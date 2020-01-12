Like The Don said, “Forget the cannoli; but buy this book, or I’ll make you an offer you can’t refuse.”As were Volumes 1 & 2, Mobsters, Gangs, Crooks, and Other Creeps - Volume 3- New York City” is filled with delightful vignettes on some of the worse creatures God has ever created.The most decadent article is the piece on The Old Brewery, located in the Five Points section of Lower Manhattan, where murder and debauchery, including incest, were an everyday occurrence. Close behind is Satan’s Circus, a section of New York City in Midtown Manhattan which displayed a brothel every few feet, and a gambling house on every street corner.Disasters are covered here too; in the essays on the Brooklyn Theater Fire of 1876, and the General Slocum Paddleboat Fire of 1904. And if you are a fan of the Mafia, you won’t be disappointed in the bios on Carlo Gambino, Vito Genovese, Paul Castellano, and Carmine Galente, the last two of whom died in a hail of gunfire in public places; their gruesome death photos splattered on the front pages of the New York City daily newspapers.Female reprobates are also featured. Like Sadie the Goat, who made a fine living rolling drunks on the Lower East Side docks, before she made the big-time as a riverboat pirate, plundering and pillaging along the Hudson River all the way to upstate New York. And let’s not forget Evelyn Mittelman, called “The Kiss of Death,” because several of her boyfriends were murdered by her next boyfriend in line.This book is not for the faint of heart. But if you like reading about murderers, crooks, disasters, and degenerates, you’ve come to the right place.

