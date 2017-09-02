REPUBLICABOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARALAEDUCACION INSTITUTO POLITECNICO SANTIAGO MARIÑO EXTEN...
El almacén es, hoy por hoy, una unidad de servicio y soporte en la estructura orgánica y funcional de una compañía, comerc...
El transporte aéreo o transporte por avión es el servicio de trasladar de un lugar a otro, pasajeros o cargamento, mediant...
Las cargas a granel pueden realizarse en estado sólido o líquido, y generalmente se transportan en barcos, ferrocarriles, ...
https://logisticayabastecimiento.jimdo.com/almacenamiento/ https://revistadelogistica.com/almacenamiento/tipos-de-almacena...
Respuesta al ejercicio.. -Problema (A): Una vaacante. -Problema (B): Mala Organización dentro del almacen. -Problema (C): ...
Soluciones: A: La selección de un personal con experiencia, conocer lo que es llevar un control adecuadon y estrictamente ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Asignatura de electiva IV

24 views

Published on

resumen junto con ejercicio.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
24
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Asignatura de electiva IV

  1. 1. REPUBLICABOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARALAEDUCACION INSTITUTO POLITECNICO SANTIAGO MARIÑO EXTENSION- PUERTO ORDAZ ESCUELA:45 ASIGNATURA: ELECTIVAIV DOCENTE: ALUMNO: ALCIDES CADIZ YIMMY DEL VALLE
  2. 2. El almacén es, hoy por hoy, una unidad de servicio y soporte en la estructura orgánica y funcional de una compañía, comercial o industrial, con propósitos bien definidos de custodia, control y abastecimiento de materiales y productos. En la actualidad, lo que antes se caracterizaba como un espacio dentro de la empresa destinado al uso exclusivo de arrume de mercancía, es una estructura clave que provee elementos físicos y funcionales capaces de generar valor agregado La gestión de almacenes puede definirse como el proceso logístico que se encarga de la recepción, el almacenamiento y el movimiento dentro de un mismo almacén hasta el punto de consumo de cualquier unidad logística, así como el tratamiento de información de los datos generados en cada uno de los procesos. TIPOS DE ALMACENAMIENTO ALMACENAMIENTO CUBIERTO Es el que ofrece mayor protección a los elementos y materiales que allí se almacenan, ya que es posible controlar diversas variables tales como humedad, temperatura, iluminación y muchas otras que influyen directamente en la preservación y vida útil de los productos. ALMACENAMIENTO DESCUBIERTO Como su nombre lo indica son aquellos que se encuentran al aire libre y sin ningún control especial fuera de la seguridad, pues allí se almacenan productos que por su naturaleza no se ven altamente afectados por la condiciones climáticas o ambientales: automóviles, algunos materiales de construcción y por norma general productos no perecederos. ALMACENAMIENTO DE MATERIAS PRIMA Es el almacenamiento primario dentro de la cadena de producción y generalmente está situado lo más cerca posible a la planta de producción o lugar de transformación. ALMACENAMIENTO DE PRODUCTOS INTERMEDIOS También llamados semielaborados, es donde se guardan aquellos elementos que ya han sufrido un proceso de ensamble o fabricación. ALMACENAMIENTO DE PRODUCTOS TERMINADOS Es el más común y el que tiene mayor valor para la compañía, puesto que custodia el producto de su actividad económica.
  3. 3. El transporte aéreo o transporte por avión es el servicio de trasladar de un lugar a otro, pasajeros o cargamento, mediante la utilización de aeronaves, con fin lucrativo. El transporte aéreo tiene siempre fines comerciales. Este modo de transporte, en principio, se pensó y desarrolló únicamente para pasajeros; sin embargo, gracias al uso de contenedores aéreos y al diseño de nuevos aviones específicamente destinados a la carga, el volumen de mercancías transportado por este medio se ve incrementado año tras año. Los adelantos de la navegación aérea, de las telecomunicaciones y de las facilidades electrónicas permiten que la aviación progrese de forma asombrosa Ventajas del transporte aéreo de mercancías -Rapidez: es el modo de transporte más rápido que existe y, por lo tanto, es especialmente recomendado cuando el tiempo es un factor importante. -No hay barreras físicas: gracias a esto se posibilita realizar un viaje sin interrupción escogiendo la ruta más corta y directa a través de mares, montañas. -Fácil acceso: el transporte aéreo puede transportar mercancías a áreas que no son fácilmente accesibles por otros medios de transporte. -Adecuado para transportar mercancías perecederas o de alto valor a través de largas distancias. Desventajas del transporte aéreo de mercancías -Muy costoso económicamente: es el medio de transporte más caro. -Incierto: el transporte aéreo está condicionado, en gran medida, por las condiciones climáticas. La nieve, lluvia, niebla, etc., pueden causar la cancelación de los vuelos programados y la suspensión del servicio aéreo. -No apto para mercancías baratas y de gran volumen debido a su limitada capacidad y alto coste. -Restricciones legales: muchos países tienen restricciones legales en interés de su propia seguridad.
  4. 4. Las cargas a granel pueden realizarse en estado sólido o líquido, y generalmente se transportan en barcos, ferrocarriles, camiones o traillers. Habitualmente las cargas se depositan con una pala en un depósito específico para material a granel. Las cargas secas dan cuenta de productos químicos como fertilizantes, fibras sintéticas, plásticos, carbón, madera, granos, cemento, arena, cobre, sal, hierro, grava, granos (maíz, trigo, avena, cebada, arroz, centeno, soja, sorgo, legumbres). Los buques graneleros suelen cargar hasta 30 mil toneladas, que son descargadas con bandas transportadoras de graneles que se dirigen a bodegas de almacenamiento de importación y exportación del puerto. También se utilizan grúas que operan en forma eléctrica, ganchos y cables que descargan en los contenedores. La almeja de descarga levanta y moviliza la carga a granel del barco a una tolva que está sobre la misma grúa que luego de descargar el producto. A su vez el propósito generalmente del manejo de material a granel es el de transportar material de uno o varios lugares hasta un destino final. Proveer de un sistema de almacenamiento, controles de inventario y algunos sistemas para realizar mezclas es usualmente una parte de los sistemas para manejo de materiales a granel y los sistemas para manejo de material a granel pueden ser encontrados en minas, puertos (para carga y descarga de cereales, minerales, etc) e industrias de procesamiento (como hierro, acero, refinerías, etc). Montaje es el proceso mediante el cual se emplaza cada pieza en su posición definitiva dentro de una estructura. Estas piezas pueden ser de diferentes materiales pero las preferidas son las estructuras metálicas y de hormigón. Estas se adaptan a las concepciones de las nuevas arquitecturas y las necesidades de la industria de hoy, se emplean cada DIA más ampliamente. Con ambos sistemas se pueden alcanzar obras de grandes magnitudes. Esto se realiza con diferentes equipos de trabajo y maquinarias. El montaje industrial es un desafío permanente al ingenio; suele desarrollarse en condiciones geográficas complejas o debe conectarse la nueva estructura con una ya existente, y con plazos bastante restringidos por los elevados montos de inversión comprometidos. Requisitos fisico para obtener un montaje: Se refiere al medio físico y sus principales características.  Clima  Tipo de suelo  Características regionales económicas, demográficas  De infraestructura y equipamiento básico (comunicaciones caminos habitaciones etc.
  5. 5. https://logisticayabastecimiento.jimdo.com/almacenamiento/ https://revistadelogistica.com/almacenamiento/tipos-de-almacenamiento/ http://www.maitsa.com/transitario/ventajas-desventajas-transporte-aereo http://www.sertrans.es/transporte-internacional/transporte-aereo-caracteristicas-ventajas-y- desventajas/ http://quesignificado.com/a-granel/ https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Manejo_de_material_a_granel http://html.rincondelvago.com/montaje-industrial.html
  6. 6. Respuesta al ejercicio.. -Problema (A): Una vaacante. -Problema (B): Mala Organización dentro del almacen. -Problema (C): Mal manejo de inventario. Posibles causas: -Causa del problema (A). Primeramente el contratar un personal incapacitado a la hora de tomar el control de un almacen, el resultado de tomar este tipo de decisiones con lleva como resultados el obtener un mal registro de entrada asi como tambien de salida de los productos a obtener o como de materiales a terminar de dicha empresa. -Causa del problema (B): La causa de este problema se puede decir que es el no tener suficiente espacio dentro del almacen de dicha empresa en cual como resultado son el no tener una buena organización dentro de este y el mal control de los productos que son clasificados como entradas y tambien como los que van de salida esto es en caso a la hora de ser destribuidos. -Causa del problema (C): La principal causa es la desactualizacion del programa llamado SAINT este como causa hace que no se obtenga un buen manejo de los productos, ya que realmente no sabras que tanto de material dispones y por cuanto tiempo lo tendras, y a su vez no puedes saber cuantos de materia prima necesitas al instante. Impacto: A BAJO B ALTO C MEDIO PROBLEMAS
  7. 7. Soluciones: A: La selección de un personal con experiencia, conocer lo que es llevar un control adecuadon y estrictamente controlado de un almacen ya que esto a la hora de entregar o recibir no se presente ninguna novedad. B: En este caso principalmente el otorgar un buen espacio dentro lo que es y deberia de ser un almacen, ya que este ayudaria a la colocacion adecuada (sin estorbos) de los productos o materiales y a su vez estos ser colocados ordenadamente sea por fechas ,por peso, por tamaño ,etc y esta solucion ayudaria a la reduccion de tiempo en cuanto a realizar entregas. C: La solucion de inventario dentro del almacen es muy sencilla a la hora de ser ejecutada y es principamente llevar un registro automatizado de las ventas y compras que tiene diariamente dicha empresa y asi ver realemnte el nro de demanda existentes del producto realizado o tambien cuando mucho lotes de un producto especifico que suele presentarse.

×