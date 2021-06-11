Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tilastotietoa omatoimisesta hammashoitoon hakeutumisesta Suomesta ulkomaille 2020

Rajat ylittävän terveydenhuollon yhteyspisteen ja Kansaneläkelaitoksen (Kela) kokoamat tilastot sisältävät tietoa omatoimisesta hammashoitoon hakeutumisesta Suomesta ulkomaille.

  1. 1. Tilastotietoa vuodelta 2020: Omatoiminen hammashoitoon hakeutuminen Suomesta ulkomaille 8.6.2021
  2. 2. Sisällysluettelo 1. Taustaa ja lukuohjeita tilastoille 2. Omatoimisen hammashoitoon hakeutumisen ratkaisut ja korvaukset 3. TOP 5 maat: omatoiminen hammashoitoon hakeutuminen 4. Omatoiminen hammashoitoon hakeutuminen Viroon 5. Rajat ylittävän terveydenhuollon yhteyspiste Suomessa 2
  3. 3. 1. Taustaa ja lukuohjeita tilastoille • Omatoiminen hoitoon hakeutuminen tarkoittaa sitä, että asiakas on matkustanut ulkomaille tarkoituksenaan saada siellä hoitoa, eikä hänellä ole EU-asetusten mukaista ennakkolupaa. • Kela korvaa omatoimisen hoitoon hakeutumisen kustannuksia, kun hoito on annettu EU- tai Eta-maassa tai Sveitsissä. Hoitokustannukset korvataan samalla tavalla kuin Suomen yksityisessä terveydenhuollossa annettu hoito. • Tilastointi tehdään ratkaisupäivän mukaan. Korvausta on haettava puolen vuoden kuluessa kustannusten maksamisesta. Siten tilastoihin liittyvä hoito on saatettu antaa jo edellisenä vuonna. Tilastoihin vaikuttaa myös Kelan hakemuskäsittelyn tilanne. • Tilastoissa on esitetty ainoastaan ne tilanteet, joissa asiakkaat hakevat korvausta annetusta hoidosta. • Lisätietoa: kela.fi/sairaanhoito-kansainvalisissa-tilanteissa-hoitoon- hakeutuminen-ulkomaille 3
  4. 4. 2. Omatoimisen hammashoitoon hakeutumisen ratkaisut ja korvaukset Vuosi Ratkaisujen lukumäärä Kpl Myönnetyt korvaukset € 2020 3407 162 092,49 2019 4171 203 930,34 2018 5816 280 954,59 2017 6361 304 717,66 2016 8278 491 050,81 Lähde: Kela • Hammashoidon luvut sisältävät vain hammaslääkärin palkkioiden kustannukset, eivät hammaslääkärin määräämien tutkimusten ja hoitojen kustannuksia. • Ratkaisujen määrä tarkoittaa asiakkaille annettujen päätösten määrää. Kela ei tilastoi henkilömääriä. 4
  5. 5. 3. Top 5 maat: Omatoiminen hammashoitoon hakeutuminen ulkomaille Vuonna 2020 Maa Ratkaisut kpl Myönnetyt korvaukset € 1. Viro 2970 139 919,87 2. Espanja 253 10 331,11 3. Unkari 42 3192,00 4. Puola 24 1676,72 5. Latvia 19 1109,90 Vuonna 2019 Maa Ratkaisut kpl Myönnetyt korvaukset € 1. Viro 3597 173 739,2 2. Espanja 346 15 254,92 3. Puola 56 2 815,88 4. Unkari 47 5 398 5. Latvia 17 928 5
  6. 6. 4. Omatoiminen hammashoitoon hakeutuminen Viroon Vuosi Ratkaisut kpl Myönnetyt korvaukset € 2020 2 970 139 919,87 2019 3 597 173 739,2 2018 5 008 235 405,39 2017 5 550 260 739,07 2016 7 343 429 507,18 Lähde: Kela 6
  7. 7. 5. Rajat ylittävän terveydenhuollon yhteyspiste Suomessa Rajat ylittävän terveydenhuollon yhteyspiste neuvoo terveyspalvelujen käyttämisessä Suomessa ja ulkomailla. Jokaisessa EU-maassa on yhteyspiste. Suomen yhteyspiste on sijoitettu Kelaan. Yhteyspiste palvelee verkossa ja sähköpostitse: • www.eu-terveydenhoito.fi • www.eu-halsovard.fi • www.eu-healthcare.fi • www.eu-dearvvasvuodadiksun.fi • viittomakieli.eu-terveydenhoito.fi • teckensprak.eu-halsovard.fi/ • Sähköposti: yhteyspiste(at)kela.fi Sosiaalisen median kanavamme: • Twitter: @rajayhteyspiste • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rajayhteyspiste/ 7

×