‫ווירטואלי‬ ‫מפגש‬: "(‫כמעט‬)‫לדעת‬ ‫שרציתם‬ ‫מה‬ ‫כל‬ ‫ידע‬ ‫ניהול‬ ‫על‬ ‫ו‬(‫אולי‬)‫לשאול‬ ‫מה‬ ‫ידעתם‬ ‫לא‬"... ‫באפריל‬ ‫שבעה‬2020
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫הנאמן‬ ‫עבדכם‬ •...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫ידע‬ ‫מיפוי‬ ‫יו...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫לעיון‬ ‫רלוונטיי...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫רלוונטיים‬ ‫מקור...
‫המפגש‬ ‫שבליבת‬ ‫הנושא‬: ‫ידע‬ ‫ניהול‬ ‫זה‬ ‫מה‬ ‫אז‬?
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫באמת‬ ‫זה‬ ‫מה‬'...
"…knowledge is profoundly social…" Larry Prusak, 19.11.2004,Tel-Aviv
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫ארגונית‬ ‫ולמידה...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫יסוד‬ ‫מושגי‬ •‫...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫ידע‬ ‫של‬ ‫בעידן...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫הסיפור‬ ‫מה‬?! •...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫כל‬ ‫המעסיקה‬ ‫ה...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫עידן‬ ‫של‬ ‫המרכ...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫הידע‬ ‫בעידן‬ ‫ל...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫ידע‬ ‫לניהול‬ ‫ל...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫מתווה‬ •‫הארגון‬...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫מתווה‬ •‫הידע‬ ‫...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫שאלות‬ ‫חמש‬-‫שא...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ Dave Snowden ‫ידע...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫ידע‬ ‫ומנהלים‬ ‫...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫ומסובך‬ ‫מורכב‬ ...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫מהמקורות‬ •‫הוא‬...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫עומר‬‫כיאם‬,‫ה‬ ...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫הידע‬ ‫בעידן‬ ‫ל...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ Etienne Wenger Co...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫אז‬?!?‫ללמוד‬ ‫צ...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫נתונים‬,‫וידע‬ ‫...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫פרידמן‬ ‫טום‬, '...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫מהצלחות‬ ‫למידה‬
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫הרציונל‬ •‫למידה...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫המתודה‬ •‫הצלחה‬...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫המתודה‬(‫המשך‬) ...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫להפעלה‬ ‫הצלחה‬ ...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ “Where did knowle...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫זה‬ ‫את‬ ‫צריך‬ ...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫התכלית‬: ‫עסקי‬ ...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫תהליך‬
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫תהליך‬ Process I...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫תהליך‬ Process I...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫תהליך‬"‫עם‬"‫ידע...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫תהליך‬"‫עם‬"‫ידע...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫להגיע‬ ‫מנסים‬ ‫...
www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫שלכם‬,‫כתמיד‬ ‫ח...
מצגת מפגש וירטואלי - כל מה שרציתם לדעת על ניהול ידע ולא ידעתם מה לשאול - 07.04.2020

מצגת המלווה את המפגש הווירטואלי למתעניינים בניהול ידע ולמידה ארגונית - 07.04.2020

מצגת מפגש וירטואלי - כל מה שרציתם לדעת על ניהול ידע ולא ידעתם מה לשאול - 07.04.2020

  1. 1. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫ווירטואלי‬ ‫מפגש‬: "(‫כמעט‬)‫לדעת‬ ‫שרציתם‬ ‫מה‬ ‫כל‬ ‫ידע‬ ‫ניהול‬ ‫על‬ ‫ו‬(‫אולי‬)‫לשאול‬ ‫מה‬ ‫ידעתם‬ ‫לא‬"... ‫באפריל‬ ‫שבעה‬2020
  2. 2. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫הנאמן‬ ‫עבדכם‬ •‫מרצה‬,‫יועץ‬,‫בלוגר‬:‫ארגונים‬ ‫בליווי‬ ‫עוסק‬,‫וליישום‬ ‫לתכנון‬ ‫ועסקים‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫אפקטיבי‬ ‫ניהול‬,‫ארגונית‬ ‫ולמידה‬ ‫ידע‬ ‫ניהול‬ ‫ותהליכי‬ ‫תכניות‬ –BA‫המדינה‬ ‫מדעי‬,‫ואנתרופולוגיה‬ ‫סוציולוגיה‬-‫אונ‬'‫בר‬-‫אילן‬ –MBA‫עסקים‬ ‫במנהל‬(‫בהצטיינות‬)-‫אונ‬'‫בן‬-‫בנגב‬ ‫גוריון‬ –(‫נסיים‬ ‫פעם‬ ‫אולי‬)...PhD–Executives as Storytellers •1999-2004'‫הידע‬ ‫מנהל‬'‫חט‬ ‫של‬'‫בזק‬ ‫בחברת‬ ‫ותכנון‬ ‫הנדסה‬,‫מראשוני‬ ‫בישראל‬ ‫הידע‬ ‫ניהול‬ ‫ומחלוצי‬ •‫יוזם‬,‫של‬ ‫מייסד‬'‫בישראל‬ ‫בארגונים‬ ‫הידע‬ ‫מנהלי‬ ‫פורום‬,'‫כעשור‬ ‫ומובילו‬ ‫השנים‬ ‫בין‬2001‫עד‬2009 •‫אתר‬:www.yigalchamish.com
  3. 3. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫ידע‬ ‫מיפוי‬ ‫יודע‬ ‫לא‬ ‫יודע‬ ‫יודע‬ ‫שאתה‬ ‫ידע‬ ‫יודע‬ ‫שאינך‬ (‫ידועים‬ ‫פערים‬) ‫יודע‬ ‫שאתה‬ ‫ידע‬ ‫יודע‬ ‫שאתה‬ (‫ידע‬‫גלוי‬) ‫יודע‬ ‫אינך‬ ‫שאתה‬ ‫ידע‬ ‫יודע‬ ‫שאינך‬ ‫יודע‬ (‫בלתי‬ ‫פערים‬ ‫ידועים‬) ‫אינך‬ ‫שאתה‬ ‫ידע‬ ‫יודע‬ ‫שאתה‬ ‫יודע‬ (‫ידע‬‫סמוי‬) ‫יודע‬ ‫לא‬
  4. 4. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫לעיון‬ ‫רלוונטיים‬ ‫מקורות‬ •‫מהמפגש‬ ‫המצגת‬ • Where did knowledge management come from? - Larry Prusak • Rendering Knowledge - Dave Snowden • Putting Culture First at Bezeq - Yigal Chamish • 17 Myths of Knowledge Management – Steve Denning • Knowledge Management: A New Idea Or a Recycled Concept? - ‫ישראל‬ ‫שפיגלר‬ • The nonsense of 'knowledge management' - Ted Wilson •‫לומדים‬ ‫לארגונים‬ ‫חברתיים‬ ‫לשירותים‬ ‫לשכות‬ ‫הופכם‬ ‫כיצד‬–‫י‬.‫רוזנפלד‬/‫י‬.‫צבע‬ •‫ידע‬ ‫ניהול‬‫תכל‬'‫ס‬–‫כן‬,Instant KM–‫לא‬-‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬
  5. 5. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫רלוונטיים‬ ‫מקורות‬ ‫עוד‬ •10‫בארגונים‬ ‫ידע‬ ‫ניהול‬ ‫על‬ ‫תובנות‬–‫לאחר‬ ‫כיום‬ ‫יודעים‬ ‫אנחנו‬ ‫מה‬15‫שנות‬ ‫הזה‬ ‫בנושא‬ ‫עיסוק‬,‫חשובה‬ ‫אחת‬ ‫תובנה‬ ‫ועוד‬...-‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ •‫ידע‬ ‫ניהול‬ ‫מסמכי‬‫המדינה‬ ‫שירות‬ ‫נציבות‬ ‫של‬ •‫מנהלים‬,‫וסיפור‬ ‫ידע‬ ‫ניהול‬-‫סיפורים‬–‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ •‫ישראל‬ ‫לבנק‬ ‫ידע‬ ‫בניהול‬ ‫יעוץ‬ ‫שירותי‬ ‫לאספקת‬ ‫מכרז‬ •‫ידע‬ ‫ניהול‬ ‫פתרונות‬ ‫של‬ ‫קיומם‬ ‫לבחינת‬ ‫מכרז‬–‫המשפטים‬ ‫משרד‬ •‫לאספקת‬ ‫מכרז‬,‫ארגוני‬ ‫וידע‬ ‫מסמכים‬ ‫ניהול‬ ‫מערכת‬ ‫ותחזוקת‬ ‫התקנת‬–‫המרכז‬ ‫מקומי‬ ‫לשלטון‬ •‫הממשלה‬ ‫בגופי‬ ‫וידע‬ ‫מידע‬ ‫ניהול‬–‫הכנסת‬ ‫של‬ ‫ומידע‬ ‫למחקר‬ ‫המרכז‬
  6. 6. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫המפגש‬ ‫שבליבת‬ ‫הנושא‬: ‫ידע‬ ‫ניהול‬ ‫זה‬ ‫מה‬ ‫אז‬?
  7. 7. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫באמת‬ ‫זה‬ ‫מה‬'‫בארגון‬ ‫ידע‬ ‫ניהול‬' ‫ישר‬,‫פשוט‬,‫ברור‬,‫שטויות‬ ‫בלי‬ •‫ניהולית‬ ‫עולם‬ ‫תפיסת‬,‫ל‬ ‫המתורגמת‬‫ארגונית‬ ‫שגרה‬‫ב‬ ‫העוסקת‬‫קיים‬ ‫ידע‬ ‫מיצוי‬ ‫וב‬‫חדש‬ ‫ידע‬ ‫של‬ ‫במשותף‬ ‫יצירה‬,‫ב‬ ‫לתמוך‬ ‫כדי‬ ‫הכול‬‫חזון‬,‫ב‬‫ייעוד‬‫וב‬‫מטרות‬‫של‬ ‫הארגון‬ •‫של‬ ‫האדנים‬'‫בארגון‬ ‫ידע‬ ‫ניהול‬': –‫של‬ ‫עידוד‬‫תרבות‬‫למידה‬ ‫ומכבדת‬ ‫תומכת‬,‫ויודעים‬ ‫ידע‬ –‫ב‬ ‫התמקדות‬‫תהליכים‬‫ואחריות‬ ‫מחויבות‬ ‫ליצור‬ ‫מנת‬ ‫על‬ ‫הארגון‬ ‫של‬ ‫העיסוק‬ ‫שבליבת‬ –‫של‬ ‫והקמה‬ ‫ייזום‬‫תשתיות‬‫תומכות‬,‫טכנולוגיות‬ ‫רק‬ ‫לא‬ •‫מערכת‬ ‫לא‬ ‫זו‬ ‫ידע‬ ‫ניהול‬.‫אחרת‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫טכנולוגית‬ ‫לא‬
  8. 8. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ “…knowledge is profoundly social…” Larry Prusak, 19.11.2004,Tel-Aviv
  9. 9. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫ארגונית‬ ‫ולמידה‬ ‫ידע‬ ‫ניהול‬ ‫ידע‬ ‫מנהל‬ (‫ה‬"‫תפקיד‬)" •‫הידע‬ ‫מנהל‬ ‫מה‬ ‫יודע‬? •‫בעל‬ ‫צריך‬ ‫האם‬ ‫ייעודי‬ ‫תפקיד‬ •‫הנעה‬ ‫תצורת‬ ‫מוצעת‬: –‫מנהל‬ –‫ידע‬ ‫מנהל‬ –‫יועץ‬ ‫חיצוני‬ ‫ולמידה‬ ‫ידע‬ ‫ניהול‬ ‫ארגונית‬ (‫הקונספט‬,‫התפיסה‬) •‫של‬ ‫בעידן‬ ‫ניהול‬ ‫ידע‬(‫ויודעים‬) •‫המסד‬: –‫ת‬‫רבות‬ ‫ארגונית‬ –‫ת‬‫הליכים‬ ‫בליבת‬ ‫העיסוק‬ –‫ת‬‫שתיות‬ ‫תומכות‬ •‫התועלות‬: –‫אפקטיביות‬ Effectiveness –‫יעילות‬ Efficiency •‫השימושים‬: –Use –Re-Use –New-Use •‫נתונים‬,‫מידע‬,‫ידע‬ ‫ידע‬ ‫לניהול‬ ‫תכנית‬ ‫ארגונית‬ ‫ולמידה‬ (‫התוכנית‬) •‫צרכים‬ ‫איתור‬ •‫גנרי‬ ‫במתווה‬ ‫הליכה‬ •‫בשלבים‬ ‫מימוש‬... •‫בכלים‬ ‫הסתייעות‬ •‫הצלחה‬ ‫חוויית‬ ‫ראשונה‬ •‫פעולה‬ ‫בשיתוף‬ •‫אחריות‬ ‫לקיחת‬ Ownership ‫לומד‬ ‫הארגון‬ ‫הידע‬ ‫ומנהל‬ (‫והתכלית‬ ‫המהות‬) •‫אפקטיבית‬ ‫יכולת‬ ‫נושאים‬ ‫עם‬ ‫להתמודדות‬ ‫וותיקים‬ ‫חדשים‬ •‫וליודע‬ ‫לידע‬ ‫כבוד‬ •‫לומד‬ ‫אחד‬ ‫כל‬ •‫מלמד‬ ‫אחד‬ ‫כל‬ •‫למידה‬ ‫ואופני‬ ‫סגנונות‬ ‫מגוונים‬(‫ידע‬ ‫קהילות‬, ‫עמיתים‬,‫לבד‬,‫ביחד‬, Storytelling,TED‫ודומיו‬) •LLL – Long Life Learning •‫ח‬ַ‫כאור‬ ‫למידה‬ ‫חיים‬ •‫ך‬ֶ‫כאור‬ ‫למידה‬ ‫חיים‬
  10. 10. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫יסוד‬ ‫מושגי‬ •‫ניהול‬,‫למידה‬,‫ידע‬ •‫הידע‬ ‫עידן‬ •'‫ידע‬ ‫ניהול‬'‫ו‬'‫ארגונית‬ ‫למידה‬' •‫ידע‬ ‫מנהל‬ •‫ולמידה‬ ‫ידע‬ ‫לניהול‬ ‫ארגונית‬ ‫תכנית‬ ‫ארגונית‬ •‫ידע‬ ‫ומנהל‬ ‫לומד‬ ‫ארגון‬
  11. 11. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫ידע‬ ‫של‬ ‫בעידן‬ ‫ניהול‬ ‫עובדים‬ •‫פעם‬–‫הרבה‬ ‫ידעו‬ ‫לא‬, ‫מפורשת‬ ‫להנחיה‬ ‫והמתינו‬ •‫היום‬-‫יותר‬ ‫הרבה‬ ‫יודעים‬ ‫שלהם‬ ‫מהמנהלים‬ •‫למנהלים‬ ‫להפוך‬ ‫צריכים‬ ‫שלהם‬ ‫הידע‬ ‫של‬ •‫העת‬ ‫כל‬ ‫ללמוד‬, ‫להתמקצע‬,‫שיתופי‬ ‫לחפש‬ ‫בתוך‬ ‫עניין‬ ‫ובעלי‬ ‫פעולה‬ ‫לארגון‬ ‫ומחוץ‬ ‫הארגון‬ ‫מנהלים‬ •‫פעם‬–‫הכל‬ ‫ידעו‬,‫הם‬ ‫עשו‬ ‫והעובדים‬ ‫אמרו‬ •‫היום‬-‫יודע‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫כל‬ ‫מהם‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫הרבה‬ •‫חכמים‬ ‫אנשים‬ ‫לנהל‬ •‫כאן‬ ‫יש‬ ‫כי‬ ‫הבנה‬ ‫התפתחה‬ ‫חדשה‬ ‫דיסציפלינה‬ •‫ללמוד‬ ‫צריכים‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫חדש‬ ‫במקצוע‬ ‫ולהתמקצע‬ -‫ניהול‬
  12. 12. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫הסיפור‬ ‫מה‬?! •‫בעידנים‬ ‫שינוי‬: –‫החקלאי‬ ‫מעידן‬ –‫התעשייתי‬ ‫לעידן‬ –‫והידע‬ ‫המידע‬ ‫לעידן‬ •‫בארגונים‬ ‫שינוי‬: –‫מהיררכיה‬(‫פירמידאליים‬ ‫ארגונים‬) •‫המנהל‬ ‫אני‬–‫העובדים‬ ‫אתם‬,‫יודע‬ ‫אני‬–‫לא‬ ‫אתם‬,‫אומר‬ ‫אני‬–‫ואתם‬ ‫עושים‬ –‫לרשת‬(‫מרושתים‬ ‫ארגונים‬/‫משוטחים‬) •‫במרכז‬ ‫הלקוח‬–‫הוא‬'‫מנהל‬'‫הארגון‬ ‫את‬:‫המלך‬ ‫הוא‬,‫ברצותו‬/‫לרצותו‬, ‫יודעים‬ ‫כולם‬-‫מומחה‬ ‫אחד‬ ‫כל‬,‫לבד‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫ביחד‬,‫המנהל‬?!‫שפחות‬ ‫כמה‬ ‫להפריע‬,‫ניהול‬-‫מקצוע‬ •‫מתמיד‬ ‫שינוי‬ ‫של‬ ‫בעידן‬ ‫ניהול‬
  13. 13. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫כל‬ ‫המעסיקה‬ ‫השאלה‬ ‫הידע‬ ‫בעידן‬ ‫ארגונים‬ ‫העת‬: ‫לא‬-‫יודעים‬ ‫שאנחנו‬ ‫הידע‬ ‫מה‬?! ‫אלא‬-‫לדעת‬ ‫צריכים‬ ‫שאנחנו‬ ‫הידע‬ ‫מה‬?
  14. 14. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫עידן‬ ‫של‬ ‫המרכזי‬ ‫המאפיינים‬ ‫והידע‬ ‫המידע‬: • LLL – Life Long Learning • Learning While Doing & Doing While Learning
  15. 15. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫הידע‬ ‫בעידן‬ ‫לומדים‬ ‫איך‬ ‫אז‬? ‫לומדים‬ ‫איך‬? •‫יוצרים‬‫סביבה‬ ‫שמאפשרת‬ ‫למידה‬ ‫ומעודדת‬, ‫ידע‬ ‫ופיתוח‬ ‫יצירה‬ ‫במשותף‬,‫מותאמת‬ ‫עידן‬ ‫למאפייני‬ ‫הידע‬ ‫הידע‬ ‫עידן‬: •‫מומחים‬ ‫ריבוי‬ •‫גיאוגרפי‬ ‫פיזור‬ •‫סמכויות‬ ‫ביזור‬ •‫היררכיות‬ ‫השטחת‬ •‫א‬-‫סינכרוניות‬
  16. 16. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫ידע‬ ‫לניהול‬ ‫לתכנית‬ ‫גנרי‬ ‫מתווה‬ ‫בארגון‬
  17. 17. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫מתווה‬ •‫הארגון‬ –‫המרכזי‬ ‫העיסוק‬ ‫מה‬,‫עקרוני‬ ‫ארגוני‬ ‫מבנה‬ •‫הנבחן‬ ‫התהליך‬ –‫מהו‬,‫עוסק‬ ‫התהליך‬ ‫במה‬,‫המרכזיים‬ ‫הגורמים‬ ‫בתהליך‬ ‫המעורבים‬ •‫הארגוני‬ ‫הצורך‬ –‫הארגוני‬ ‫הצורך‬ ‫מה‬?‫את‬ ‫תומך‬ ‫התהליך‬ ‫איך‬ ‫הארגוני‬ ‫הצורך‬?
  18. 18. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫מתווה‬ •‫הידע‬ ‫אתגרי‬(‫התופעה‬ ‫מה‬?) –‫ידע‬ ‫פערי‬,‫חסר‬ ‫ידע‬,‫שלם‬ ‫לא‬,‫זורם‬ ‫לא‬,‫עדכני‬ ‫לא‬,‫לא‬ ‫מלא‬, –‫ידע‬ ‫היצף‬,‫מאורגן‬ ‫לא‬ ‫ידע‬,‫מסונכרן‬ ‫לא‬ –‫אלו‬ ‫ידע‬ ‫אתגרי‬ ‫את‬ ‫המקדמים‬ ‫או‬ ‫המעכבים‬ ‫הגורמים‬ •‫הידע‬ ‫אתגרי‬ ‫עם‬ ‫להתמודדות‬ ‫תכנית‬(‫מה‬ ‫הבעיה‬?‫הפתרון‬ ‫מה‬?) –‫המטרה‬ ‫מה‬,‫המבנה‬ ‫מה‬,‫בתכנית‬ ‫המעורבים‬ ‫הגורמים‬, –‫התוכנית‬ ‫מימוש‬ ‫את‬ ‫המקדמים‬ ‫או‬ ‫המעכבים‬ ‫הגורמים‬ (‫אתגרים‬ ‫זיהוי‬,‫סיכונים‬) •‫סיכום‬
  19. 19. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫שאלות‬ ‫חמש‬-‫שאלה‬ ‫כל‬ ‫על‬,‫שורה‬: •‫מה‬‫עושים‬ ‫אנחנו‬? •‫למה‬‫זאת‬ ‫עושים‬ ‫אנחנו‬? •‫איך‬‫זאת‬ ‫עושים‬ ‫אנחנו‬? •‫מה‬‫הערך‬‫מייצרים‬ ‫שאנחנו‬? •‫מה‬‫למדנו‬'‫בדרך‬?'
  20. 20. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ Dave Snowden ‫ידע‬ ‫ניהול‬ ‫על‬ ‫תובנות‬ ‫שבע‬,‫אוקטובר‬2008 • Knowledge can only be volunteered, it cannot be conscripted • We only know what we know when we need to know it • In the context of real need few people will withhold their knowledge • Everything is fragmented • Tolerated failure imprints learning better than success • The way we know things is not the way we report we know things • We always know more than we can say, and we will always say more than we can write down
  21. 21. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫ידע‬ ‫ומנהלים‬ ‫לומדים‬ ‫ארגונים‬ ‫למה‬? •‫המשימות‬‫הולכות‬‫וגדלות‬ •‫המשאבים‬‫הולכים‬‫ופוחתים‬ •‫הופכים‬ ‫הנדרשים‬ ‫המענים‬ ‫להיות‬‫מ‬‫ו‬‫ר‬‫כ‬‫ב‬‫י‬‫ם‬‫ומ‬‫ס‬‫ו‬‫ב‬‫כ‬‫ים‬ ‫יותר‬...
  22. 22. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫ומסובך‬ ‫מורכב‬ ‫מענה‬ •'‫פעם‬'‫היה‬‫פשוט‬: –‫ברורים‬ ‫ופרופסיונאליים‬ ‫דיסציפלינאריים‬ ‫גבולות‬ ‫וחדים‬,‫היררכיה‬, –‫אחת‬ ‫מומחיות‬-‫הידע‬ ‫על‬ ‫ובלעדיות‬ ‫בלבדיות‬ •‫היום‬–‫ומסובך‬ ‫מורכב‬: –‫רבים‬ ‫פרופסיה‬ ‫תחומי‬ ‫בתכלול‬ ‫צורך‬ –‫הידע‬ ‫תחומי‬ ‫כל‬ ‫של‬ ‫פוסקת‬ ‫בלתי‬ ‫התפתחות‬ –‫הידע‬ ‫על‬ ‫והבלעדיות‬ ‫הבלבדיות‬ ‫עידן‬ ‫תום‬ –‫מהיררכיה‬–‫לרשת‬!
  23. 23. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫מהמקורות‬ •‫הוא‬,‫יודע‬ ‫שאינו‬,‫יודע‬ ‫שאינו‬ ‫יודע‬ ‫ואינו‬ –‫הוא‬‫טיפש‬–‫גרשוהו‬ •‫הוא‬,‫יודע‬ ‫שאינו‬,‫יודע‬ ‫שאינו‬ ‫ויודע‬ –‫הוא‬‫ילד‬,‫למדוהו‬ •‫שיודע‬ ‫הוא‬‫שיודע‬ ‫יודע‬ ‫שאינו‬ –‫הוא‬‫ישן‬,‫העירוהו‬ •‫שיודע‬ ‫הוא‬,‫שיודע‬‫שיודע‬ –‫הוא‬‫חכם‬-‫חקוהו‬ ‫אבות‬ ‫מסכת‬
  24. 24. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫עומר‬‫כיאם‬,‫ה‬ ‫המאה‬13 • He who knows not, and knows not that he knows not, is a fool. Shun him. • He who knows not, and knows that he knows not, is a child. Teach him. • He who knows, and knows not that he knows, is asleep. Wake him. • He who knows, and knows that he knows, is a leader. Follow him.
  25. 25. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫הידע‬ ‫בעידן‬ ‫לומדים‬ ‫איך‬ ‫אז‬? ‫לומדים‬ ‫איך‬? •‫יוצרים‬‫סביבה‬ ‫למידה‬ ‫שמאפשרת‬, ‫ידע‬ ‫ופיתוח‬ ‫יצירה‬ ‫במשותף‬,‫מותאמת‬ ‫עידן‬ ‫למאפייני‬ ‫הידע‬ ‫הידע‬ ‫עידן‬: •‫מומחים‬ ‫ריבוי‬ •‫גיאוגרפי‬ ‫פיזור‬ •‫סמכויות‬ ‫ביזור‬ •‫היררכיות‬ ‫השטחת‬ •‫א‬-‫סינכרוניות‬
  26. 26. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ Etienne Wenger Communities of practice are groups of people who share a concern or a passion for something they do and learn how to do it better as they interact regularly.
  27. 27. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫אז‬?!?‫ללמוד‬ ‫צריך‬ ‫מה‬? •'‫פעם‬'–‫בללמוד‬ ‫התרכזנו‬ ‫ה‬ ‫את‬'‫מה‬' •‫כיום‬–‫את‬ ‫ללמוד‬ ‫חייבים‬ ‫ה‬'‫איך‬' –‫רק‬ ‫לא‬'‫איך‬‫מטפלים‬,'‫גם‬ ‫אלא‬: –‫איך‬‫לומדים‬!
  28. 28. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫נתונים‬,‫וידע‬ ‫מידע‬ •‫נתונים‬[DATA: ]‫ותפוקות‬ ‫תשומות‬-‫מוחשיות‬ ‫ומדידות‬-‫תקשורת‬ ‫ערוצי‬ ‫של‬.‫לדוגמא‬:‫מלים‬, ‫טלפון‬ ‫שיחות‬,‫וכיו‬ ‫מחשב‬ ‫קבצי‬”‫ב‬. •‫מידע‬[INFORMATION]:‫גולמיים‬ ‫נתונים‬ ‫ומעובדים‬,‫המידע‬ ‫במערכות‬ ‫המנוהלים‬. •‫ע‬ ‫ד‬ ‫י‬[KNOWLEDGE]:‫תובנות‬-‫המנוהלות‬ ‫מילוליות‬ ‫הצהרות‬ ‫בצורת‬ ‫אנשים‬ ‫של‬ ‫במוחם‬,‫תמונות‬ ‫ודימויים‬-‫או‬ ‫התנהגות‬ ‫לכדי‬ ‫אותם‬ ‫לתרגם‬ ‫ניתן‬ ‫אשר‬ ‫משופרת‬ ‫פעולה‬.
  29. 29. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫פרידמן‬ ‫טום‬, '‫שטוח‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫העולם‬,'2005 "‫הלך‬‫המחשבה‬‫בעולם‬‫השטוח‬‫מבוסס‬‫על‬‫ההנחה‬ ‫שהאדם‬‫הפרטי‬–‫א‬‫ו‬‫העובד‬–‫הוא‬‫זה‬‫שאחראי‬ ‫יותר‬‫מתמיד‬‫לקריירה‬‫שלו‬,‫לסיכונים‬‫שהוא‬‫נוטל‬, ‫לביטחון‬‫הכלכלי‬‫שלו‬,‫ותפקידם‬‫של‬‫הממשלה‬‫ושל‬ ‫המעסיקים‬‫הוא‬‫לעזור‬‫לעובדים‬‫לבנות‬‫ולחזק‬‫את‬ ‫השרירים‬‫הדרושים‬‫להם‬.(‫פרידמן‬,2005,‫ע‬"‫ע‬ 261-262,‫ההדגשות‬‫שלי‬)
  30. 30. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫מהצלחות‬ ‫למידה‬
  31. 31. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫הרציונל‬ •‫למידה‬" :‫שינוי‬-‫קבוע‬-‫בהתנהגות‬-‫כדי‬ ‫תוך‬-‫התנסות‬- ‫מחוזקת‬" •‫הלמידה‬ ‫תכלית‬-‫אפקטיביות‬ •‫ועשייה‬ ‫למידה‬ •'‫שאלה‬'‫למידה‬ ‫כמחוללת‬(‫למידה‬ ‫שאלת‬) •'‫מהצלחות‬ ‫למידה‬'‫את‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫ומקדמת‬ ‫מעצימה‬ ‫מאשר‬ ‫הארגון‬ ‫ואת‬ ‫הלומד‬'‫לקחים‬ ‫והפקת‬ ‫תחקור‬' •‫מהצלחות‬ ‫למידה‬-‫והעתיד‬: –‫יוצאת‬‫מ‬,‫עוסקת‬‫ב‬,‫מכוונת‬‫ל‬,‫ממוקדת‬‫ב‬–‫עתיד‬
  32. 32. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫המתודה‬ •‫הצלחה‬ ‫מכוונת‬ ‫חשיבה‬ •‫הצלחה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ברורים‬ ‫והגדרה‬ ‫אפיון‬ (‫למשל‬:‫חתירה‬/‫התקדמות‬/‫הגעה‬ ‫מראש‬ ‫שנקבע‬ ‫יעד‬ ‫אל‬) •‫אירוע‬ ‫איתור‬/‫תהליך‬/‫מוצלח‬ ‫פעולה‬ ‫מהיום‬-‫הארגוני‬ ‫יום‬
  33. 33. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫המתודה‬(‫המשך‬) •‫פו‬"‫ה‬: –‫איתור‬,‫של‬ ‫במשותף‬ ‫והסכמה‬ ‫הצבעה‬ ‫ההצלחות‬/‫ות‬ –‫איתור‬,‫הגורמים‬ ‫על‬ ‫במשותף‬ ‫והסכמה‬ ‫הצבעה‬ ‫להצלחה‬ ‫שהביאו‬/‫ות‬ –‫הצלחה‬ ‫מכווני‬ ‫פרקטיים‬ ‫פעולה‬ ‫עקרונות‬ ‫ניסוח‬ ‫הנ‬ ‫ההצלחות‬ ‫בסיס‬ ‫על‬"‫ל‬(‫למידה‬ ‫שאלת‬) –‫בארגון‬ ‫כשגרה‬ ‫אלו‬ ‫עקרונות‬ ‫של‬ ‫והחלה‬ ‫תכלול‬ –‫תיעוד‬,‫תיעוד‬,‫תיעוד‬(Reflection in action, Reflection on action)
  34. 34. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫להפעלה‬ ‫הצלחה‬ ‫מכווני‬ ‫פרקטיים‬ ‫פעולה‬ ‫עקרונות‬ ‫בארגון‬ ‫מהצלחות‬ ‫למידה‬ ‫מודל‬ ‫של‬ ‫מוצלחת‬ •‫פתיחות‬,‫ודיאלוג‬ ‫קשב‬,‫והניסוח‬: –‫אם‬‫מהצלחות‬ ‫בלמידה‬ ‫הצלחה‬ ‫רוצים‬‫כ‬ ‫מוצע‬‫המשתתפים‬ ‫י‬ ‫פתיחות‬ ‫יגלו‬ ‫בתהליך‬,‫ויתרמו‬ ‫עמיתיהם‬ ‫לדברי‬ ‫בקשב‬ ‫יאזינו‬ ‫לדיאלוג‬ •‫זמן‬ ‫שאורך‬ ‫בתהליך‬ ‫מדובר‬ ‫כי‬ ‫הבנה‬,‫והניסוח‬: –‫כדי‬‫ערך‬ ‫ובעלת‬ ‫אפקטיבית‬ ‫תהיה‬ ‫מהצלחות‬ ‫שלמידה‬‫על‬ ‫להבין‬ ‫המשתתפים‬‫פעולה‬ ‫ולשתף‬ ‫זמן‬ ‫שאורך‬ ‫בתהליך‬ ‫מדובר‬ ‫כי‬ ‫זו‬ ‫הבנה‬ ‫לאור‬ •‫הצלחות‬ ‫אין‬"‫קטנות‬"‫ללמידה‬ ‫מדי‬–‫הצלחה‬ ‫כל‬ ‫לתהליך‬ ‫משמעותית‬,‫והניסוח‬: –‫איך‬‫שלנו‬ ‫הארגונית‬ ‫בעשייה‬ ‫הצלחות‬ ‫על‬ ‫ולהצביע‬ ‫לאתר‬ ‫כדאי‬?
  35. 35. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ “Where did knowledge management come from?” By Larry Prusak ‫ניהול‬‫ידע‬ ‫מדעי‬ ‫החברה‬ ‫ניהול‬ ‫כלכלה‬ ‫עסקי‬ ‫פתוח‬ ‫מחשבים‬ ‫ומערכות‬ ‫מידע‬ ‫מידע‬ ‫שיווק‬ ‫פרויקטים‬ ‫עסקים‬ ‫מנהל‬ ‫תוכנה‬ ‫יישומים‬ ‫מערכות‬ ‫ניתוח‬ ‫סוציולוגיה‬ ‫נתונים‬ ‫בסיסי‬ ‫ספרנות‬ ‫מידענות‬ ‫קטלוג‬ ‫ארגוני‬ ‫פתוח‬ ‫ייעוץ‬ ‫אנוש‬ ‫משאבי‬ ‫וניהול‬ ‫תעשייה‬ ‫תהליכים‬ ‫איכות‬ ‫מו‬"‫פ‬ ‫ארגונים‬ ‫פיננסים‬ ‫עולמות‬ ‫תוכן‬ ‫יודעים‬
  36. 36. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫זה‬ ‫את‬ ‫צריך‬ ‫למה‬? •‫הצלחות‬ ‫ֵף‬‫נ‬ ַ‫למ‬ ‫כדי‬ •‫כישלונות‬ ‫ער‬ְ‫ז‬ ַ‫למ‬ ‫כדי‬ •‫חדשה‬ ‫טעות‬ ‫בוקר‬ ‫כל‬ ‫לטעות‬ ‫כדי‬ •‫יותר‬ ‫להיות‬ ‫כדי‬‫יעיל‬(‫הגדלת‬‫הון‬) •‫יותר‬ ‫להיות‬ ‫כדי‬‫אפקטיבי‬(‫יצירת‬‫ערך‬) •‫יותר‬ ‫נכון‬ ‫לפעול‬ ‫כדי‬ •‫לפתח‬ ‫כדי‬‫ארגונית‬ ‫חוכמה‬
  37. 37. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫התכלית‬: ‫עסקי‬ ‫לנכס‬ ‫הידע‬ ‫את‬ ‫להפוך‬: •‫ה‬ ‫את‬ ‫להגדיל‬ ‫כדי‬‫הון‬(‫שיפור‬) •‫ליצור‬ ‫כדי‬‫ערך‬‫חדש‬(‫חדשנות‬(
  38. 38. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫תהליך‬
  39. 39. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫תהליך‬ Process Input Output
  40. 40. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫תהליך‬ Process Input Output
  41. 41. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫תהליך‬"‫עם‬"‫ידע‬ •‫בקלט‬ ‫הידע‬ ‫כל‬,‫ובפלט‬ ‫בתהליך‬-‫קיים‬ Process Input Output
  42. 42. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫תהליך‬"‫עם‬"‫ידע‬ ‫ניהול‬ •‫הידע‬ ‫כל‬ ‫בתהליך‬ –‫נרשם‬ –‫מתועד‬ –‫מפורט‬ –‫נשמר‬ –‫מתועד‬ •‫הקיים‬ ‫הידע‬ ‫כל‬ ‫לקלט‬ ‫והנדרש‬ –‫קיים‬ –‫זמין‬ –‫שלם‬ –‫עדכני‬ Process Input Output •‫הידע‬ ‫כל‬ ‫בפלט‬ –‫מתועד‬ –‫מפורט‬ –‫נעקב‬ –‫מתוחזק‬
  43. 43. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫להגיע‬ ‫מנסים‬ ‫ביצוע‬:‫צור‬ ‫אבן‬ ‫ואייל‬ ‫שחר‬ ‫ולחן‬ ‫מילים‬:‫סופר‬ ‫אלברט‬ ‫ההגה‬ ‫על‬ ‫אני‬ ‫נוסעים‬ ‫שנינו‬ ‫לידי‬ ‫ואתה‬, ‫לפנינו‬ ‫הכביש‬ ‫יודעים‬ ‫אנחנו‬ ‫בפנים‬ ‫והדרך‬. ‫הרקיע‬ ‫קו‬ ‫אל‬ ‫להגיע‬ ‫מנסים‬ ‫הרקיע‬ ‫קו‬ ‫אל‬ ‫להגיע‬ ‫מנסים‬ ‫שקטים‬ ‫ושנינו‬ ‫ערפל‬ ‫יורד‬ ‫ולפעמים‬. ‫סטינו‬ ‫הדרך‬ ‫מן‬ ‫מתפתלים‬ ‫כבישים‬, ‫טועים‬ ‫לא‬ ‫לעולם‬ ‫במסע‬ ‫אך‬. ‫הרקיע‬ ‫קו‬ ‫אל‬ ‫להגיע‬ ‫מנסים‬ ‫הרקיע‬ ‫קו‬ ‫אל‬ ‫להגיע‬ ‫מנסים‬ ‫לו‬ ‫אפשר‬ ‫הראש‬ ‫שם‬,‫הגוף‬ ‫את‬ ‫לעזוב‬, ‫הפגיע‬... ‫הרקיע‬ ‫קו‬ ‫אל‬ ‫וכשנגיע‬,‫אחרונים‬ ‫בכוחות‬ ‫מותנינו‬ ‫את‬ ‫נשנס‬ ‫לעצמנו‬ ‫נחייך‬ ‫חדש‬ ‫רקיע‬ ‫קו‬ ‫אל‬ ‫ונצא‬... ‫הרקיע‬ ‫קו‬ ‫אל‬ ‫להגיע‬ ‫מנסים‬... ‫לו‬ ‫אפשר‬ ‫הראש‬ ‫שם‬,‫הגוף‬ ‫את‬ ‫לעזוב‬, ‫הפגיע‬...
  44. 44. www.yigalchamish.com yigal@yigalchamish.com ©‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫ליווי‬,‫ועסקים‬ ‫ארגונים‬-‫לתוצאות‬ ‫שלכם‬,‫כתמיד‬ ‫חמיש‬ ‫יגאל‬ yigal@yigalchamish.com www.yigalchamish.com http://groups.google.co.il

