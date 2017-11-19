Read Read Curacao | eBooks Textbooks PDF Online

This is currently (2016) the most up-to-date and only complete road map of Curaçao (Scale 1 : 55 000), as well as the entire Willemstad urban area, spanning from the airport to Spanse (Scale 1 : 18 500) on the reverse. Insets of the Willemstad center (Scale 1 : 8 000), Grote Berg (Scale 1 : 6 000), Tera Kora (Scale 1 : 6 000), Barber (Scale 1 : 6 000), and the island Klein Curaçao (Scale 1 : 55 000) are also included. All maps and insets come with thorough street indexes. *** The map shows all the island s known roads and streets with their names, displays its many diving sites, and indicates an extensive set of biking routes and hiking trails. *** The DOUBLE-SIDED MAP is sold folded, measuring 4 7/8" x 8 7/8" ( 12.5 cm x 22.5 cm ) and is designed for easy opening and refolding. Its full unfolded format is 26 3/8" x 38 1/2" ( 67 cm x 98 cm ). The map can also be hung on a wall to show the entire island. It offers rich topographic detail in an attractive full color layout with a high-quality glossy finish. *** Most important features: (1) Main and secondary roads; diving, shipwreck, and aircraft wreck sites; biking and hiking trails; beaches, bays, and reefs; national parks, mountain peaks, caves, and other natural features; flamingo watching areas; plantation mansion sites (landhuis); international airport, parking areas, sports arenas, hospitals, lighthouses, gas stations, places of worship, ferries, schools, museums, ports and marinas, police stations, post offices, and other points of interest. (2) Symbol key and scale; depth curves, soundings, heights, and contour lines in meters, longitude and latitude lines and other identifiers.

