiorgis yisopea@gmail.com +251911459535

