Es que aquel está conformado por la unión de dos vocablos de la lengua anglosajona: hard que puede traducirse como “duro” ...
Ente los tipos de hardware, pueden mencionarse: •Periféricos de entrada  •Periféricos de salida  •Periféricos de almacenam...
Son aquellos que permiten ingresar datos o información a la computadora y proporcionar comandos para manipularlos. Los dis...
Los dispositivos de salida convierten la información que sale de una computadora en imágenes en pantalla, impresos en pape...
Por: Walter Donoso Un dispositivo de almacenamiento de datos es un accesorio que se utiliza para grabar o almacenar datos ...
Integrado por los componentes que interpretan las instrucciones y procesan los datos) Por: Walter Donoso
Integrado por los componentes que interpretan las instrucciones y procesan los datos) Por: Walter Donoso
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Hardware

4 views

Published on

Hardware

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
4
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Hardware

  1. 1. Es que aquel está conformado por la unión de dos vocablos de la lengua anglosajona: hard que puede traducirse como “duro” y ware que es sinónimo de “cosas”. hardware como el conjunto de los componentes que conforman la parte material (física) de una computadora. Por: Walter Donoso
  2. 2. Ente los tipos de hardware, pueden mencionarse: •Periféricos de entrada  •Periféricos de salida  •Periféricos de almacenamiento •Unidad central de procesamiento o CPU  Por: Walter Donoso
  3. 3. Son aquellos que permiten ingresar datos o información a la computadora y proporcionar comandos para manipularlos. Los dispositivos de entrada convierten la información en señales eléctricas que se almacenan en la memoria central. Por: Walter Donoso
  4. 4. Los dispositivos de salida convierten la información que sale de una computadora en imágenes en pantalla, impresos en papel o en otras formas. Los dispositivos de salida nos permiten ver o distinguir la respuesta. Muestran al usuario el resultado de distintas operaciones realizadas en la computadora. Ejemplo: monitor, impresora). Por: Walter Donoso
  5. 5. Por: Walter Donoso Un dispositivo de almacenamiento de datos es un accesorio que se utiliza para grabar o almacenar datos electrónicos. Tienen por función principal almacenar datos y programas en forma permanente o semi-permanente.
  6. 6. Integrado por los componentes que interpretan las instrucciones y procesan los datos) Por: Walter Donoso
  7. 7. Integrado por los componentes que interpretan las instrucciones y procesan los datos) Por: Walter Donoso

×