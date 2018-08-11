Synopsis :

“Crane delivers a taut literary thriller short story that fans of Jeffery Deaver will devour. If you love dark, brooding characters and domestic drama turned murder, you’ll love A Fatal Affair.�? – reader reviewA husband in love with his wife. A wife willing to do anything to escape him. An affair turned deadly.From USA Today best-selling author Pamela Crane comes a domestic noir short story about a deadly obsession. The pregnancy test he found in the garbage confirmed it: Fatherhood at last. But when his wife announces her desire for divorce—and a majority of their assets—Hollywood icon Allen Michaels loses not only his wife, but his sanity. As Allen reveals the gory secrets of his mysterious past, with love leaving him battered and broke, how far is too far to avenge the promise of “til death do us part�?? Unleash Allen’s hidden demons in this darkly riveting novella as he takes justice into his own demented hands…A companion novella to Pamela Crane’s best-selling psychological thriller The Admirer’s Secret. “Mesmeric … chilling … Pamela Crane is a new thriller author to watch.�? – reader review Perfect for fans of Robert Dugoni s Third Watch and Dean Koontz s The Neighbor.

