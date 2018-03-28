The Cabmen's Shelter Audiobook Download Free mp3 Online Streaming

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. The�Cabmen's�Shelter Leslie�Harrison�Lambert,�who�wrote�under�the�name�of�A.�J.�Alan�(1883�1941),�was�an�English�magician,�intelligence officer,�short�story�writer,�and�radio�broadcaster.�He�kept�his�identity�secret,�while�as�a�spinner�of�yarns,�humorous, fantastic,�or�mysterious,�he�became�ever�more�popular,�especially�via�his�regular�radio�broadcasts. The�Cabmen's�Shelter�is�the�humorous�tale�of�a�doomed�amateur�dramatics�performance�that�aims�to�raise�money for�a�cabmen's�shelter�at�the�local�station.�Everything�that�could�possibly�go�wrong�manages�to�go�even wronger...and�yet�the�performance�is�a�wonderful�success.
